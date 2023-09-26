Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins: Year, Coach, Opponent and Score

Quick Links

Philadelphia Eagles have seized the spotlight on four occasions in the grandeur of the Super Bowl, with their crowning achievement being Super Bowl LII at the culmination of the 2017 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles, hailing from Philadelphia, stand as a stalwart professional American football franchise. They engage in fierce competition within the National Football League (NFL) as a distinguished member of the league's National Football Conference (NFC) East division. Their home turf, where they wage battles that electrify fans, is the illustrious Lincoln Financial Field, nestled within the confines of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

List of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins

Back in 1933, the Eagles emerged on the gridiron stage, stepping in to fill the void left by the bankruptcy-stricken Frankford Yellow Jackets. This historic moment was catalyzed by a consortium led by the indomitable Bert Bell, securing the rights to an NFL franchise in the heart of Philadelphia. Since their inception, the Eagles have etched their mark on the annals of football glory.

They have graced the playoffs an astonishing 29 times, securing victory in a staggering 16 divisional championships, of which 12 belong to the fiercely contested NFC East. They have also proudly contested four pre-merger NFL Championship Games, clinching victory on three momentous occasions in the years 1948, 1949, and 1960. Furthermore, they've seized the spotlight on four occasions in the grandeur of the Super Bowl, with their crowning achievement being Super Bowl LII at the culmination of the 2017 season.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Wins

Season

Coach

Super Bowl

Location

Opponent

Score

Record

2017

Doug Pederson

LII

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

New England Patriots

41–33

13–3

NFL Championships (Pre-Super Bowl era)

Season

Coach

Location

Opponent

Score

Record

1948

Greasy Neale

Shibe Park (Philadelphia)

Chicago Cardinals

7–0

9–2–1

1949

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles Rams

14–0

11–1

1960

Buck Shaw

Franklin Field (Philadelphia)

Green Bay Packers

17–13

10–2

NFC Championships

Season

Coach

Location

Opponent

Score

1980

Dick Vermeil

Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia)

Dallas Cowboys

20–7

2004

Andy Reid

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Atlanta Falcons

27–10

2017

Doug Pederson

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Minnesota Vikings

38–7

2022

Nick Sirianni

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

San Francisco 49ers

31–7

A total of 13 people who were closely associated with the Eagles have entered the NHL Hall of Fame as of 2023. These football greats include Reggie White, Dick Vermeil, Norm Van Brocklin, Bert Bell, Bob Brown, Harold Carmichael, Brian Dawkins, Sonny Jurgensen, Greasy Neale, Tommy McDonald, Pete Pihos, and Bert Bell. The Eagles' long significance in the world of American football is demonstrated by their admission into the Hall of Fame.

