Explained: What is the Military Method of sleeping that can help you sleep in seconds?

The military method of sleeping claims to make you fall asleep faster. Here is how you can do this.

Have you ever experienced this? You are lying on your bed, with your eyes closed, trying to sleep. Hours pass, and you still have not fallen asleep. If you have experienced something like this before, do not worry; you are not the only one. According to several reports, around 50-60% of the global population has trouble falling asleep. There is an old trick making the rounds on the internet, claiming to help you with your sleep woes. The History The ‘Military Method’ of sleeping was first introduced by Lloyd Bud Winter in his book "Relax and Win: Championship Performance" (1981). It was mainly used by the U.S. Army to fall asleep in seconds, even in extreme conditions.

Originating during World War II, Winter devised a relaxation technique that proved instrumental in assisting U.S. Navy preflight school airmen to fall asleep in an astonishing 120 seconds. Enduring immense stress and prolonged sleep deprivation, the army personnel encountered severe difficulties getting restful sleep. The consequences of their sleeplessness were far-reaching, negatively impacting their judgment, reasoning capabilities, and overall decision-making capabilities. According to healthline.com, pilots practised the military method for almost six weeks. It had a 96% success rate in achieving restful sleep, even with challenges like drinking coffee and hearing gunfire sounds. The method is one of the most efficient ways to fall asleep in seconds. Wondering how to achieve this miracle of falling asleep in seconds? Here’s how:

How to fall asleep in seconds using the Military Method? Here are the steps that you need to follow if you need to sleep in seconds using the Military Method: 1. Relax your face, including all of your facial muscles. Relax your jaw and your tongue as well. One of the ways to do this is to tense your face at first and then let go at once.