Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.? Check Stats, Height, Position, Draft Status and More

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s journey commenced with a single season of college basketball at the University of Kansas before he was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Oct 28, 2023, 06:30 EDT
Renowned small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. formally penned a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on September 26, solidifying a reported one-year agreement with the franchise. Aged 27, Oubre arrives fresh from a stellar season where he recorded impressive averages of 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 48 appearances with the Charlotte Hornets.

With previous stints at Washington, Phoenix, and Golden State, Oubre boasts an established career, maintaining an average of 12.8 points per game across his eight NBA seasons. Upon his inclusion in the Sixers' roster, Oubre aims to propel the team beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals, a hurdle they've grappled with in the last three seasons.

Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.?

Kelly Paul Oubre Jr., born on December 9, 1995, stands as a distinguished American professional basketball athlete currently aligned with the Philadelphia 76ers within the esteemed National Basketball Association (NBA).

Oubre's journey commenced with a single season of college basketball at the University of Kansas before he was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards. Oubre's versatility has shone through subsequent stints with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Charlotte Hornets.

No. 9 – Philadelphia 76ers

Position

Shooting guard / small forward

League

NBA

Personal information

Born

December 9, 1995 (age 27)

New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.

Listed height

6 ft 7 in (2.01 m)

Listed weight

203 lb (92 kg)

Career information

High school

George Bush (Fort Bend, Texas)

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada)

College

Kansas (2014–2015)

NBA draft

2015: 1st round, 15th overall pick

Selected by the Atlanta Hawks

Playing career

2015–present

Career history

2015–2018

Washington Wizards

2018–2020

Phoenix Suns

2020–2021

Golden State Warriors

2021–2023

Charlotte Hornets

2023–present

Philadelphia 76ers

Career highlights and awards
  • Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2015)
  • McDonald's All-American (2014)
  • First-team Parade All-American (2014)

Kelly Oubre Jr. Career Stats

During his freshman year at Kansas in the 2014-15 season, Oubre's standout performances garnered him two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week accolades. His remarkable contributions led to his inclusion in the All-Newcomer Team, and he also received the distinction of All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Across 36 games, with 27 starts for the Jayhawks, Oubre delivered an impressive stat line, averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in just 21.0 minutes per game. On April 1, 2015, Oubre made the significant decision to declare for the NBA draft, forgoing his remaining three years of college eligibility.

Season

Lg

Pos

G

GS

MP

FG

FGA

FG%

3P

3PA

3P%

2P

2PA

2P%

eFG%

TOV

PF

PTS

2015-16

NBA

SF

63

9

10.7

1.4

3.3

0.427

0.4

1.3

0.316

1

2.1

0.492

0.486

0.5

1.6

3.7

2016-17

NBA

SF

79

5

20.3

2.4

5.6

0.421

0.7

2.4

0.287

1.7

3.2

0.52

0.482

0.6

2.5

6.3

2017-18

NBA

SF

81

11

27.5

3.9

9.8

0.403

1.6

4.6

0.341

2.4

5.2

0.456

0.482

1.1

2.9

11.8

2018-19

NBA

SF

69

19

28

5.4

12.2

0.445

1.6

4.9

0.32

3.9

7.3

0.53

0.51

1.5

2.6

15.2

2018-19

NBA

SF

29

7

26

4.6

10.5

0.433

1.4

4.6

0.311

3.1

6

0.526

0.5

1

2.4

12.9

2018-19

NBA

SF

40

12

29.5

6.1

13.4

0.453

1.7

5.2

0.325

4.4

8.3

0.532

0.515

1.8

2.8

16.9

2019-20

NBA

SF

56

55

34.5

6.7

14.8

0.452

1.9

5.5

0.352

4.7

9.3

0.511

0.517

1.5

3.4

18.7

2020-21

NBA

SF

55

50

30.7

5.8

13.2

0.439

1.6

5.2

0.316

4.1

8

0.519

0.501

1.3

2.2

15.4

2021-22

NBA

SF

76

13

26.3

5.4

12.3

0.44

2.5

7.3

0.345

2.9

5

0.578

0.542

0.9

2.5

15

2022-23

NBA

SF

48

40

32.3

7.4

17.1

0.431

2.3

7.1

0.319

5.1

10

0.51

0.497

1.3

2.9

20.3

2023-24

NBA

SF

1

0

32

9

11

0.818

5

6

0.833

4

5

0.8

1.045

3

4

27

Transitioning to the NBA, Oubre inked a lucrative 2-year, $25 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets on August 7, 2021. He wasted no time making an impact, debuting for the Hornets on October 20 with a notable performance, scoring 14 points in a thrilling 123-122 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Oubre's trajectory continued to ascend as, on January 26, 2022, he achieved a season-high with an astonishing 39 points, including a career-best 10 three-pointers, during a resounding 158-126 triumph over the Indiana Pacers.

Oubre's impressive run in the 2022-2023 season saw him reach new heights. On November 18, 2022, he notched a season-high 34 points, alongside three rebounds and three steals, albeit in an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a final score of 132-122. However, adversity struck on December 29 when he suffered a left-hand injury during a 121-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On January 5, 2023, Oubre underwent surgery to address a torn ligament in his left hand, leading to an indefinite period on the sidelines. His triumphant return to the court transpired on February 24, where he contributed eight points and three rebounds in a 121-113 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.  On September 26, 2023, Oubre embarked on a new chapter in his career, officially signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

