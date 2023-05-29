2023 Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue

The Coca-Cola 600 is renowned for its demanding nature, pushing drivers to their limits. To know more about Coca-Cola 600, Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup and Venue, keep reading.
Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue
Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue

Coca-Cola 600: Since its inception in 1960, the Coca-Cola 600 has established itself as a timeless NASCAR tradition. Year after year, Charlotte Motor Speedway plays host to this remarkable race, bearing the name of its generous sponsor, Coca-Cola. It remains a highly anticipated event on the NASCAR calendar, revered by fans and drivers alike.

The Coca-Cola 600 is renowned for its demanding nature, pushing drivers to their limits. Only those who exhibit exceptional skill and unwavering precision can hope to claim victory. With every lap, the race tests their abilities, rewarding those who make the fewest mistakes.

Coca-Cola 600 Start Time

Originally slated for a 6:00 PM ET start time on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the race had to be rescheduled due to persistent rain. The revised start time for the Coca-Cola 600 has now been set for 6:00 PM on Monday and 3:00 pm ET , May 29, 2023, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coca-Cola 600 TV Broadcast

Fox holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the Coca-Cola 600. Preceding the race is the postponed NASCAR Xfinity race, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday. Fans can also tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for comprehensive coverage of the event.

Coca-Cola 600 Streaming 

For those preferring online streaming, the Coca-Cola 600 will be available to watch through the FOX Sports app and Fubo TV, ensuring fans can follow the action from anywhere.

Coca-Cola 600 Lineup

The starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 is as follows:

ROW 

 

POS.

NO.

DRIVER 

TEAM 

MAKE

ROW 1

1

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 

2

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

ROW 2

3

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

 

4

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

ROW 3

5

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

 

 

6

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 

ROW 4

7

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

 

 

8

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

ROW 5

9

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

 

10

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

 

ROW 6

11

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

 

12

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

ROW 7

13

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

 

14

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

ROW 8

15

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

 

16

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

ROW 9

17

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

 

18

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

ROW 10

19

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

 

20

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

ROW 11

21

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

 

22

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

ROW 12

23

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

 

24

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

ROW 13

25

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

 

26

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Chevrolet

ROW 14

27

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

 

28

42

Noah Gragson

Legacy Motor Club

Chevrolet

ROW 15

29

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

 

30

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

ROW 16

31

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

 

32

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

ROW 17

33

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

 

34

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

ROW 18

35

51

Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

 

36

15

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

ROW 19

37

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Chevrolet

Coca-Cola 600 Venue

Spanning a staggering 600 laps around the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600 holds the distinction of being the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. It occupies a significant position as the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, forming part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family Doubleheader Weekend.

Coca-Cola 600: Start Time Updated, TV Broadcast, Streaming, Lineup, Venue

The popularity of the Coca-Cola 600 knows no bounds, drawing in a massive television audience year after year. Fans worldwide eagerly await this spectacle, recognizing the skill, determination, and perseverance displayed by the NASCAR drivers. For any motor-sports enthusiast, the Coca-Cola 600 is an unmissable occasion that showcases the very best of racing.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next