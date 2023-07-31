Major League Cricket 2023 MLC T20 Championship Winner, Match Result, Awards Records, and Stats

MI New York (MINY) recorded a thumping win in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 tournament, securing the inaugural championship. They faced off against the Seattle Orcas (SEO) in a high-scoring battle.
The inaugural MLC final, held on July 30, 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, was a spectacle of cricketing prowess and strategic gameplay. The match saw MI New York triumph over the Seattle Orcas, securing the championship title in a thrilling encounter.
Major League Cricket 2023 Final Result:
Seattle Orcas set a target of 183 in the first innings thanks to a gritty 87 off 52 from opener Quinton de Kock and some notable contributions from the middle order. In reply, MI New York's victory was largely attributed to the exceptional performance of their stand-in captain, Nicholas Pooran. Displaying an extraordinary display of batting, Pooran scored a staggering 137 runs off just 55 balls.
Pooran's innings, which included 10 fours and 13 sixes, were instrumental in MI New York successfully chasing down the 184-run target set by the Seattle Orcas with four overs to spare. Pooran's innings began aggressively, with him scoring a half-century off just 16 balls. He continued his onslaught, launching towering maximums and becoming the second batter to score a hundred in the tournament. His unbeaten 137 is recorded as the second-highest score by a captain batting second in T20s.
Major League Cricket 2023 Award Winners
West Indian Nicholas Pooran was the star of the tournament bagging 5 awards in total. This was all thanks to his woworld-classerformance throughout the Tournament.
Here is the list of award winners:
|
Award
|
Player
|
Team
|
Achievement
|
Champions
|
-
|
MI New York
|
-
|
Runner-up
|
-
|
Seattle Orcas
|
-
|
Player of the Match (FINAL)
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
-
|
Power Hitter (Final)
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
103 meters Six
|
Betway Player of the match
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
137 not out off 55 balls
|
Sling TV Most Valuable Player Award
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
Player of the Tournament
|
Brat King Award (Domestic Player of the Tournament)
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Seattle Orcas
|
-
|
NTT Leading Wicket-Taker Award
|
Trent Boult
|
MI New York
|
22 wickets
|
Royal Rice Leading Run-Scorer Award
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
388 Runs
MLC Championship 2023 Stats and Records
A look at the Stats and Records of the Inaugural season of Major League Cricket 2023
|
Category
|
Player
|
Team
|
Achievement
|
Most Runs in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
388 runs in 8 innings
|
Most Wickets in MLC 2023
|
Trent Boult
|
MI New York
|
22 wickets in 8 innings
|
Most Centuries in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran & Heinrich Klaasen
|
MI New York & Seattle Orcas
|
1 Hundred each
|
Most Half-Centuries in MLC 2023
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Seattle Orcas
|
3 fifties
|
Fastest Fifty in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
16 balls
|
Fastest Hundred in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
40 balls
|
Highest Score in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
137 off 55 balls vs Seattle Orcas
|
Most Sixes in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
34 sixes in 8 innings
|
Most Fours in MLC 2023
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Seattle Orcas
|
26 fours in 7 innings
|
Highest total in MLC 2023
|
San Francisco Unicorns
|
-
|
215/5 in 20 overs vs MI New York
|
Lowest total in MLC 2023
|
Los Angeles Knight Riders
|
-
|
50/10 vs MI New York
|
Most Sixes in an innings in MLC 2023
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
MI New York
|
13 sixes vs Seattle Orcas
|
Highest Batting Average in MLC 2023
|
Andre Russell
|
Los Angeles Knight Riders
|
68.66 (minimum 5 innings)
|
Highest Strike Rate in MLC 2023
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Seattle Orcas
|
197.47 (minimum 100 runs)
|
Best Bowling Figures in an innings in MLC 2023
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Washington Freedom
|
6 for 9 in 3.5 overs vs San Francisco Unicorns
|
Best Economy Rate in MLC 2023
|
Imad Wasim
|
Seattle Orcas
|
6.33 (24.1 overs in 7 innings, minimum 20 overs)
|
Most Dismissals by a Wicketkeeper in MLC 2023
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Seattle Orcas
|
9 dismissals in 8 innings
|
Most Catches by a Fielder in MLC 2023
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Seattle Orcas
|
9 catches
|
Highest Batting Partnership in MLC 2023
|
Shadab Khan & Corey Anderson
|
San Francisco Unicorns
|
129 runs vs MI New York
|
Highest Match Aggregate in MLC 2023
|
-
|
-
|
408/10 in 40 overs - MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns
With an exhilarating final match, Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 concluded with MI New York (MINY) emerging as the inaugural champions. The clash between MI New York and the Seattle Orcas (SEO) showcased the brilliance of cricket.
