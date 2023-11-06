Mr Olympia 2023: Complete List of Winners and Prize Money Details

The bodybuilding realm witnessed the coronation of a new Mr. Olympia in a thrilling event held on Saturday night in Orlando, where Derek Lunsford claimed the most prestigious accolade in the sport. He outshone the reigning 2022 champion, Hadi Choopan, and other formidable competitors to secure the illustrious Sandow Trophy.
In an unprecedented feat, Lunsford also etched his name into the event's history by becoming the first athlete to clinch titles in two distinct divisions. His initial triumph occurred in 2021 as part of the 212 competition. To cap off this historic night, Lunsford was also bestowed with the esteemed People's Choice Award, solidifying his status as a fan favourite.
ALSO READ| [Latest] Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income
List of Mr Olympia 2203 Winners Country-wise
The 2022 Mr. Olympia, Hadi Choopan also showcased exceptional performances on the grand bodybuilding stage but despite his good performance was able to bag second place failing to defend his status as the champion.
However, it will likely be defined by a peculiar moment late in the night when Choopan, after posing for a group photo with the remaining competitors, made an abrupt exit from the stage before all the scheduled photo opportunities could be concluded. The reasons behind this unexpected departure remain speculative, but it is likely to cast a shadow over Choopan's career in the foreseeable future.
ALSO READ| List of Top 10 Famous Indian Wrestlers
Here is the complete list:
|
Place
|
Prize
|
Name
|
Country
|
1
|
$400,000
|
Derek Lunsford
|
United States
|
2
|
$150,000
|
Hadi Choopan
|
Iran
|
3
|
$100,000
|
Samson Dauda
|
United Kingdom
|
4
|
$80,000
|
Brandon Curry
|
United States
|
5
|
$50,000
|
Andrew 'Jacked' Chinedu Obiekea
|
Nigeria
2023 Mr Olympia Prize Money Details
The Mr. Olympia competition comprises various categories, including the 212 Showdown, Ms. Olympia, Fitness Olympia, and others. Below, you'll find a detailed breakdown of the prize money distribution for all the Mr. Olympia competitions:
2023 Ms. Olympia Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Andrea Shaw
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Angela Yeo
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Alcione Barreto
|
$12,000
|
4
|
Sherry Priami
|
$7,000
|
5
|
Natalia Kovaleva
|
$6,000
212 Olympia Winners Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Keone Pearson
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Shaun Clarida
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Angel Calderon Frias
|
$10,000
|
4
|
Kerrith Bajjo
|
$6,000
|
5
|
Ahmad Ashkanani
|
$4,000
Fitness Olympia Winners Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Oksana Grishina
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Taylor Learmont
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Jaclyn Baker
|
$12,000
|
4
|
Ariel Khadr
|
$7,000
|
5
|
Whitney Jones
|
$6,000
Figure Olympia Winners Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Cydney Gillon
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Jessica Reyes Padilla
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Lola Montez
|
$12,000
|
4
|
Cherish Richardson
|
$7,000
|
5
|
Natalia Soltero
|
$6,000
Women’s Physique Olympia Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Sarah Villegas
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Natalia Abraham Coelho
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Zama Benta
|
$12,000
|
4
|
Brooke Walker
|
$7,000
|
5
|
Anne-Lorraine Mohn
|
$6,000
Wellness Olympia Prize Money
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Prize Money
|
1
|
Francielle Mattos
|
$50,000
|
2
|
Isabelle Nunes
|
$20,000
|
3
|
Elisa Alcantara
|
$12,000
|
4
|
Rayane Fogal
|
$7,000
|
5
|
Gisele Machado
|
$6,000
Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, who had clinched the Mr. Olympia title in 2020 and 2021, opted not to participate in the 2023 event. His last appearance was at the 2023 Arnold Classic, where he secured a fourth-place finish.
Additionally, Samson Dauda's commendable third-place performance marked a significant improvement from his sixth-place finish in 2022, underlining his promising trajectory in the sport.
ALSO READ|
Myth or Reality: Cold Showers and Ice Baths Are Beneficial For Health