2023 Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue
Coca-Cola 600: Since its inception in 1960, the Coca-Cola 600 has established itself as a timeless NASCAR tradition. Year after year, Charlotte Motor Speedway plays host to this remarkable race, bearing the name of its generous sponsor, Coca-Cola. It remains a highly anticipated event on the NASCAR calendar, revered by fans and drivers alike.
The Coca-Cola 600 is renowned for its demanding nature, pushing drivers to their limits. Only those who exhibit exceptional skill and unwavering precision can hope to claim victory. With every lap, the race tests their abilities, rewarding those who make the fewest mistakes.
Coca-Cola 600 Start Time
Originally slated for a 6:00 PM ET start time on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the race had to be rescheduled due to persistent rain. The revised start time for the Coca-Cola 600 has now been set for 6:00 PM on Monday and 3:00 pm ET , May 29, 2023, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
See you on Monday. Xfinity Series at 11a ET on FS1. Coca-Cola 600 at 3p ET on FOX. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/btmOKioQtp— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 28, 2023
Coca-Cola 600 TV Broadcast
Fox holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the Coca-Cola 600. Preceding the race is the postponed NASCAR Xfinity race, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday. Fans can also tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for comprehensive coverage of the event.
Coca-Cola 600 Streaming
For those preferring online streaming, the Coca-Cola 600 will be available to watch through the FOX Sports app and Fubo TV, ensuring fans can follow the action from anywhere.
Coca-Cola 600 Lineup
The starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 is as follows:
|
ROW
|
POS.
|
NO.
|
DRIVER
|
TEAM
|
MAKE
|
ROW 1
|
1
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
|
2
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
ROW 2
|
3
|
6
|
Brad Keselowski
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
|
4
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
ROW 3
|
5
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
|
6
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 4
|
7
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
|
8
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
ROW 5
|
9
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
|
10
|
47
|
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|
JTG Daugherty Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 6
|
11
|
17
|
Chris Buescher
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
|
12
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 7
|
13
|
21
|
Harrison Burton
|
Wood Brothers Racing
|
Ford
|
|
14
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Trackhouse Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 8
|
15
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
|
16
|
31
|
Justin Haley
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 9
|
17
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
|
18
|
19
|
Martin Truex, Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
ROW 10
|
19
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
|
20
|
14
|
Chase Briscoe
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
ROW 11
|
21
|
2
|
Austin Cindric
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
|
22
|
41
|
Ryan Preece
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
ROW 12
|
23
|
10
|
Aric Almirola
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
|
24
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 13
|
25
|
7
|
Corey LaJoie
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
|
26
|
43
|
Erik Jones
|
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 14
|
27
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
|
28
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Legacy Motor Club
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 15
|
29
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
|
30
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
ROW 16
|
31
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
|
32
|
77
|
Ty Dillon
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 17
|
33
|
3
|
Austin Dillon
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
|
34
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Live Fast Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
ROW 18
|
35
|
51
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
|
36
|
15
|
JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
ROW 19
|
37
|
84
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|
Chevrolet
Coca-Cola 600 Venue
Spanning a staggering 600 laps around the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600 holds the distinction of being the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. It occupies a significant position as the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, forming part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family Doubleheader Weekend.
The popularity of the Coca-Cola 600 knows no bounds, drawing in a massive television audience year after year. Fans worldwide eagerly await this spectacle, recognizing the skill, determination, and perseverance displayed by the NASCAR drivers. For any motor-sports enthusiast, the Coca-Cola 600 is an unmissable occasion that showcases the very best of racing.