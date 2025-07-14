Major League Cricket (MLC): Check Complete Winners List, Runner-Up and Results

Major League Cricket (MLC), launched in 2023, has become a major attraction for cricket fans around the United States and the world. With support from global franchises and top international players, MLC's purpose in hold only three sessions in the U.S. In the form of a mainstream game is to establish a professional T20 cricket, the League has already established high-quality matches, emotional rivalry, and unforgettable finals. Each season has crowned a qualified champion-from a dominant run chase to a nail-biting finish. Teams like MI New York and Washington Freedom have already made their mark in the small but exciting history of the tournament. As the league continues to grow in popularity and professionalism, fans have begun to follow the competition with similar energy seen in leagues like IPL and BBL. This article offers a complete list of MLC winners from 2023 to 2025, with key highlights from each final and standout performances.

What is Major League Cricket (MLC)? Major League Cricket (MLC) is a professional Twenty20 (T20) Cricket League in the United States, which was launched in 2023 to bring high-level cricket to the American audience. The League, approved by USA cricket and operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), has the purpose of making cricket popular and providing a platform for domestic and international talent. The inaugural season consists of six city-based franchises, including New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Texas Super Kings, many of which are related to Major Indian Premier League (IPL) owners.The match is played in upgraded stadiums, such as the Grand Prayeri Stadium in Texas, which serves as the primary site of the league.

Star wants to tap into the increasing interest in cricket among the diverse population of the US, with international players, experienced coaches, and strong investment. It also plays an important role in strengthening the foundation of cricket in America and increasing the competition of the national team globally. Major League Cricket (MLC) Champions Full List Here is a full list of all the winners of the game since 2023. Season Champion Runner-Up Final Result 2023 MI New York Seattle Orcas Won by 7 wickets 2024 Washington Freedom San Francisco Unicorns Won by 96 runs 2025 MI New York Washington Freedom Won by 5 runs Conclusion Finally, Major League Cricket (MLC) takes an important step forward for the development of cricket in the United States. With a combination of world-class talent, strong financial support, and strategic partnership with an established cricket franchise, MLC has traditionally helped create a permanent professional cricket ecosystem in a non-cricketing nation. The league not only entertains fans with exciting T20 action but also provides a route for American players to develop and compete internationally. With increasing popularity, especially among immigrant communities, MLC has the ability to create a mainstream game in the U.S. As it continues, the league is ready to play an important role in shaping the future of American cricket on both the domestic and global stages.