Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's president has been removed from the position of power, as per a group of soldiers appearing on Niger's national television late on Wednesday, post when the president was held in the presidential palace.
On Thursday, the Niger's army command stated its support for a coup that was carried out by the presidential guard soldiers the previous day. It said that the priority was to resist destabilizing the nation.
Numerous coup supporters assembled in front of the National Assembly in Niamey. They played music that showed support for the army. Some supporters also resorted to waving Russian flags and reciting anti-French slogans. These were signs of their strong resentment against France and the influence of former colonial power in the Sahel area. In a statement signed by the chief of staff, the army stated that it had made a decision to adhere to the declaration thus made by the soldiers, who declared in the televised address that the soldiers have dethroned President Mohamed Bazoum of power.
The physical integrity of the army was required to be preserved by the president and his family. The need was to avoid a harsh confrontation that could lead to a massive bloodbath and impact the population's security.
Juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali, have come closer to Russia as they took charge, in the years 2020 and 2022 respectively, and ceased relations with traditional allies of the West.
Niger is having tensed relations with its military government. This has led to foreign troop withdrawals. This way, the role of Niger had become essential for Western powers aiding to fight a violent insurgency in the area. France shifted troops from Mali last to Niger.
The sealing off of the Presidential palace
The events moved really fast on Wednesday in Niger, leading to the prompt to intense discussions among the Presidential Guard of the nation and the government authorities.
On Wednesday, the presidential complex of Niger was sealed off. Members of the Presidential Guard, heavily armed, gathered outside the Presidential Palace in the morning. Around twenty members of the Presidential Guard could get visible outside the complex of the palace in the later part of the day.
The presidency's social media channels say that President Mohamed Bazoum is actually "doing well". Moreover, the statement also said that the national guard and the army were “ready to attack the elements of the GP [Presidential Guard] involved in this fit of anger if they do not return to their better senses.”
Hamadou Souley, the interior minister of the country was also one of those who got arrested on Wednesday by the Presidential Guard.
Later, hundreds of protesters got assembled in Niamey to show support for Bazoum. Later on Wednesday, the number of protestors increased to 400. Some of these protestors held signs that said, “No to the destabilization of the republic’s institutions.”