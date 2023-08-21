Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson Gets a Biopic

With the trend of biopics circling the industry, a carefully designed saga of Michael Jackson is set to take place soon. The film is reportedly named “Michael” and it promises to capture every essence of Michael Jackson’s life.
The lead actor would be Jaafar Jackson and it would be his first major role in a movie. But who actually is Jaafar Jackson? Here are all the details.
Jaafar Jackson is a rising singer, songwriter, and actor who is best known as the nephew of the late Michael Jackson. He was born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.
He has four siblings: Jermajesty Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jr., Autumn Jackson, and Donte Randall Jackson. Jaafar began his musical career at the age of 12. He is a self-taught pianist and has a wide range of musical influences, including Sam Cooke, and Marvin Gaye.
In 2019, Jaafar released his debut single, "Got Me Singing". The song was well-received by fans and critics, and it helped to launch Jaafar's career as a solo artist. He has since released several other singles, including "Love One Another" and "I'm Here".
Jaafar became the choice to play Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic. The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and is scheduled to be released in 2024. Jaafar is said to be a natural fit for the role, as he bears a striking resemblance to his uncle and has a similar vocal range.
In addition to his musical career, Jaafar is also an actor. He has appeared in several television shows and films, including "The Jacksons: Next Generation" and "Tito Jackson: Get It Together." He is also a model and has appeared in campaigns for several brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Guess.
Antoine Fuqua states: "It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life. There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."
In conclusion, Jaafar is a talented and versatile artist who is poised for a successful career in music, film, and television. He is a worthy successor to his uncle Michael Jackson, and he is sure to continue to entertain and inspire audiences for many years to come.