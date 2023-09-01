List of Indian Athletes Qualified for Paris Olympics 2024
Anticipations are running high for India's performance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, with a strategic focus on securing a greater number of athlete qualifications and, notably, augmenting the medal tally, building on the successes achieved at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, in recent editions of the Summer Olympics, there has been a steady escalation in the representation of Indian athletes, indicating a positive trajectory for the country's sporting aspirations.
Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the accomplished trap shooter, secured India's inaugural quota slot at the ISSF world championships, meeting the criteria for the Paris Olympics first. In the race walking category, Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to earn qualifications for athletics events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games.
Given that National Olympic Committees wield the sole authority to determine their countries' Olympic Games representatives, the participation of athletes in the Paris Games hinges on their NOC's decision to include them in their delegation for Paris 2024.
Below is a comprehensive roster of all Indian athletes who have secured berths for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics thus far:
|
S No.
|
Indian Athlete
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Status
|
1
|
Bhowneesh Mendiratta
|
Shooting
|
Men's trap
|
Quota
|
2
|
Rudrankksh Patil
|
Shooting
|
Men's 10m air rifle
|
Quota
|
3
|
Swapnil Kusale
|
Shooting
|
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|
4
|
Akhil Sheoran
|
Shooting
|
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|
5
|
Mehuli Ghosh
|
Shooting
|
Women's 10m air rifle
|
Quota
|
6
|
Sift Kaur Samra
|
Shooting
|
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|
Quota
|
7
|
Rajeshwari Kumari
|
Shooting
|
Women's trap
|
Quota
|
8
|
Akshdeep Singh
|
Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
9
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Athletics
|
Women's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
10
|
Vikas Singh
|
Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
11
|
Paramjeet Bisht
|
Athletics
|
Men's 20km race walk
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
12
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Athletics
|
Men's long jump
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
13
|
Avinash Sable
|
Athletics
|
Men's 3000m steeplechase
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
14
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
Men's javelin throw
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
|
15
|
Parul Chaudhary
|
Athletics
|
Women's 3000m steeplechase
|
Direct (Met qualifying standard)
In disciplines such as shooting and wrestling, quotas are allocated to countries rather than individual athletes. Consequently, the athlete who initially secures the quota can be substituted by another athlete from the same country in the lead-up to the Games.
During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian contingent boasted 124 athletes, marking the largest delegation India had ever dispatched to the Games. This impressive team performance yielded a remarkable outcome, with India clinching seven medals in total. Notably, this medal tally represented India's most substantial haul in a single Olympic Games, including the historic gold medal captured by Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw.
