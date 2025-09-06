NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
What Is a ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’? North Carolina City Declares It to Block ICE Raids

By Sneha Singh
Sep 6, 2025, 09:04 EDT

North Carolina cities like Durham and Carrboro are designating ‘Fourth Amendment Workplaces’ to protect undocumented workers from ICE raids by enforcing Fourth Amendment rights (requiring warrants). This limits city cooperation with ICE and supports immigrant communities.

North Carolina: When it comes to immigration battles in the U.S., local governments are increasingly stepping in with bold measures. One such move has grabbed national attention: Durham, North Carolina, has declared itself a “Fourth Amendment Workplace” in an attempt to protect undocumented workers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

But what exactly does this mean, and why does it matter? Let’s break it down.

What Does ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’ Mean?

The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures. Simply put, it means that authorities must have a proper warrant based on probable cause before making an arrest or detaining someone.

Why Did Durham Approve This Measure Now?

The decision came after a tense incident in July, when four ICE agents showed up at the Durham County Courthouse in plain clothes looking for an undocumented man facing felony domestic violence charges. While the man didn’t appear in court that day, the unannounced ICE presence caused fear and outrage among residents. Local leaders argued that such raids create distrust in the community. 

Who Does This Resolution Protect?

The resolution directly impacts undocumented immigrant workers employed in city workplaces. It orders city staff to receive training on Fourth Amendment rights and report back on barriers to enforcement.

But its ripple effect is broader: community members believe this step reassures migrant families that they can live, work, and seek justice without constant fear of arrest.

Which was the First City to adopt the ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’?

Durham is actually the second city in North Carolina to adopt such a resolution. The first was Carrboro, back in May 2025. Together, these moves are building momentum for more cities to push back against ICE practices.

Conclusion

Durham’s move is less about legal power and more about sending a message of solidarity to immigrant communities. This reflects a growing divide between federal immigration enforcement and local governments that want to prioritize equity and trust.


    FAQs

    • Can this stop ICE from conducting raids in Durham?
      +
      Not entirely. ICE still operates under federal law, but the resolution limits city staff cooperation and strengthens local protections.
    • . Why did Durham declare itself a Fourth Amendment Workplace?
      +
      To protect immigrant workers from ICE raids and to build community trust after recent courthouse incidents.
    •  What is a Fourth Amendment Workplace?
      +
      It’s a workplace policy where city staff commit to upholding constitutional protections against unlawful searches and arrests.

