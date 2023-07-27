List of NASCAR Cup Series Winners (1949-2023)

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC, stands as a prominent American auto racing sanctioning and operating company with its primary focus on stock car racing. Renowned as one of the leading motorsports organizations globally, it holds the distinction of being one of the largest spectator sports in the United States.
Established in 1948 by Bill France Sr., the privately-owned company's leadership passed on to his son, Jim France, who assumed the role of CEO in August 2018. The company's headquarters are situated in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship is currently ongoing with only a few races left.
List of NASCAR Cup Series Champions (1949-2023)
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series champions starts with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, all of whom have seven career championships. It is an exclusive club of just 34 total drivers who have won a championship at NASCAR’s top level.
|
Year
|
Car
|
Champion
|
Make
|
Wins
|
Poles
|
Margin of Victory
|
1949
|
22
|
Red Byron
|
Oldsmobile
|
2
|
0
|
117.5
|
1950
|
60
|
Bill Rexford
|
Oldsmobile
|
1
|
0
|
110.5
|
1951
|
92
|
Herb Thomas
|
Hudson
|
7
|
4
|
146.2
|
1952
|
91
|
Tim Flock
|
Hudson
|
8
|
4
|
106
|
1953
|
92
|
Herb Thomas (2)
|
Hudson
|
11
|
10
|
646
|
1954
|
42
|
Lee Petty
|
Chrysler
|
7
|
3
|
283
|
1955
|
300
|
Tim Flock (2)
|
Chrysler
|
18
|
19
|
508
|
1956
|
300B
|
Buck Baker
|
Chrysler
|
14
|
12
|
686
|
1957
|
87
|
Buck Baker (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
5
|
760
|
1958
|
42
|
Lee Petty (2)
|
Oldsmobile
|
7
|
4
|
644
|
1959
|
42
|
Lee Petty (3)
|
Plymouth
|
10
|
2
|
1830
|
1960
|
4
|
Rex White
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
3
|
3936
|
1961
|
11
|
Ned Jarrett
|
Chevrolet
|
1
|
4
|
830
|
1962
|
8
|
Joe Weatherly
|
Pontiac
|
9
|
6
|
2396
|
1963
|
8
|
Joe Weatherly (2)
|
Pontiac
|
3
|
6
|
2228
|
1964
|
43
|
Richard Petty
|
Plymouth
|
9
|
8
|
5302
|
1965
|
11
|
Ned Jarrett (2)
|
Ford
|
13
|
9
|
3034
|
1966
|
6
|
David Pearson
|
Dodge
|
14
|
7
|
1950
|
1967
|
43
|
Richard Petty (2)
|
Plymouth
|
27
|
18
|
6028
|
1968
|
17
|
David Pearson (2)
|
Ford
|
16
|
12
|
126
|
1969
|
17
|
David Pearson (3)
|
Ford
|
11
|
14
|
357
|
1970
|
71
|
Bobby Isaac
|
Dodge
|
11
|
13
|
51
|
1971
|
43
|
Richard Petty (3)
|
Plymouth
|
21
|
9
|
364
|
1972
|
43
|
Richard Petty (4)
|
Plymouth
|
8
|
3
|
127.9
|
1973
|
72
|
Benny Parsons
|
Chevrolet
|
1
|
0
|
67.15
|
1974
|
43
|
Richard Petty (5)
|
Dodge
|
10
|
7
|
567.45
|
1975
|
43
|
Richard Petty (6)
|
Dodge
|
13
|
3
|
722
|
1976
|
11
|
Cale Yarborough
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
2
|
195
|
1977
|
11
|
Cale Yarborough (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
3
|
386
|
1978
|
11
|
Cale Yarborough (3)
|
Oldsmobile
|
10
|
8
|
474
|
1979
|
43
|
Richard Petty (7)
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
11
|
1980
|
2
|
Dale Earnhardt
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
0
|
19
|
1981
|
11
|
Darrell Waltrip
|
Buick
|
12
|
11
|
53
|
1982
|
11
|
Darrell Waltrip (2)
|
Buick
|
12
|
7
|
72
|
1983
|
22
|
Bobby Allison
|
Buick
|
6
|
0
|
47
|
1984
|
44
|
Terry Labonte
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
2
|
65
|
1985
|
11
|
Darrell Waltrip (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
3
|
4
|
101
|
1986
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
288
|
1987
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
11
|
1
|
489
|
1988
|
9
|
Bill Elliott
|
Ford
|
6
|
6
|
24
|
1989
|
27
|
Rusty Wallace
|
Pontiac
|
6
|
4
|
12
|
1990
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (4)
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
4
|
26
|
1991
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (5)
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
0
|
195
|
1992
|
7
|
Alan Kulwicki
|
Ford
|
2
|
6
|
10
|
1993
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (6)
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
2
|
80
|
1994
|
3
|
Dale Earnhardt (7)
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
2
|
444
|
1995
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon
|
Chevrolet
|
7
|
8
|
34
|
1996
|
5
|
Terry Labonte (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
4
|
37
|
1997
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
1
|
14
|
1998
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
13
|
7
|
364
|
1999
|
88
|
Dale Jarrett
|
Ford
|
4
|
0
|
201
|
2000
|
18
|
Bobby Labonte
|
Pontiac
|
4
|
2
|
265
|
2001
|
24
|
Jeff Gordon (4)
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
6
|
349
|
2002
|
20
|
Tony Stewart
|
Pontiac
|
3
|
2
|
38
|
2003
|
17
|
Matt Kenseth
|
Ford
|
1
|
0
|
90
|
2004
|
97
|
Kurt Busch
|
Ford
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
2005
|
20
|
Tony Stewart (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
3
|
35
|
2006
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
56
|
2007
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (2)
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
4
|
77
|
2008
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
7
|
6
|
69
|
2009
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (4)
|
Chevrolet
|
7
|
4
|
141
|
2010
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (5)
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
2
|
39
|
2011
|
14
|
Tony Stewart (3)
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
0*
|
2012
|
2
|
Brad Keselowski
|
Dodge
|
5
|
0
|
39
|
2013
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (6)
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
3
|
19
|
2014
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
8
|
1
|
2015
|
18
|
Kyle Busch
|
Toyota
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2016
|
48
|
Jimmie Johnson (7)
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
2017
|
78
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Toyota
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
2018
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Ford
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
2019
|
18
|
Kyle Busch (2)
|
Toyota
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
2020
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
2021
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
2
|
5
|
2022
|
22
|
Joey Logano (2)
|
Ford
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
The chairman of NASCAR bestows the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers' Championship upon the most accomplished racing car driver of the season, determined by a points system derived from race results. Red Byron received the inaugural Drivers' Championship in 1949. Herb Thomas achieved the distinction of being the first driver to clinch multiple Championships in 1951 and 1953. In 2022, Joey Logano secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, reigning as the current Champion.
Thus far, every champion has originated from the United States. Bill Rexford is the youngest Cup Series champion; he was 23 years, 7 months, and 15 days old when he won the title in 1950. Bobby Allison is the oldest Cup Series champion; he was 45 years, 11 months, and 17 days old when he won the championship in 1983.
