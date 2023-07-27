The army command of Niger shows support for the military coup. Hundreds of supporters gathered in Niamey to demonstrate their support for Bazoum. Let us dig deep into the story.

Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's president has been removed from the position of power, as per a group of soldiers appearing on Niger's national television late on Wednesday, post when the president was held in the presidential palace. On Thursday, the Niger's army command stated its support for a coup that was carried out by the presidential guard soldiers the previous day. It said that the priority was to resist destabilizing the nation.

Numerous coup supporters assembled in front of the National Assembly in Niamey. They played music that showed support for the army. Some supporters also resorted to waving Russian flags and reciting anti-French slogans. These were signs of their strong resentment against France and the influence of former colonial power in the Sahel area. In a statement signed by the chief of staff, the army stated that it had made a decision to adhere to the declaration thus made by the soldiers, who declared in the televised address that the soldiers have dethroned President Mohamed Bazoum of power. The physical integrity of the army was required to be preserved by the president and his family. The need was to avoid a harsh confrontation that could lead to a massive bloodbath and impact the population's security.

Juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali, have come closer to Russia as they took charge, in the years 2020 and 2022 respectively, and ceased relations with traditional allies of the West. Niger is having tensed relations with its military government. This has led to foreign troop withdrawals. This way, the role of Niger had become essential for Western powers aiding to fight a violent insurgency in the area. France shifted troops from Mali last to Niger.