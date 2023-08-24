Who Is Mike Trout? Let's Know More About The American Baseball Player!

Michael Nelson Trout, or simply Mike Trout is an outstanding American baseball center fielder. The man is considered to be one of the most versatile all-around baseball players coming from the early 21st century. Let's get to know the man a little better. Early Life and career so far Born on August 7 in the year 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey, United States, Mike Trout was a star player at the Millville (New Jersey) High School. He was so good at baseball that the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim selected him in the overall selection of the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft, in 2009. The player spent a short duration in the minor league, after which he was conferred with the J.G. Taylor Spink Award in the year 2010 as the best player in the minors. In the year 2012, the player successfully made his full-season major league debut.

Next, he bagged a successful rookie season. This led to the American League; the runs scored were (129) and the stolen bases were (49). The batting average was .326. Additionally, his excellence in the advanced statistical categories made many observers call him the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2012. However, the player appeared second in the voting of MVP. Interestingly, despite all this, Mike Trout successfully won the AL Rookie of the Year award, thanks to a unanimous vote.

The second season too proved to be successful for Trout. He led the AL in runs once again (109). He drew a total of 110 bases-on-balls. All this led him to a .432 on-base percentage. However, this time too, his great accomplishments were not enough in the MVP voting. This led Trout to once again come second.