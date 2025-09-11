With so much attention on AI content generation, ByteDance is quick on the scene with its new tool, Seedream 4.0. Seedream 4.0 is a next-generation AI image model capable of generating ultra-high resolution images on the fly from text, reference photos, or instructions to edits, all delivered in seconds! In fact, when Seedream is set to create 2K images, it can produce them in less than two seconds and offer style consistency when creating multiple images. Seedream 4.0 is being considered as a potential game-changer for designers, marketers, and content creators alike. Better yet, whether you need to create a detailed detailed concept art, edit an existing image, or produce storyboards, Seedream unites speed, precision, and creative control in one platform. So what truly sets Seedream 4.0 apart from its predecessors or competitors? Read on to find out!

Check Out: Google Nano Banana AI Image Creation: What is 3D Figurine and How to Create in FREE? (Prompt Inside) What is Seedream 4.0 by ByteDance? Seedream 4.0 is ByteDance's newest and best AI image generation tool, capable of generating high-quality images from text help, reference images, or image editing commands in a matter of seconds. Not like previous tools, Seedream 4.0 combines text-to-image, image editing, and style consistency in one simple system. It can generate ultra-sharp 2K images in under 2 seconds and is able to take up to six reference images to preserve the visual identity across generative output. Built on a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, it is both expedient and robust enough for creators, designers, and marketers to utilize. It does everything from photo editing to multi-image storyboards. Seedream 4.0 is a significant advancement in our creative AI technology, with usability, speed, and quality never seen in the marketplace before.

Seedream 4 brings character consistency to life.



Use an image as a reference to reimagine a person in different environments, clothes and situations.



Really impressed so far and going to test how it manages multiple references at once.



Now available with Freepik. pic.twitter.com/Sskt6h3eDh — Jerrod Lew (@jerrod_lew) September 10, 2025 Seedream 4.0 Features and Capabilities Ultra-Fast Image Generation Seedream 4.0 is capable of generating 2K-resolution images in under 2 seconds, with the ability to be one of the fastest AI image-generating engines on the planet. This speeds up the real-time creativity process and allows for rapid prototyping, content generation, and design workflows to happen with quick turnarounds while being able to still providing an amazing visual quality. Multi-Reference Input Capabilities

Seedream 4.0 capability to upload up to 6 reference images. This gives a user the ability to keep style, character, or visual identity, and consistency across the delivered outputs. This use case is particularly good for branding, storytelling, and anytime you're possibly needing to deliver multiple pieces that need to share the same look/subject matter. Text-Based Image Editing Traditionally, image editing can be a fairly complex process, often involving a series of layers, masks, and adjustment layers, and specific commands or point and clicking within a user interface to deliver the intended effect. With Seedream 4.0, you can utilize plain text commands to make precise image editing decisions, including background removal, object changes, or style changes, allowing a user to solely focus on a command when editing images instead of an entire interface and learning a new process.

Difference between Seedream 4.0 and Google Nano Banana Speed and Resolution With the speed of generating 2K resolution inputs of less than two seconds, Seedream 4.0 is unrivaled. It is designed for professionals who need images very quickly. Nano Banana is is fast as well, but typically favors real-time editing and user experience optimally through mobile on Gemini. Reference Image & Style Consistency Seedream 4.0 permits up to six reference images that can convey visual style, subject identity, or even layout. It can be used to develop a unique and cohesive set of brand images, an individual or organization's story, and to design your creative workflow. Nano Banana is also capable of maintaining character or style consistencies, but more on the aesthetic transformation of facial identity, with reduced work outputs.