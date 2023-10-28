Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.? Check Stats, Height, Position, Draft Status and More

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s journey commenced with a single season of college basketball at the University of Kansas before he was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards.

Renowned small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. formally penned a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on September 26, solidifying a reported one-year agreement with the franchise. Aged 27, Oubre arrives fresh from a stellar season where he recorded impressive averages of 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 48 appearances with the Charlotte Hornets. With previous stints at Washington, Phoenix, and Golden State, Oubre boasts an established career, maintaining an average of 12.8 points per game across his eight NBA seasons. Upon his inclusion in the Sixers' roster, Oubre aims to propel the team beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals, a hurdle they've grappled with in the last three seasons.

Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.? Kelly Paul Oubre Jr., born on December 9, 1995, stands as a distinguished American professional basketball athlete currently aligned with the Philadelphia 76ers within the esteemed National Basketball Association (NBA).

No. 9 – Philadelphia 76ers Position Shooting guard / small forward League NBA Personal information Born December 9, 1995 (age 27) New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Listed height 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Listed weight 203 lb (92 kg) Career information High school George Bush (Fort Bend, Texas) Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) College Kansas (2014–2015) NBA draft 2015: 1st round, 15th overall pick Selected by the Atlanta Hawks Playing career 2015–present Career history 2015–2018 Washington Wizards 2018–2020 Phoenix Suns 2020–2021 Golden State Warriors 2021–2023 Charlotte Hornets 2023–present Philadelphia 76ers Career highlights and awards Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2015)

McDonald's All-American (2014)

First-team Parade All-American (2014) Kelly Oubre Jr. Career Stats During his freshman year at Kansas in the 2014-15 season, Oubre's standout performances garnered him two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week accolades. His remarkable contributions led to his inclusion in the All-Newcomer Team, and he also received the distinction of All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.