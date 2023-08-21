Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson Gets a Biopic

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, has been cast to play the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. The film, titled simply "Michael," will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and is expected to explore the complicated legacy of Jackson, who was both a global icon and a controversial figure.

With the trend of biopics circling the industry, a carefully designed saga of Michael Jackson is set to take place soon. The film is reportedly named “Michael” and it promises to capture every essence of Michael Jackson’s life. The lead actor would be Jaafar Jackson and it would be his first major role in a movie. But who actually is Jaafar Jackson? Here are all the details.

Jaafar Jackson is a rising singer, songwriter, and actor who is best known as the nephew of the late Michael Jackson. He was born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. He has four siblings: Jermajesty Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jr., Autumn Jackson, and Donte Randall Jackson. Jaafar began his musical career at the age of 12. He is a self-taught pianist and has a wide range of musical influences, including Sam Cooke, and Marvin Gaye.

In 2019, Jaafar released his debut single, "Got Me Singing". The song was well-received by fans and critics, and it helped to launch Jaafar's career as a solo artist. He has since released several other singles, including "Love One Another" and "I'm Here". Jaafar became the choice to play Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic. The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and is scheduled to be released in 2024. Jaafar is said to be a natural fit for the role, as he bears a striking resemblance to his uncle and has a similar vocal range.