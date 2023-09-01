List of Indian Athletes Qualified for Paris Olympics 2024

Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who won India’s first quota place at the ISSF world championships, was the first to make the Paris Olympics cut. Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024.
Anticipations are running high for India's performance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, with a strategic focus on securing a greater number of athlete qualifications and, notably, augmenting the medal tally, building on the successes achieved at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, in recent editions of the Summer Olympics, there has been a steady escalation in the representation of Indian athletes, indicating a positive trajectory for the country's sporting aspirations.

Given that National Olympic Committees wield the sole authority to determine their countries' Olympic Games representatives, the participation of athletes in the Paris Games hinges on their NOC's decision to include them in their delegation for Paris 2024.

Below is a comprehensive roster of all Indian athletes who have secured berths for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics thus far:

S No.

Indian Athlete

Sport

Event

Status

1

Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Shooting

Men's trap

Quota

2

Rudrankksh Patil

Shooting

Men's 10m air rifle

Quota

3

Swapnil Kusale

Shooting

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

4

Akhil Sheoran

Shooting

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

5

Mehuli Ghosh

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle

Quota

6

Sift Kaur Samra

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Quota

7

Rajeshwari Kumari

Shooting

Women's trap

Quota

8

Akshdeep Singh

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

9

Priyanka Goswami

Athletics

Women's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

10

Vikas Singh

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

11

Paramjeet Bisht

Athletics

Men's 20km race walk

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

12

Murali Sreeshankar

Athletics

Men's long jump

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

13

Avinash Sable

Athletics

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

14

Neeraj Chopra

Athletics

Men's javelin throw

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

15

Parul Chaudhary

Athletics

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Direct (Met qualifying standard)

In disciplines such as shooting and wrestling, quotas are allocated to countries rather than individual athletes. Consequently, the athlete who initially secures the quota can be substituted by another athlete from the same country in the lead-up to the Games.

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian contingent boasted 124 athletes, marking the largest delegation India had ever dispatched to the Games. This impressive team performance yielded a remarkable outcome, with India clinching seven medals in total. Notably, this medal tally represented India's most substantial haul in a single Olympic Games, including the historic gold medal captured by Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw.

