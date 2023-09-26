Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins: Year, Coach, Opponent and Score

The Philadelphia Eagles, hailing from Philadelphia, stand as a stalwart professional American football franchise. They engage in fierce competition within the National Football League (NFL) as a distinguished member of the league's National Football Conference (NFC) East division. Their home turf, where they wage battles that electrify fans, is the illustrious Lincoln Financial Field, nestled within the confines of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
List of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins
Back in 1933, the Eagles emerged on the gridiron stage, stepping in to fill the void left by the bankruptcy-stricken Frankford Yellow Jackets. This historic moment was catalyzed by a consortium led by the indomitable Bert Bell, securing the rights to an NFL franchise in the heart of Philadelphia. Since their inception, the Eagles have etched their mark on the annals of football glory.
They have graced the playoffs an astonishing 29 times, securing victory in a staggering 16 divisional championships, of which 12 belong to the fiercely contested NFC East. They have also proudly contested four pre-merger NFL Championship Games, clinching victory on three momentous occasions in the years 1948, 1949, and 1960. Furthermore, they've seized the spotlight on four occasions in the grandeur of the Super Bowl, with their crowning achievement being Super Bowl LII at the culmination of the 2017 season.
|
Season
|
Coach
|
Super Bowl
|
Location
|
Opponent
|
Score
|
Record
|
2017
|
Doug Pederson
|
LII
|
U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
|
New England Patriots
|
41–33
|
13–3
NFL Championships (Pre-Super Bowl era)
|
Season
|
Coach
|
Location
|
Opponent
|
Score
|
Record
|
1948
|
Greasy Neale
|
Shibe Park (Philadelphia)
|
Chicago Cardinals
|
7–0
|
9–2–1
|
1949
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles)
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
14–0
|
11–1
|
1960
|
Buck Shaw
|
Franklin Field (Philadelphia)
|
Green Bay Packers
|
17–13
|
10–2
NFC Championships
|
Season
|
Coach
|
Location
|
Opponent
|
Score
|
1980
|
Dick Vermeil
|
Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia)
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
20–7
|
2004
|
Andy Reid
|
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
27–10
|
2017
|
Doug Pederson
|
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
38–7
|
2022
|
Nick Sirianni
|
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
31–7
A total of 13 people who were closely associated with the Eagles have entered the NHL Hall of Fame as of 2023. These football greats include Reggie White, Dick Vermeil, Norm Van Brocklin, Bert Bell, Bob Brown, Harold Carmichael, Brian Dawkins, Sonny Jurgensen, Greasy Neale, Tommy McDonald, Pete Pihos, and Bert Bell. The Eagles' long significance in the world of American football is demonstrated by their admission into the Hall of Fame.