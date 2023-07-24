Explained: What is the Military Method of sleeping that can help you sleep in seconds?

Have you ever experienced this? You are lying on your bed, with your eyes closed, trying to sleep. Hours pass, and you still have not fallen asleep. If you have experienced something like this before, do not worry; you are not the only one. According to several reports, around 50-60% of the global population has trouble falling asleep. There is an old trick making the rounds on the internet, claiming to help you with your sleep woes.
The History
The ‘Military Method’ of sleeping was first introduced by Lloyd Bud Winter in his book "Relax and Win: Championship Performance" (1981). It was mainly used by the U.S. Army to fall asleep in seconds, even in extreme conditions.
Originating during World War II, Winter devised a relaxation technique that proved instrumental in assisting U.S. Navy preflight school airmen to fall asleep in an astonishing 120 seconds. Enduring immense stress and prolonged sleep deprivation, the army personnel encountered severe difficulties getting restful sleep. The consequences of their sleeplessness were far-reaching, negatively impacting their judgment, reasoning capabilities, and overall decision-making capabilities.
According to healthline.com, pilots practised the military method for almost six weeks. It had a 96% success rate in achieving restful sleep, even with challenges like drinking coffee and hearing gunfire sounds. The method is one of the most efficient ways to fall asleep in seconds. Wondering how to achieve this miracle of falling asleep in seconds? Here’s how:
How to fall asleep in seconds using the Military Method?
Here are the steps that you need to follow if you need to sleep in seconds using the Military Method:
1. Relax your face, including all of your facial muscles. Relax your jaw and your tongue as well. One of the ways to do this is to tense your face at first and then let go at once.
2. Get into a comfortable sleeping position. Relax and drop your shoulders and hands. You need to feel the tension leaving your body.
3. Let out a deep breath and relax your chest. However, do not focus too much on your breathing.
4. This method is all about getting as relaxed as possible. Let go of your calves and legs. Feel yourself sink into your mattress.
5. After this, you need to think of something that calms your mind for at least 10 seconds. You could think of anything, for example, watching a sunset or sitting alone on a beach and letting the waves touch your feet. ‘
6. If this does not work for you, then you can chant this in your mind - ”DON'T THINK” - repeatedly.
7. Ideally, you should be asleep in 10 seconds; however, for some individuals, it may take longer than that to fall asleep.
One important thing to remember here is that you need to completely relax your mind and your body if you want successful results from the Military Method. While some people fall asleep as quickly as 10 seconds, others might need more than 2 minutes for this to work.
While there is no concrete scientific evidence to prove the method's effectiveness, both army personnel and the general public experiencing sleep troubles have provided positive feedback.
If you want to give this a go, try this method at night, or whenever you please, and share with us your feedback.
