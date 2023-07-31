Major League Cricket 2023 MLC T20 Championship Winner, Match Result, Awards Records, and Stats

Major League Cricket 2023: MI New York (MINY) recorded a thumping win in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 tournament, securing the inaugural championship. They faced off against the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in a high-scoring battle.

MI New York (MINY) recorded a thumping win in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 tournament, securing the inaugural championship. They faced off against the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in a high-scoring battle. The inaugural MLC final, held on July 30, 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, was a spectacle of cricketing prowess and strategic gameplay. The match saw MI New York triumph over the Seattle Orcas, securing the championship title in a thrilling encounter.

Major League Cricket 2023 Final Result: Seattle Orcas set a target of 183 in the first innings thanks to a gritty 87 off 52 from opener Quinton de Kock and some notable contributions from the middle order. In reply, MI New York's victory was largely attributed to the exceptional performance of their stand-in captain, Nicholas Pooran. Displaying an extraordinary display of batting, Pooran scored a staggering 137 runs off just 55 balls. 𝓞𝓷 𝓻𝓮𝓹𝓮𝓪𝓽 🔄



— Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023 Pooran's innings, which included 10 fours and 13 sixes, were instrumental in MI New York successfully chasing down the 184-run target set by the Seattle Orcas with four overs to spare. Pooran's innings began aggressively, with him scoring a half-century off just 16 balls. He continued his onslaught, launching towering maximums and becoming the second batter to score a hundred in the tournament. His unbeaten 137 is recorded as the second-highest score by a captain batting second in T20s.