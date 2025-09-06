What Is a ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’? North Carolina City Declares It to Block ICE Raids

North Carolina: When it comes to immigration battles in the U.S., local governments are increasingly stepping in with bold measures. One such move has grabbed national attention: Durham, North Carolina, has declared itself a “Fourth Amendment Workplace” in an attempt to protect undocumented workers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

But what exactly does this mean, and why does it matter? Let’s break it down.

Check out:What is 'Project 2025' and How Could it Change America?

What Does ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’ Mean?

The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures. Simply put, it means that authorities must have a proper warrant based on probable cause before making an arrest or detaining someone.