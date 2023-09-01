Anticipations are running high for India's performance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, with a strategic focus on securing a greater number of athlete qualifications and, notably, augmenting the medal tally, building on the successes achieved at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, in recent editions of the Summer Olympics, there has been a steady escalation in the representation of Indian athletes, indicating a positive trajectory for the country's sporting aspirations.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the accomplished trap shooter, secured India's inaugural quota slot at the ISSF world championships, meeting the criteria for the Paris Olympics first. In the race walking category, Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to earn qualifications for athletics events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games.

List of Indian Athletes Qualified for Paris Olympics 2024

Given that National Olympic Committees wield the sole authority to determine their countries' Olympic Games representatives, the participation of athletes in the Paris Games hinges on their NOC's decision to include them in their delegation for Paris 2024.

Below is a comprehensive roster of all Indian athletes who have secured berths for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics thus far:

S No. Indian Athlete Sport Event Status 1 Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's trap Quota 2 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota 3 Swapnil Kusale Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 4 Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 5 Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota 6 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota 7 Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap Quota 8 Akshdeep Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 9 Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 10 Vikas Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 11 Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct (Met qualifying standard) 12 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Direct (Met qualifying standard) 13 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase Direct (Met qualifying standard) 14 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct (Met qualifying standard) 15 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Direct (Met qualifying standard)

In disciplines such as shooting and wrestling, quotas are allocated to countries rather than individual athletes. Consequently, the athlete who initially secures the quota can be substituted by another athlete from the same country in the lead-up to the Games.

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian contingent boasted 124 athletes, marking the largest delegation India had ever dispatched to the Games. This impressive team performance yielded a remarkable outcome, with India clinching seven medals in total. Notably, this medal tally represented India's most substantial haul in a single Olympic Games, including the historic gold medal captured by Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw.

