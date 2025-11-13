NYT Connections Hints November 13, 2025: Check Clues and Answers to Solve Today’s Puzzle Game

New York Times Connections is a daily word puzzle game where you are confronted with 16 words and your goal is to organize those words into 4 groups of 4 based on common themes hidden within those words. The groups are painted by color based on difficulty level and you only get 4 wrong guesses before the game is over. It is a clever mix of vocabulary, pattern recognition, and lateral thinking, and every day has a different feel to it. In puzzle #886, November 13,2025, players were given words that at first did not seem connected but were grouped according to subtle themes, and those themes shared not only commonalities but some creativity: slang for clothing, things that foam, things that filter, and a common word at the end. The clever arrangement required immediacy and creative light that you could easily see if you worked it out. If you played this game today, it was another edition of discovering that "aha!" moment that we seek to avoid embarrassing obviousness.

Hints for NYT Connections November 13, 2025 Prepare to attempt the NYT Connections Puzzle #886 for November 13, 2025! The goal will be to identify the hidden connections between the words and categorize them into four unique groups. Keep your mind sharp, be creative, and see how fast you can find the hidden connections before time runs out! Yellow Group Hint: Fashion fans and stylists might use these terms when talking about clothes or style. Green Group Hint: Each of these can produce or be covered in froth or bubbles Blue Group Hint: These items or platforms rely on filters, some to clean air or liquids, others to enhance your photos Purple Group Hint: Add the same word after each of these to form familiar phrases, from government buildings to delivery services and tech giants.

Stepping back will often expose the clever logic that provided the unifying. Let’s take a moment to go through the groups together, and explore the connections that tie these words together so nicely. NYT Connections Answers for November 13, 2025 (Thursday) The solutions for The New York Times Connections Puzzle #886 for January 13, 2025, have been revealed! If you have been racking your brain over one or more of today's word groups, this is the time to see how your guesses stack up against the official answers. Below you will see the four categories from today’s game, including the correct words that make up each set. YELLOW: ATTIRE (DUDS, FIT, GETUP, THREADS) GREEN: FOAMY THINGS (BEER, FIRE EXTINGUISHER, SEA, SHAVING CREAM) BLUE: THINGS THAT USE FILTERS (AIR PURIFIER, CIGARETTE, COFFEE MAKER, INSTAGRAM)

PURPLE: ___ OFFICE (BOX, MICROSOFT, OVAL, POST) It’s perfectly fine if you don’t complete a Connections puzzle, or if you need to set it aside before reaching the solution. What is the NYT Connections Game? The NYT Connections Game is a daily word game from The New York Times that invites players to find the hidden relationships between sixteen random words. The objective is to group the words into four groups of four words each that are connected in some way. The groups can be all sorts of themes, such as, pop culture, language, science long, or even common expressions. Each color-coordinated group of words moves up in difficulty from easiest, yellow, to hardest, purple. This game tests not only your vocabulary and logic, but also your lateral thinking, making it fun and insightful for all ages.

How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle? To solve the NYT Connections Puzzle, you will see a grid comprised of sixteen words. Your job is to try to group them into four sets of four words that connect or have a theme. Click on four words that you think go together, and after choosing, submit your guess. If they are correct, they will lock in with a color. The colors of the progress include yellow (easiest), green, blue, and purple (hardest.) You only have four mistakes in total, so use caution! The rub is that you have to find something frequently bit more subtle that connects words in meaning, category, or usage. A new puzzle is “new” every day, so you can enjoy the new surprise of fresh word puzzles. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles To efficiently solve New York Times Connections puzzles, the work begins by quickly scanning all 16 words for any obvious connection or any connection we are very familiar with, i.e., items that clearly belong to a category we are already familiar with, such as colors, animals, or movie titles. You can block out and establish those more obvious connections first. Also, look for word play, as some of the connections are based on phrases, double meanings, or similar endings. When you find a possible connection, don't haphazardly lock it in too quickly and test it out in your brain before you submit it.