Miss Universe 2023: List of Countries with Most Winners and Where does U.S. Rank?

The Miss Universe pageant is a global celebration of beauty, intelligence, and empowerment. Held annually since 1952, the pageant has consistently captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the diverse talents and achievements of women from over 90 countries. 

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Nov 16, 2023, 08:06 EDT
The Miss Universe pageant is one of the most prestigious and widely recognised beauty competitions in the world. The event was first held in 1952, and since then the event takes place annually and the year 2023 will mark its 71st anniversary. 

The pageant brings together women from over 90 countries to compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe. The competition is not just about physical beauty; it also emphasizes the importance of intelligence, charisma, and social responsibility.

Here is the list of all the countries that have won the most titles according to World Population Review: 

Country

Wins

Years

United States

9

1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2023

Venezuela

7

1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013

Puerto Rico

5

1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006

Philippines

4

1969, 1973, 2015, 2018

India

3

1994, 2000, 2021

Mexico

3

1991, 2010, 2020

South Africa

3

1978, 2017, 2019

Sweden

3

1955, 1966, 1984

Finland

2

1955, 1984

Brazil

2

1963,1968

Japan

2

1959, 2007

Thailand

2

1965, 1988

France

2

1953, 2016

Colombia

2

1958, 2014

Canada

2

1982, 2005

Australia

2

1972, 2004

Finland

2

1952, 1975

Trinidad and Tobago

2

1977, 1998

According to World Population Review, this beauty pageant is judged on a variety of factors. The women are judged on their overall personality, intelligence, and ability to communicate effectively. While appearance is certainly a factor, it is not the sole determinant of who wins the competition. The women also participate in a question-and-answer session where they are asked a variety of questions on a range of topics. 

Their responses to these questions play a significant role in the judge's decision-making process. Therefore, while beauty is one of the most important factors, it is not the only factor that is considered. The women who participate in the Miss Universe pageant undergo a rigorous preparation process to ensure they are well-prepared for the competition.

The data shows the United States as the most title-holder country. 

United States Miss Universe Winners List

Here is the list of all the winners: 

Name

Year

Miriam Jacqueline Stevenson

1954

Carol Ann Laverne Morris

1956

Linda Jeanne Bement

1960

Sylvia Louise Hitchcock

1967

Shawn Nichols Weatherly 

1980

Chelsi Mariam-Pearl Smith

1995

Brook Antoniette Mahealani Lee

1997

Olivia Frances Culpo 

2012

R'Bonney Gabriel 

2023

 

