Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.? Check Stats, Height, Position, Draft Status and More

Renowned small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. formally penned a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on September 26, solidifying a reported one-year agreement with the franchise. Aged 27, Oubre arrives fresh from a stellar season where he recorded impressive averages of 20.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 48 appearances with the Charlotte Hornets.
With previous stints at Washington, Phoenix, and Golden State, Oubre boasts an established career, maintaining an average of 12.8 points per game across his eight NBA seasons. Upon his inclusion in the Sixers' roster, Oubre aims to propel the team beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals, a hurdle they've grappled with in the last three seasons.
Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.?
Kelly Paul Oubre Jr., born on December 9, 1995, stands as a distinguished American professional basketball athlete currently aligned with the Philadelphia 76ers within the esteemed National Basketball Association (NBA).
Oubre's journey commenced with a single season of college basketball at the University of Kansas before he was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who subsequently traded him to the Washington Wizards. Oubre's versatility has shone through subsequent stints with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Charlotte Hornets.
|
No. 9 – Philadelphia 76ers
|
Position
|
Shooting guard / small forward
|
League
|
NBA
|
Personal information
|
Born
|
December 9, 1995 (age 27)
New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.
|
Listed height
|
6 ft 7 in (2.01 m)
|
Listed weight
|
203 lb (92 kg)
|
Career information
|
High school
|
George Bush (Fort Bend, Texas)
Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada)
|
College
|
Kansas (2014–2015)
|
NBA draft
|
2015: 1st round, 15th overall pick
|
Selected by the Atlanta Hawks
|
Playing career
|
2015–present
|
Career history
|
2015–2018
|
Washington Wizards
|
2018–2020
|
Phoenix Suns
|
2020–2021
|
Golden State Warriors
|
2021–2023
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
2023–present
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Career highlights and awards
|
Kelly Oubre Jr. Career Stats
During his freshman year at Kansas in the 2014-15 season, Oubre's standout performances garnered him two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week accolades. His remarkable contributions led to his inclusion in the All-Newcomer Team, and he also received the distinction of All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Across 36 games, with 27 starts for the Jayhawks, Oubre delivered an impressive stat line, averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in just 21.0 minutes per game. On April 1, 2015, Oubre made the significant decision to declare for the NBA draft, forgoing his remaining three years of college eligibility.
|
Season
|
Lg
|
Pos
|
G
|
GS
|
MP
|
FG
|
FGA
|
FG%
|
3P
|
3PA
|
3P%
|
2P
|
2PA
|
2P%
|
eFG%
|
TOV
|
PF
|
PTS
|
2015-16
|
NBA
|
SF
|
63
|
9
|
10.7
|
1.4
|
3.3
|
0.427
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
0.316
|
1
|
2.1
|
0.492
|
0.486
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
3.7
|
2016-17
|
NBA
|
SF
|
79
|
5
|
20.3
|
2.4
|
5.6
|
0.421
|
0.7
|
2.4
|
0.287
|
1.7
|
3.2
|
0.52
|
0.482
|
0.6
|
2.5
|
6.3
|
2017-18
|
NBA
|
SF
|
81
|
11
|
27.5
|
3.9
|
9.8
|
0.403
|
1.6
|
4.6
|
0.341
|
2.4
|
5.2
|
0.456
|
0.482
|
1.1
|
2.9
|
11.8
|
2018-19
|
NBA
|
SF
|
69
|
19
|
28
|
5.4
|
12.2
|
0.445
|
1.6
|
4.9
|
0.32
|
3.9
|
7.3
|
0.53
|
0.51
|
1.5
|
2.6
|
15.2
|
2018-19
|
NBA
|
SF
|
29
|
7
|
26
|
4.6
|
10.5
|
0.433
|
1.4
|
4.6
|
0.311
|
3.1
|
6
|
0.526
|
0.5
|
1
|
2.4
|
12.9
|
2018-19
|
NBA
|
SF
|
40
|
12
|
29.5
|
6.1
|
13.4
|
0.453
|
1.7
|
5.2
|
0.325
|
4.4
|
8.3
|
0.532
|
0.515
|
1.8
|
2.8
|
16.9
|
2019-20
|
NBA
|
SF
|
56
|
55
|
34.5
|
6.7
|
14.8
|
0.452
|
1.9
|
5.5
|
0.352
|
4.7
|
9.3
|
0.511
|
0.517
|
1.5
|
3.4
|
18.7
|
2020-21
|
NBA
|
SF
|
55
|
50
|
30.7
|
5.8
|
13.2
|
0.439
|
1.6
|
5.2
|
0.316
|
4.1
|
8
|
0.519
|
0.501
|
1.3
|
2.2
|
15.4
|
2021-22
|
NBA
|
SF
|
76
|
13
|
26.3
|
5.4
|
12.3
|
0.44
|
2.5
|
7.3
|
0.345
|
2.9
|
5
|
0.578
|
0.542
|
0.9
|
2.5
|
15
|
2022-23
|
NBA
|
SF
|
48
|
40
|
32.3
|
7.4
|
17.1
|
0.431
|
2.3
|
7.1
|
0.319
|
5.1
|
10
|
0.51
|
0.497
|
1.3
|
2.9
|
20.3
|
2023-24
|
NBA
|
SF
|
1
|
0
|
32
|
9
|
11
|
0.818
|
5
|
6
|
0.833
|
4
|
5
|
0.8
|
1.045
|
3
|
4
|
27
Transitioning to the NBA, Oubre inked a lucrative 2-year, $25 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets on August 7, 2021. He wasted no time making an impact, debuting for the Hornets on October 20 with a notable performance, scoring 14 points in a thrilling 123-122 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Oubre's trajectory continued to ascend as, on January 26, 2022, he achieved a season-high with an astonishing 39 points, including a career-best 10 three-pointers, during a resounding 158-126 triumph over the Indiana Pacers.
Oubre's impressive run in the 2022-2023 season saw him reach new heights. On November 18, 2022, he notched a season-high 34 points, alongside three rebounds and three steals, albeit in an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a final score of 132-122. However, adversity struck on December 29 when he suffered a left-hand injury during a 121-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On January 5, 2023, Oubre underwent surgery to address a torn ligament in his left hand, leading to an indefinite period on the sidelines. His triumphant return to the court transpired on February 24, where he contributed eight points and three rebounds in a 121-113 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On September 26, 2023, Oubre embarked on a new chapter in his career, officially signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
