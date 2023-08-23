Wordle Today: Get here today’s hints and clues for the Wordle 796 game for 24 August 2023, which is a very popular game related to word puzzle games.

Gone is the time when people switched to board games to kill time. The present-day generation chooses Wordle, a popular game that not only keeps them entertained and engaged but also a game that brings forward a new word to learn about every day. Wordle is a game that is loved by all. No matter whether you are in school, in your teenage years, or a grown-up adult; everyone shares the same craze for the exciting word game. Rightfully so, the game is designed to captivate one and all. Yes, Wordle is addictive, interesting, and super challenging!

What is Wordle? Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you a chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word. Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully. How to play Wordle? Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.