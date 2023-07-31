Major League Cricket 2023 MLC T20 Championship Winner, Match Result, Awards Records, and Stats

Major League Cricket MLC T20 Winner 2023, Match Result, Awards Records, and Stats

Major League Cricket 2023: MI New York (MINY) recorded a thumping win in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 tournament, securing the inaugural championship. They faced off against the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in a high-scoring battle.

MI New York (MINY) recorded a thumping win in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 tournament, securing the inaugural championship. They faced off against the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in a high-scoring battle.

The inaugural MLC final, held on July 30, 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, was a spectacle of cricketing prowess and strategic gameplay. The match saw MI New York triumph over the Seattle Orcas, securing the championship title in a thrilling encounter.

Major League Cricket 2023 Final Result:

Seattle Orcas set a target of 183 in the first innings thanks to a gritty 87 off 52 from opener Quinton de Kock and some notable contributions from the middle order. In reply, MI New York's victory was largely attributed to the exceptional performance of their stand-in captain, Nicholas Pooran. Displaying an extraordinary display of batting, Pooran scored a staggering 137 runs off just 55 balls.

— Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

Pooran's  innings, which included 10 fours and 13 sixes, were instrumental in MI New York successfully chasing down the 184-run target set by the Seattle Orcas with four overs to spare. Pooran's innings began aggressively, with him scoring a half-century off just 16 balls. He continued his onslaught, launching towering maximums and becoming the second batter to score a hundred in the tournament. His unbeaten 137 is recorded as the second-highest score by a captain batting second in T20s.

Major League Cricket 2023 Award Winners

West Indian Nicholas Pooran was the star of the tournament bagging 5 awards in total. This was all thanks to his woworld-classerformance throughout the Tournament.

Here is the list of award winners:

Award

Player

Team

Achievement

Champions

-

MI New York

-

Runner-up

-

Seattle Orcas

-

Player of the Match (FINAL)

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

-

Power Hitter (Final)

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

103 meters Six

Betway Player of the match

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

137 not out off 55 balls

Sling TV Most Valuable Player Award

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

Player of the Tournament

Brat King Award (Domestic Player of the Tournament)

Cameron Gannon

Seattle Orcas

-

NTT Leading Wicket-Taker Award

Trent Boult

MI New York

22 wickets

Royal Rice Leading Run-Scorer Award

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

388 Runs

MLC Championship 2023 Stats and Records

A look at the Stats and Records of the Inaugural season of Major League Cricket 2023

Category

Player

Team

Achievement

Most Runs in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

388 runs in 8 innings

Most Wickets in MLC 2023

Trent Boult

MI New York

22 wickets in 8 innings

Most Centuries in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran & Heinrich Klaasen

MI New York & Seattle Orcas

1 Hundred each

Most Half-Centuries in MLC 2023

Quinton de Kock

Seattle Orcas

3 fifties

Fastest Fifty in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

16 balls

Fastest Hundred in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

40 balls

Highest Score in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

137 off 55 balls vs Seattle Orcas

Most Sixes in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

34 sixes in 8 innings

Most Fours in MLC 2023

Quinton de Kock

Seattle Orcas

26 fours in 7 innings

Highest total in MLC 2023

San Francisco Unicorns

-

215/5 in 20 overs vs MI New York

Lowest total in MLC 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders

-

50/10 vs MI New York

Most Sixes in an innings in MLC 2023

Nicholas Pooran

MI New York

13 sixes vs Seattle Orcas

Highest Batting Average in MLC 2023

Andre Russell

Los Angeles Knight Riders

68.66 (minimum 5 innings)

Highest Strike Rate in MLC 2023

Heinrich Klaasen

Seattle Orcas

197.47 (minimum 100 runs)

Best Bowling Figures in an innings in MLC 2023

Saurabh Netravalkar

Washington Freedom

6 for 9 in 3.5 overs vs San Francisco Unicorns

Best Economy Rate in MLC 2023

Imad Wasim

Seattle Orcas

6.33 (24.1 overs in 7 innings, minimum 20 overs)

Most Dismissals by a Wicketkeeper in MLC 2023

Quinton de Kock

Seattle Orcas

9 dismissals in 8 innings

Most Catches by a Fielder in MLC 2023

Heinrich Klaasen

Seattle Orcas

9 catches

Highest Batting Partnership in MLC 2023

Shadab Khan & Corey Anderson

San Francisco Unicorns

129 runs vs MI New York

Highest Match Aggregate in MLC 2023

-

-

408/10 in 40 overs - MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

With an exhilarating final match, Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 concluded with MI New York (MINY) emerging as the inaugural champions. The clash between MI New York and the Seattle Orcas (SEO) showcased the brilliance of cricket.

