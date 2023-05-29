2023 Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue

Coca-Cola 600: Since its inception in 1960, the Coca-Cola 600 has established itself as a timeless NASCAR tradition. Year after year, Charlotte Motor Speedway plays host to this remarkable race, bearing the name of its generous sponsor, Coca-Cola. It remains a highly anticipated event on the NASCAR calendar, revered by fans and drivers alike.

The Coca-Cola 600 is renowned for its demanding nature, pushing drivers to their limits. Only those who exhibit exceptional skill and unwavering precision can hope to claim victory. With every lap, the race tests their abilities, rewarding those who make the fewest mistakes.

Coca-Cola 600 Start Time

Originally slated for a 6:00 PM ET start time on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the race had to be rescheduled due to persistent rain. The revised start time for the Coca-Cola 600 has now been set for 6:00 PM on Monday and 3:00 pm ET , May 29, 2023, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

See you on Monday. Xfinity Series at 11a ET on FS1. Coca-Cola 600 at 3p ET on FOX. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/btmOKioQtp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 28, 2023

Coca-Cola 600 TV Broadcast

Fox holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the Coca-Cola 600. Preceding the race is the postponed NASCAR Xfinity race, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday. Fans can also tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for comprehensive coverage of the event.

Coca-Cola 600 Streaming

For those preferring online streaming, the Coca-Cola 600 will be available to watch through the FOX Sports app and Fubo TV, ensuring fans can follow the action from anywhere.

Coca-Cola 600 Lineup

The starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 is as follows:

ROW POS. NO. DRIVER TEAM MAKE ROW 1 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford ROW 2 3 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 4 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ROW 3 5 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ROW 4 7 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 8 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford ROW 5 9 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet ROW 6 11 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 12 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ROW 7 13 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 14 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ROW 8 15 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 16 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet ROW 9 17 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ROW 10 19 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford ROW 11 21 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 22 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford ROW 12 23 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 24 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ROW 13 25 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Chevrolet ROW 14 27 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet ROW 15 29 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford ROW 16 31 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ROW 17 33 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet ROW 18 35 51 Todd Gilliland Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 15 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford ROW 19 37 84 Jimmie Johnson LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Chevrolet

Coca-Cola 600 Venue

Spanning a staggering 600 laps around the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600 holds the distinction of being the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. It occupies a significant position as the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, forming part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family Doubleheader Weekend.

The popularity of the Coca-Cola 600 knows no bounds, drawing in a massive television audience year after year. Fans worldwide eagerly await this spectacle, recognizing the skill, determination, and perseverance displayed by the NASCAR drivers. For any motor-sports enthusiast, the Coca-Cola 600 is an unmissable occasion that showcases the very best of racing.