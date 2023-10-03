Quick Links

How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

In the annals of football history, 2013 stands as a defining year for the Seahawks. They exhibited unparalleled prowess with the NFL's top-ranked defence, both in terms of points and yardage conceded, notching up an awe-inspiring NFC-best 13–3 record.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Oct 3, 2023, 09:28 EDT
How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here
How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

In the realm of professional American football, the Seattle Seahawks stand tall as a formidable force. Hailing from the heart of Seattle, this team is a proud member of the National Football League (NFL) and an integral part of the National Football Conference (NFC) West, rejoining this illustrious conference in 2002 as part of a significant realignment.

How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

Emerging onto the NFL stage as an expansion team in 1976, the Seahawks initially found themselves nestled within the NFC. From 1977 to 2001, they ventured into the competitive waters of the American Football Conference (AFC) West. Lumen Field, nestled within Seattle's vibrant SoDo neighborhood since 2002, is a shift from their prior homes at the Kingdome (1976–1999) and Husky Stadium (1994 and 2000–2001). Leading this charge from the sidelines is none other than the renowned head coach, Pete Carroll.

ALSO READ| Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins: Year, Coach, Opponent and Score

Seahawks Super Bowl Wins and Appearances

In the annals of football history, 2013 stands as a defining year for the Seahawks as they won their first Super Bowl. They exhibited unparalleled prowess with the NFL's top-ranked defence, both in terms of points and yardage conceded, notching up an awe-inspiring NFC-best 13–3 record.

How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

The path to glory unfurled as they clinched victory in their home playoff games, earning the coveted ticket to the Super Bowl. In a spectacle for the ages, Seattle's indomitable defence contained a Denver Broncos team that had shattered numerous offensive records during the 2013 regular season, triumphing with a resounding 43–8 scoreline to seize their maiden world championship.

Season

Super Bowl

Head Coach

Location

Stadium

Opponent

Result

Score

Record

2005

XL

Mike Holmgren

Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field

Pittsburgh Steelers

Lost

10–21

15–4

2013

XLVIII

Pete Carroll

East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

Denver Broncos

Won

43–8

16–3

2014

XLIX

Glendale, Arizona

University of Phoenix Stadium

New England Patriots

Lost

24–28

14–5

The saga continued in 2014, with the Seahawks once again ascending to the pinnacle of the NFC, boasting a formidable 12–4 record. Their journey was far from ordinary, featuring a heart-stopping overtime victory against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. In a thrilling climax, Seattle clawed back from a daunting 12-point deficit with just over two minutes left in regulation, showcasing their unwavering resolve.

How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

The Super Bowl, however, took a surprising turn. The Seahawks were on the losing end of a thrilling comeback in a matchup against the New England Patriots. They lost 28-24 after giving up a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The pivotal moment? With just over 30 seconds left, a crucial interception is made from the Patriots' one-yard line. The Seahawks, who have always been fierce competitors, left the field with dignity and an untarnished reputation.

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept