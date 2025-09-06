What Is a ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’? North Carolina City Declares It to Block ICE Raids

North Carolina: When it comes to immigration battles in the U.S., local governments are increasingly stepping in with bold measures. One such move has grabbed national attention: Durham, North Carolina, has declared itself a “Fourth Amendment Workplace” in an attempt to protect undocumented workers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
But what exactly does this mean, and why does it matter? Let’s break it down.
What Does ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’ Mean?
The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures. Simply put, it means that authorities must have a proper warrant based on probable cause before making an arrest or detaining someone.
Why Did Durham Approve This Measure Now?
The decision came after a tense incident in July, when four ICE agents showed up at the Durham County Courthouse in plain clothes looking for an undocumented man facing felony domestic violence charges. While the man didn’t appear in court that day, the unannounced ICE presence caused fear and outrage among residents. Local leaders argued that such raids create distrust in the community.
Who Does This Resolution Protect?
The resolution directly impacts undocumented immigrant workers employed in city workplaces. It orders city staff to receive training on Fourth Amendment rights and report back on barriers to enforcement.
But its ripple effect is broader: community members believe this step reassures migrant families that they can live, work, and seek justice without constant fear of arrest.
Which was the First City to adopt the ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’?
Durham is actually the second city in North Carolina to adopt such a resolution. The first was Carrboro, back in May 2025. Together, these moves are building momentum for more cities to push back against ICE practices.
Conclusion
Durham’s move is less about legal power and more about sending a message of solidarity to immigrant communities. This reflects a growing divide between federal immigration enforcement and local governments that want to prioritize equity and trust.
