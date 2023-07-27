List of NASCAR Cup Series Champions (1949-2023)

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC, stands as a prominent American auto racing sanctioning and operating company with its primary focus on stock car racing.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Jul 27, 2023, 07:05 EDT
List of NASCAR Cup Series Winners (1949-2023)
List of NASCAR Cup Series Winners (1949-2023)

NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC, stands as a prominent American auto racing sanctioning and operating company with its primary focus on stock car racing. Renowned as one of the leading motorsports organizations globally, it holds the distinction of being one of the largest spectator sports in the United States.

Established in 1948 by Bill France Sr., the privately-owned company's leadership passed on to his son, Jim France, who assumed the role of CEO in August 2018. The company's headquarters are situated in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship is currently ongoing with only a few races left.

List of NASCAR Cup Series Champions (1949-2023)

The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series champions starts with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, all of whom have seven career championships. It is an exclusive club of just 34 total drivers who have won a championship at NASCAR’s top level.

Year

Car

Champion

Make

Wins

Poles

Margin of Victory

1949

22

Red Byron

Oldsmobile

2

0

117.5

1950

60

Bill Rexford

Oldsmobile

1

0

110.5

1951

92

Herb Thomas

Hudson

7

4

146.2

1952

91

Tim Flock

Hudson

8

4

106

1953

92

Herb Thomas (2)

Hudson

11

10

646

1954

42

Lee Petty

Chrysler

7

3

283

1955

300

Tim Flock (2)

Chrysler

18

19

508

1956

300B

Buck Baker

Chrysler

14

12

686

1957

87

Buck Baker (2)

Chevrolet

10

5

760

1958

42

Lee Petty (2)

Oldsmobile

7

4

644

1959

42

Lee Petty (3)

Plymouth

10

2

1830

1960

4

Rex White

Chevrolet

6

3

3936

1961

11

Ned Jarrett

Chevrolet

1

4

830

1962

8

Joe Weatherly

Pontiac

9

6

2396

1963

8

Joe Weatherly (2)

Pontiac

3

6

2228

1964

43

Richard Petty

Plymouth

9

8

5302

1965

11

Ned Jarrett (2)

Ford

13

9

3034

1966

6

David Pearson

Dodge

14

7

1950

1967

43

Richard Petty (2)

Plymouth

27

18

6028

1968

17

David Pearson (2)

Ford

16

12

126

1969

17

David Pearson (3)

Ford

11

14

357

1970

71

Bobby Isaac

Dodge

11

13

51

1971

43

Richard Petty (3)

Plymouth

21

9

364

1972

43

Richard Petty (4)

Plymouth

8

3

127.9

1973

72

Benny Parsons

Chevrolet

1

0

67.15

1974

43

Richard Petty (5)

Dodge

10

7

567.45

1975

43

Richard Petty (6)

Dodge

13

3

722

1976

11

Cale Yarborough

Chevrolet

9

2

195

1977

11

Cale Yarborough (2)

Chevrolet

9

3

386

1978

11

Cale Yarborough (3)

Oldsmobile

10

8

474

1979

43

Richard Petty (7)

Chevrolet

5

1

11

1980

2

Dale Earnhardt

Chevrolet

5

0

19

1981

11

Darrell Waltrip

Buick

12

11

53

1982

11

Darrell Waltrip (2)

Buick

12

7

72

1983

22

Bobby Allison

Buick

6

0

47

1984

44

Terry Labonte

Chevrolet

2

2

65

1985

11

Darrell Waltrip (3)

Chevrolet

3

4

101

1986

3

Dale Earnhardt (2)

Chevrolet

5

1

288

1987

3

Dale Earnhardt (3)

Chevrolet

11

1

489

1988

9

Bill Elliott

Ford

6

6

24

1989

27

Rusty Wallace

Pontiac

6

4

12

1990

3

Dale Earnhardt (4)

Chevrolet

9

4

26

1991

3

Dale Earnhardt (5)

Chevrolet

4

0

195

1992

7

Alan Kulwicki

Ford

2

6

10

1993

3

Dale Earnhardt (6)

Chevrolet

6

2

80

1994

3

Dale Earnhardt (7)

Chevrolet

4

2

444

1995

24

Jeff Gordon

Chevrolet

7

8

34

1996

5

Terry Labonte (2)

Chevrolet

2

4

37

1997

24

Jeff Gordon (2)

Chevrolet

10

1

14

1998

24

Jeff Gordon (3)

Chevrolet

13

7

364

1999

88

Dale Jarrett

Ford

4

0

201

2000

18

Bobby Labonte

Pontiac

4

2

265

2001

24

Jeff Gordon (4)

Chevrolet

6

6

349

2002

20

Tony Stewart

Pontiac

3

2

38

2003

17

Matt Kenseth

Ford

1

0

90

2004

97

Kurt Busch

Ford

3

1

8

2005

20

Tony Stewart (2)

Chevrolet

5

3

35

2006

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

5

1

56

2007

48

Jimmie Johnson (2)

Chevrolet

10

4

77

2008

48

Jimmie Johnson (3)

Chevrolet

7

6

69

2009

48

Jimmie Johnson (4)

Chevrolet

7

4

141

2010

48

Jimmie Johnson (5)

Chevrolet

6

2

39

2011

14

Tony Stewart (3)

Chevrolet

5

1

0*

2012

2

Brad Keselowski

Dodge

5

0

39

2013

48

Jimmie Johnson (6)

Chevrolet

6

3

19

2014

4

Kevin Harvick

Chevrolet

5

8

1

2015

18

Kyle Busch

Toyota

5

1

1

2016

48

Jimmie Johnson (7)

Chevrolet

5

1

3

2017

78

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

8

3

5

2018

22

Joey Logano

Ford

3

1

5

2019

18

Kyle Busch (2)

Toyota

5

1

5

2020

9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

5

1

5

2021

5

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

10

2

5

2022

22

Joey Logano (2)

Ford

4

4

5

2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

The chairman of NASCAR bestows the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers' Championship upon the most accomplished racing car driver of the season, determined by a points system derived from race results. Red Byron received the inaugural Drivers' Championship in 1949. Herb Thomas achieved the distinction of being the first driver to clinch multiple Championships in 1951 and 1953. In 2022, Joey Logano secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, reigning as the current Champion.

Thus far, every champion has originated from the United States. Bill Rexford is the youngest Cup Series champion; he was 23 years, 7 months, and 15 days old when he won the title in 1950. Bobby Allison is the oldest Cup Series champion; he was 45 years, 11 months, and 17 days old when he won the championship in 1983.

ALSO READ| 2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending