List of NASCAR Cup Series Winners (1949-2023)

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC, stands as a prominent American auto racing sanctioning and operating company with its primary focus on stock car racing. Renowned as one of the leading motorsports organizations globally, it holds the distinction of being one of the largest spectator sports in the United States. Established in 1948 by Bill France Sr., the privately-owned company's leadership passed on to his son, Jim France, who assumed the role of CEO in August 2018. The company's headquarters are situated in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship is currently ongoing with only a few races left.

List of NASCAR Cup Series Champions (1949-2023) The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series champions starts with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, all of whom have seven career championships. It is an exclusive club of just 34 total drivers who have won a championship at NASCAR’s top level. Year Car Champion Make Wins Poles Margin of Victory 1949 22 Red Byron Oldsmobile 2 0 117.5 1950 60 Bill Rexford Oldsmobile 1 0 110.5 1951 92 Herb Thomas Hudson 7 4 146.2 1952 91 Tim Flock Hudson 8 4 106 1953 92 Herb Thomas (2) Hudson 11 10 646 1954 42 Lee Petty Chrysler 7 3 283 1955 300 Tim Flock (2) Chrysler 18 19 508 1956 300B Buck Baker Chrysler 14 12 686 1957 87 Buck Baker (2) Chevrolet 10 5 760 1958 42 Lee Petty (2) Oldsmobile 7 4 644 1959 42 Lee Petty (3) Plymouth 10 2 1830 1960 4 Rex White Chevrolet 6 3 3936 1961 11 Ned Jarrett Chevrolet 1 4 830 1962 8 Joe Weatherly Pontiac 9 6 2396 1963 8 Joe Weatherly (2) Pontiac 3 6 2228 1964 43 Richard Petty Plymouth 9 8 5302 1965 11 Ned Jarrett (2) Ford 13 9 3034 1966 6 David Pearson Dodge 14 7 1950 1967 43 Richard Petty (2) Plymouth 27 18 6028 1968 17 David Pearson (2) Ford 16 12 126 1969 17 David Pearson (3) Ford 11 14 357 1970 71 Bobby Isaac Dodge 11 13 51 1971 43 Richard Petty (3) Plymouth 21 9 364 1972 43 Richard Petty (4) Plymouth 8 3 127.9 1973 72 Benny Parsons Chevrolet 1 0 67.15 1974 43 Richard Petty (5) Dodge 10 7 567.45 1975 43 Richard Petty (6) Dodge 13 3 722 1976 11 Cale Yarborough Chevrolet 9 2 195 1977 11 Cale Yarborough (2) Chevrolet 9 3 386 1978 11 Cale Yarborough (3) Oldsmobile 10 8 474 1979 43 Richard Petty (7) Chevrolet 5 1 11 1980 2 Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet 5 0 19 1981 11 Darrell Waltrip Buick 12 11 53 1982 11 Darrell Waltrip (2) Buick 12 7 72 1983 22 Bobby Allison Buick 6 0 47 1984 44 Terry Labonte Chevrolet 2 2 65 1985 11 Darrell Waltrip (3) Chevrolet 3 4 101 1986 3 Dale Earnhardt (2) Chevrolet 5 1 288 1987 3 Dale Earnhardt (3) Chevrolet 11 1 489 1988 9 Bill Elliott Ford 6 6 24 1989 27 Rusty Wallace Pontiac 6 4 12 1990 3 Dale Earnhardt (4) Chevrolet 9 4 26 1991 3 Dale Earnhardt (5) Chevrolet 4 0 195 1992 7 Alan Kulwicki Ford 2 6 10 1993 3 Dale Earnhardt (6) Chevrolet 6 2 80 1994 3 Dale Earnhardt (7) Chevrolet 4 2 444 1995 24 Jeff Gordon Chevrolet 7 8 34 1996 5 Terry Labonte (2) Chevrolet 2 4 37 1997 24 Jeff Gordon (2) Chevrolet 10 1 14 1998 24 Jeff Gordon (3) Chevrolet 13 7 364 1999 88 Dale Jarrett Ford 4 0 201 2000 18 Bobby Labonte Pontiac 4 2 265 2001 24 Jeff Gordon (4) Chevrolet 6 6 349 2002 20 Tony Stewart Pontiac 3 2 38 2003 17 Matt Kenseth Ford 1 0 90 2004 97 Kurt Busch Ford 3 1 8 2005 20 Tony Stewart (2) Chevrolet 5 3 35 2006 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 5 1 56 2007 48 Jimmie Johnson (2) Chevrolet 10 4 77 2008 48 Jimmie Johnson (3) Chevrolet 7 6 69 2009 48 Jimmie Johnson (4) Chevrolet 7 4 141 2010 48 Jimmie Johnson (5) Chevrolet 6 2 39 2011 14 Tony Stewart (3) Chevrolet 5 1 0* 2012 2 Brad Keselowski Dodge 5 0 39 2013 48 Jimmie Johnson (6) Chevrolet 6 3 19 2014 4 Kevin Harvick Chevrolet 5 8 1 2015 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 5 1 1 2016 48 Jimmie Johnson (7) Chevrolet 5 1 3 2017 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 8 3 5 2018 22 Joey Logano Ford 3 1 5 2019 18 Kyle Busch (2) Toyota 5 1 5 2020 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 5 1 5 2021 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 10 2 5 2022 22 Joey Logano (2) Ford 4 4 5 2023 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA The chairman of NASCAR bestows the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers' Championship upon the most accomplished racing car driver of the season, determined by a points system derived from race results. Red Byron received the inaugural Drivers' Championship in 1949. Herb Thomas achieved the distinction of being the first driver to clinch multiple Championships in 1951 and 1953. In 2022, Joey Logano secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, reigning as the current Champion.