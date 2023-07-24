2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is the 75th season for NASCAR professional stock car racing in the United States and the 52nd season for the modern-era Cup Series. The season started with the NASCAR Cup Series embarking on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Schedule, Locations, Dates
23 races have been finished so far and with the recent winner being Martin Truex Jr at the. Crayon 301, New Hampshire. Here is the full schedule along with the dates and locations:
|
Month
|
Date
|
Race
|
Track
|
February
|
5
|
Clash at the Coliseum
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|
February
|
16
|
Bluegreen Vacations Duels
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
February
|
19
|
Daytona 500
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
February
|
26
|
Pala Casino 400
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
March
|
5
|
Pennzoil 400
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
March
|
12
|
United Rentals Work United 500
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
March
|
19
|
Ambetter Health 400
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
March
|
26
|
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
|
Circuit of the Americas
|
April
|
2
|
Toyota Owners 400
|
Richmond Raceway
|
April
|
9
|
Food City Dirt Race
|
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
|
April
|
16
|
NOCO 400
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
April
|
23
|
GEICO 500
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
April
|
30
|
Wurth 400
|
Dover Motor Speedway
|
May
|
7
|
AdventHealth 400
|
Kansas Speedway
|
May
|
14
|
Goodyear 400
|
Darlington Raceway
|
May
|
21
|
NASCAR All-Star Race
|
North Wilkesboro Speedway
|
May
|
28
|
Coca-Cola 600
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
June
|
4
|
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
June
|
11
|
Toyota/Save Mart 350
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
June
|
25
|
Ally 400
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
July
|
2
|
Grant Park 220
|
Chicago Street Course
|
July
|
9
|
Quaker State 400
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
July
|
16
|
Crayon 301
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
July
|
23
|
M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
|
Pocono Raceway
|
July
|
30
|
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
|
Richmond Raceway
|
August
|
6
|
FireKeepers Casino 400
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
August
|
13
|
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
|
Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
|
August
|
20
|
Go Bowling at The Glen
|
Watkins Glen International
|
August
|
26
|
Coke Zero Sugar 400
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
September
|
3
|
Cook Out Southern 500
|
Darlington Raceway
|
September
|
10
|
Hollywood Casino 400
|
Kansas Speedway
|
September
|
16
|
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
September
|
24
|
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
|
Texas Motro Speedway
|
October
|
1
|
YellaWood 500
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
October
|
8
|
Bank of America ROVAL 400
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway road course
|
October
|
15
|
South Point 400
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
October
|
22
|
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
October
|
29
|
Xfinity 500
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
November
|
5
|
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
|
Phoenix Raceway
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Results
Here are the full results as of June 18 2023:
|
Month
|
Date
|
Race
|
Track
|
Winner
|
February
|
5
|
Clash at the Coliseum
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
February
|
16
|
Bluegreen Vacations Duels
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Joey Logano (Duel 1), Aric Almirola (Duel 2)
|
February
|
19
|
Daytona 500
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
February
|
26
|
Pala Casino 400
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
Kyle Busch
|
March
|
5
|
Pennzoil 400
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
William Byron
|
March
|
12
|
United Rentals Work United 500
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
William Byron
|
March
|
19
|
Ambetter Health 400
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
Joey Logano
|
March
|
26
|
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
|
Circuit of the Americas
|
Tyler Reddick
|
April
|
2
|
Toyota Owners 400
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Kyle Larson
|
April
|
9
|
Food City Dirt Race
|
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
|
Christopher Bell
|
April
|
16
|
NOCO 400
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
Kyle Larson
|
April
|
23
|
GEICO 500
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
Kyle Busch
|
April
|
30
|
Wurth 400
|
Dover Motor Speedway
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
May
|
7
|
AdventHealth 400
|
Kansas Speedway
|
Denny Hamlin
|
May
|
14
|
Goodyear 400
|
Darlington Raceway
|
William Byron
|
May
|
21
|
NASCAR All-Star Race
|
North Wilkesboro Speedway
|
Kyle Larson
|
May
|
28
|
Coca-Cola 600
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
Ryan Blaney
|
June
|
4
|
Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
Kyle Busch
|
June
|
11
|
Toyota/Save Mart 350
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
June
|
25
|
Ally 400
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Ross Chastain
|
July
|
2
|
Grant Park 220
|
Chicago Street Course
|
Shane van Gisbergen
|
July
|
9
|
Quaker State 400
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
William Byron
|
July
|
16
|
Crayon 301
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
July
|
23
|
HighPoint.com 400
|
Pocono Raceway
|
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin Passes Larson Test
On Sunday, Denny Hamlin DOMINATED Kyle Larson in a tight, door-to-door, bump-and-run battle on the final seven laps to claim a HISTORIC seventh NASCAR Cup Series victory at Pocono Raceway. The win in Sunday's HighPoint.com 400 marked Hamlin's 50th career Cup trophy and second of the 2023 season.
Martin Tuex Jr. dominated at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway after he lead in 250 laps thus winning the 3rd race of this season. This also pushed Martin to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standing. Martin Truex Jr. looked like he was going to cruise to victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, a late-race crash by Noah Gragson forced Truex and the other top 10 drivers to decide between taking two or four fresh tires on their pit stop.