Who is Amol Muzumdar? Know About Newly Appointed Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team

Amol Muzumdar, a seasoned cricketing figure, has recently ascended to the position of head coach for the Indian Women's cricket team. This appointment fills a role that had remained unoccupied since December of the previous year. After an extensive process concluded by the Cricket Advisory Committee nearly six months ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally declared Muzumdar's elevation on a Wednesday.

Who is Amol Muzumdar ?

Personal information Full name Amol Anil Muzumdar Born 11 November 1974 (age 48)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Batting Right-handed Bowling Right-arm leg break Role Batsman Career Statistics Competition FC LA T20 Matches 171 113 14 Runs scored 11,167 3,286 174 Batting average 48.13 38.2 19.33 100s/50s 30/60 3/26 0/1 Top score 260 109 57 Balls bowled 414 96 – Wickets 6 2 – Bowling average 36 45.5 – 5 wickets in innings 0 0 – 10 wickets in a match 0 0 – Best bowling 1/1 1/11 – Catches/stumpings 162/– 37/– 3/–

Amol Muzumdar, born Amol Anil Muzumdar on the 11th of November, 1974, is a prominent Indian cricketer with a distinguished history in the cricketing world. He made significant contributions while representing the Mumbai and Assam cricket teams, predominantly as a right-handed batsman. Notably, he held the record for the highest runs scored in the Ranji Trophy, India's foremost domestic first-class cricket competition, surpassing the previous record held by Amarjit Kaypee.

Having retired as the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, Muzumdar played a pivotal role in Mumbai's triumph in eight Ranji Trophy seasons during his illustrious 16-year association with the domestic powerhouse. Post his tenure with Mumbai, he continued to shine, representing Assam and Andhra, while concurrently emerging as a highly successful coach. Over the past decade, he has shouldered diverse coaching responsibilities, leaving an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Muzumdar's coaching journey encompasses significant roles with the national teams of the Netherlands and South Africa. He also served as the batting coach for the Indian Premier League franchise, Rajasthan Royals, before taking on the role of Mumbai men's head coach during the past two domestic seasons.

Amol Muzumdar Cricketing Career

In his maiden appearance in first-class cricket for Bombay, Muzumdar displayed his mettle by amassing an impressive 260 runs against Haryana during a Ranji Trophy clash in the 1993–94 season. His remarkable achievement stood as a world record for a debutant in first-class cricket until December 2018 when Ajay Rohera surpassed it.

Muzumdar's cricketing prowess extended to international recognition when he was designated as the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 cricket team for their 1994 tour of England. His potential was so immense that he was christened the "new Tendulkar," and he shared the field with cricket luminaries like Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly while representing India A in the 1994–95 season.

However, despite his undoubted talent and accomplishments, the pinnacle of Indian cricket eluded him, as he was never selected to represent the Indian national cricket team in Tests and ODIs, in contrast to his contemporaries, such as Tendulkar, Dravid, and Ganguly, who graced the international stage.

Muzumdar's tenacity and commitment to the sport were exemplified in 2002 when he contemplated leaving the game, but he persevered, ultimately leading the Mumbai cricket team to victory by captaining them during the 2006–07 season, securing another Ranji Trophy triumph. In January 2007, he achieved the distinction of holding the record for the most runs in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Ashok Mankad.

Subsequently, in September 2009, Amol Muzumdar embarked on a new chapter in his cricketing journey by joining the Assam cricket team, prompted by his omission from the Mumbai squad for the Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. Two years later, in October 2012, he inked a deal with Andhra Pradesh. As the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy season neared its end, Muzumdar decided to withdraw from the remainder of the matches, stating “It is time for the youngsters to play the rest of the three matches in the season.”

