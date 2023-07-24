2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results 

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is the 75th season for NASCAR professional stock car racing in the United States and the 52nd season for the modern-era Cup Series. The season started with the NASCAR Cup Series embarking on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Schedule, Locations, Dates

23 races have been finished so far and with the recent winner being Martin Truex Jr at the. Crayon 301, New Hampshire. Here is the full schedule along with the dates and locations: