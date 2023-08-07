Explained: What Is Lyme Disease? Know About the Symptoms and Treatment

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” the caption added.

Recently, the famous model Bella Hadid opened up about her battle with the infamous Lyme disease. She shared an Instagram post of reports and her pictures on August 6, 2023, with the caption: “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself.”

But, what exactly is Lyme disease? What are its causes? Here are all the details.

She has been suffering from this disease for years and receiving treatment for the same. The famous model shares her struggles over the past years which showcase how troubling Lyme disease can be.

What Is Lyme Disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this disease is caused by a bacteria known as Borrelia burgdorfen. This bacteria is carried by black-legged ticks and spreads through their bites.

CDC states: “Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.”

At first, the tick bite looks like a normal rash but can spread quickly. This rash is usually red and looks like an expanding circle and is warm to touch.

Mayo Clinic mentions: “A rash is a common sign of Lyme disease. But it doesn't always happen. The rash is usually a single circle that slowly spreads from the site of the tick bite.”

“It may become clear in the center and look like a target or bull's-eye. The rash often feels warm to the touch, But it's usually not painful or itchy,” it adds.

This disease is quite common in the United States. CDC mentions that it receives over 30,000 cases of Lyme disease every year.

What Are the Symptoms of Lyme Disease?

The symptoms of this disease can vary from person to person. The most common symptom is the rash which is known as Erythema Migrans (EM). These symptoms occur 3 to 30 days after the tick bite.

If the rash is missing, then the symptoms may include fever, fatigue, and joint aches. CDC states: “Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes may occur in the absence of rash. Erythema migrans (EM) rash.”

CDC further mentions the following symptoms:

The rash gradually develops and reaches up to 12 inches (30) cm.

It is warm to touch and rarely itchy or painful.

The rash can clear as it grows in size, making it look like a bulls-eye.

After 30 days, if the disease is left untreated, these are the symptoms that occur in the body after 3 to 10 weeks:

Neck pain or stiffness.

Facial Palsy (under this, the face muscles droop on one or both sides of the face.)

Dizziness and shortness of breath.

Tingling in hands or feet.

Irregular heartbeat.

Nerve pain

Pain comes and goes in your tendons, muscles, joints, and bones.

Growing EM rashes on the body.

This stage is known as “Early Disseminated Disease” according to the Mayo Clinic.

What Is the Treatment for Lyme Disease?

Antibiotics in the early stages can prevent Lyme disease from spreading further in the body according to the CDC.

The treatment usually lasts for 10-14 days and can be extended longer depending on the symptoms. The Mayo Clinic mentions: “The treatment usually lasts 10 to 14 days. Treatment may be longer depending on your symptoms. It's important to take all pills as directed even if you're feeling better.”

Your doctor may also suggest IV antibiotics. According to the Mayo Clinic, these treatments are suggested to patients when they have serious symptoms from Lyme disease such as:

Disease affecting the nervous system.

The disease causes an impact on the heart.

Arising symptoms of arthritis.

In conclusion, Lyme disease is a serious but treatable illness. If someone witnesses any symptoms of a tick bite then it is essential to seek medical help as soon as possible.