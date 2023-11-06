Mr Olympia 2023: Complete List of Winners and Prize Money Details

The Mr. Olympia competition comprises various categories, including the 212 Showdown, Ms. Olympia, Fitness Olympia, and others. In an unprecedented feat, Derek Lunsford also etched his name into the event's history by becoming the first athlete to clinch titles in two distinct divisions.

The bodybuilding realm witnessed the coronation of a new Mr. Olympia in a thrilling event held on Saturday night in Orlando, where Derek Lunsford claimed the most prestigious accolade in the sport. He outshone the reigning 2022 champion, Hadi Choopan, and other formidable competitors to secure the illustrious Sandow Trophy.

In an unprecedented feat, Lunsford also etched his name into the event's history by becoming the first athlete to clinch titles in two distinct divisions. His initial triumph occurred in 2021 as part of the 212 competition. To cap off this historic night, Lunsford was also bestowed with the esteemed People's Choice Award, solidifying his status as a fan favourite.

List of Mr Olympia 2203 Winners Country-wise The 2022 Mr. Olympia, Hadi Choopan also showcased exceptional performances on the grand bodybuilding stage but despite his good performance was able to bag second place failing to defend his status as the champion.

However, it will likely be defined by a peculiar moment late in the night when Choopan, after posing for a group photo with the remaining competitors, made an abrupt exit from the stage before all the scheduled photo opportunities could be concluded. The reasons behind this unexpected departure remain speculative, but it is likely to cast a shadow over Choopan's career in the foreseeable future.

Here is the complete list: Place Prize Name Country 1 $400,000 Derek Lunsford United States 2 $150,000 Hadi Choopan Iran 3 $100,000 Samson Dauda United Kingdom 4 $80,000 Brandon Curry United States 5 $50,000 Andrew 'Jacked' Chinedu Obiekea Nigeria 2023 Mr Olympia Prize Money Details The Mr. Olympia competition comprises various categories, including the 212 Showdown, Ms. Olympia, Fitness Olympia, and others.