The Streamy Awards are the most prestigious awards show for online video creators, honoring excellence in craft and audience choice. Learn more about the Streamy Awards and their impact on the online video community.

The Streamy Awards are a yearly awards show that honours excellence in online video. The awards were founded in 2009 by Tubefilter and are presented by Dick Clark Productions. The Streamy Awards are considered to be the most prestigious awards show for online video creators. The Streamy Awards are divided into two categories: craft awards and audience awards. The craft awards are presented for technical excellence in online video, such as editing, directing, and cinematography. The audience awards are presented for the most popular online videos of the year.

The Streamy Awards are voted on by a panel of industry experts and the public. The nominations are announced in September and the winners are announced in November. The Streamy Awards ceremony is typically held in Los Angeles, California. The Streamy Awards have been won by a variety of online video creators, including PewDiePie, Smosh, Jenna Marbles, Tyler Oakley, and Liza Koshy. The Streamy Awards have also been won by a number of traditional media companies, such as Netflix, Hulu, and BuzzFeed.

The Streamy Awards are important because they recognize the contributions of online video creators to the entertainment industry. Online video creators have become increasingly popular in recent years, and the Streamy Awards help to legitimize their work. The Streamy Awards also help to promote diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.