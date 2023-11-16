Miss Universe 2023: List of Countries with Most Winners and Where does U.S. Rank?

The Miss Universe pageant is a global celebration of beauty, intelligence, and empowerment. Held annually since 1952, the pageant has consistently captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the diverse talents and achievements of women from over 90 countries.

Here is the list of all the countries that have won the most titles according to World Population Review: Country Wins Years United States 9 1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2023 Venezuela 7 1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013 Puerto Rico 5 1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006 Philippines 4 1969, 1973, 2015, 2018 India 3 1994, 2000, 2021 Mexico 3 1991, 2010, 2020 South Africa 3 1978, 2017, 2019 Sweden 3 1955, 1966, 1984 Finland 2 1955, 1984 Brazil 2 1963,1968 Japan 2 1959, 2007 Thailand 2 1965, 1988 France 2 1953, 2016 Colombia 2 1958, 2014 Canada 2 1982, 2005 Australia 2 1972, 2004 Finland 2 1952, 1975 Trinidad and Tobago 2 1977, 1998 According to World Population Review, this beauty pageant is judged on a variety of factors. The women are judged on their overall personality, intelligence, and ability to communicate effectively. While appearance is certainly a factor, it is not the sole determinant of who wins the competition. The women also participate in a question-and-answer session where they are asked a variety of questions on a range of topics.

Their responses to these questions play a significant role in the judge's decision-making process. Therefore, while beauty is one of the most important factors, it is not the only factor that is considered. The women who participate in the Miss Universe pageant undergo a rigorous preparation process to ensure they are well-prepared for the competition. The data shows the United States as the most title-holder country.