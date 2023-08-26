Who is Saroop Roshi? All You Need To Know About Miss World Malaysia 2023

Saroop Roshi Miss World Malaysia 2023: Saroop Roshi has been crowned winner of the Miss World Malaysia 2023. She won this pageant against Natalie Ang from Penang and Shu Wen Chai from Sabah. Saroop won RM15,000, sponsored products and services, as well as RM25,000 worth of jewellery in the grand finals held at Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. On the other hand, the first and second runner-ups walked away with RM5,000 and RM2,000.

Who is Saroop Roshi?

The winner of Miss World Malaysia 2023, Saroop Josh is from Perak. She is 24 years old and 176 cm tall. Saroop is a psychologist, model, and travel enthusiast who has won over 13 other competitors before achieving this coveted national title.

Earlier, Saropp took part in the Miss Grand Malaysia pageant and came out as the first runner-up and also won the title of Miss Global Malaysia 2019. When asked why she should be the next Miss World Malaysia 2023, she said: "I should be the next Miss World Malaysia 2023 because I have been doing the leg work for the past four years on an issue that is so crucial to our country but has been overlooked for many years,” as mentioned by star.com.

She continued to add, “It is time for me to collaborate with the Miss World Malaysia organisation and the (beauty pageant) queens to bring a real, tangible change in our country."

What is so special about Saroop Roshi?

Saroop and her social media platforms are quite famous among the crowd. She is been a great influencer and mental health coach who helps and promotes suicide prevention programmes highlighting the need to talk about the issue of mental health.

The newly crowned Miss World Malaysia has founded a community organization called "Unmask Yourself" for her Beauty With A Purpose project. This social initiative is once again committed to preventing suicide by promoting the preservation of life through encouragement, assistance, and instruction.



What is next for Saroop Roshi?

The win of Saroop Roshi, who will represent Malaysia as Miss World in 2024, speaks volumes of her abilities, tenacity, and dedication. The crown carries with it the duty of representing Malaysia on a global stage, a duty she is certain to complete with grace and elegance.

The accomplishment of Saroop Roshi as Miss World Malaysia 2023 broadens her horizons as she gets ready to represent Malaysia in the upcoming Miss World pageant. This huge honour represents Malaysia's moment of pride as well as her personal success.

This star-studded event, held at the Sabah International Convention Centre, was attended by esteemed personalities including Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska and Miss World Malaysia 2022 Wenanita Anggang.

