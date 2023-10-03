How Many Super Bowls Won by the Seattle Seahawks? Check Here

In the realm of professional American football, the Seattle Seahawks stand tall as a formidable force. Hailing from the heart of Seattle, this team is a proud member of the National Football League (NFL) and an integral part of the National Football Conference (NFC) West, rejoining this illustrious conference in 2002 as part of a significant realignment.

Emerging onto the NFL stage as an expansion team in 1976, the Seahawks initially found themselves nestled within the NFC. From 1977 to 2001, they ventured into the competitive waters of the American Football Conference (AFC) West. Lumen Field, nestled within Seattle's vibrant SoDo neighborhood since 2002, is a shift from their prior homes at the Kingdome (1976–1999) and Husky Stadium (1994 and 2000–2001). Leading this charge from the sidelines is none other than the renowned head coach, Pete Carroll.

In the annals of football history, 2013 stands as a defining year for the Seahawks as they won their first Super Bowl. They exhibited unparalleled prowess with the NFL's top-ranked defence, both in terms of points and yardage conceded, notching up an awe-inspiring NFC-best 13–3 record.

The path to glory unfurled as they clinched victory in their home playoff games, earning the coveted ticket to the Super Bowl. In a spectacle for the ages, Seattle's indomitable defence contained a Denver Broncos team that had shattered numerous offensive records during the 2013 regular season, triumphing with a resounding 43–8 scoreline to seize their maiden world championship.

Season Super Bowl Head Coach Location Stadium Opponent Result Score Record 2005 XL Mike Holmgren Detroit, Michigan Ford Field Pittsburgh Steelers Lost 10–21 15–4 2013 XLVIII Pete Carroll East Rutherford, New Jersey MetLife Stadium Denver Broncos Won 43–8 16–3 2014 XLIX Glendale, Arizona University of Phoenix Stadium New England Patriots Lost 24–28 14–5

The saga continued in 2014, with the Seahawks once again ascending to the pinnacle of the NFC, boasting a formidable 12–4 record. Their journey was far from ordinary, featuring a heart-stopping overtime victory against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. In a thrilling climax, Seattle clawed back from a daunting 12-point deficit with just over two minutes left in regulation, showcasing their unwavering resolve.

The Super Bowl, however, took a surprising turn. The Seahawks were on the losing end of a thrilling comeback in a matchup against the New England Patriots. They lost 28-24 after giving up a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The pivotal moment? With just over 30 seconds left, a crucial interception is made from the Patriots' one-yard line. The Seahawks, who have always been fierce competitors, left the field with dignity and an untarnished reputation.

