The world lost yet another gem who started contributing to the entertainment industry at a very young age. Yes, we are talking about Gary Wright, who passed away at the age of 80. Here's is a deeper look into the life of the man.

The world lost yet another gem when Gary Wright passed away recently. Gary Wright passed away at the age of 80 due to Parkinson's disease. While we pay our respects and tributes to the man, here is a deeper look into his life. Early Life and Career Born on April 26, 1943, in Cresskill, New Jersey, Gary Wright commenced his career at the tender age of seven in New York with the "Captain Video" show. The man also appeared in television commercials and radio prior to appearing in "Fanny". During these days, the man also commenced taking organ and piano lessons. This opened his doors for joining hands with many bands while the man was just in high school. He then opted to study psychology in college in New York and Berlin.

ALSO READ: Who is the Coach of Inter Miami? Know All About Gerardo Martino The hard rock band titled Spooky Tooth was created when the man met Englishman Mike Harrison in Europe. In the year 1970, the band temporarily disbanded. It was then that Wright appeared as a solo artist and created the band titled Wonder-wheel. At this time, Wright played in sessions for many other artists. One example of such a performance was "All Things Must Pass."

In the year 1973, Spooky Tooth reunited, only to get separated once again in the year 1974. The man went back to his solo career once again and this time, attained immense success. In the year 1975, his keyboard-dominated performance Dream Weaver was released. It brought forward two number-two singles, and "Love is Alive". Until his last days, Wright continued to appear both as a solo artist and as a member of Ringo Starr's All-Stars on some occasions.

Personal Life Gary Wright lived in Palos Verdes Estates, California. In the year 1985, the man married his wife, Rose. Earlier, he was married to Christina, who attained co-writing credits on some of Wright's songs like "Feel for Me", and "I'm Alive". and "I'm the One Who'll Be by Your Side". The man had two sons, Justin and Dorian. Justin is a part of the band titled "Intangible". Wright's sister, Lorna Dune was the one who recorded the song "Midnight Joey". This song was special because this was actually an answer song to Joey Powers's Midnight Mary in the year 1962. Wright has always been vocal about his opinions, especially relating to the importance of creative opportunities for students in the public educational system. Moreover, he had always freely expressed his dissent to free music downloading, and how the practice disadvantages the artists. In the year 2008, Gary Wright showcased his encouragement to the presidential campaign of Barack Obama in the year 2008, at a time when "Dream Weaver" was actually a song that was adopted for the Democratic National Convention, in Denver, Colorado. It was in that year that Wright talked about the message behind "Dream Weaver" with Howie Klein, calling it a rather spiritual song.

In the year 2014, Wright declared the publication of his autobiography, titled Dream Weaver: Music, Meditation, and My Friendship with George Harrison. ALSO READ: Meet Tami Manis, the US woman to set record for the longest female mullet in the world!