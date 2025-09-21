Tropical Storm Gabrielle became the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and is currently grabbing attention while becoming better organized over the central Atlantic Ocean. As of September 21, 2025, Gabrielle is moving to the Northwest, and meteorologists expect it to become a hurricane within a day. The storm does appear to remain over open water, but its influence will be felt well beyond the ocean. Coastal areas of the U.S. East Coast, especially North Carolina to the Outer Banks, will experience high surf, rip currents, and choppy seas over the next few days. Agencies are closely observing Gabrielle's route to provide briefings, and have also advised staying aware at the beach, even though a direct landfall is not expected. Check Out: Tropical Storm Erin 2025: Check Majorly Affected Places, Current Status and Forecast

Projected Path of Tropical Storm Gabrielle Tropical Storm Gabrielle is presently located about 535 miles southeast of Bermuda and is heading northwest at approximately 9 mph. Models indicate that Gabrielle will begin to shift its direction towards the north on Monday, before turning to the northeast on Tuesday. Most of this track will remain over open waters, indicating that Gabrielle will not likely make final landfall, though it still will contribute to large oceanic impacts, including wave heights and swells. Breezy conditions should be expected in Bermuda, but the strongest winds should remain offshore. Meanwhile, the East Coast of the United States to the north, specifically North Carolina, and including parts of Atlantic Canada, will be subjected to hazardous surf and dangerous cross-currents, meaning beach and coastal area watchers will need to exercise caution in the next few days.

Impact on the U.S. East Coast Although Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently projected to remain over open water, its impacts can be felt on the U.S. East Coast. The major impacts will be from large swells and life-threatening rip currents, particularly along the coast of North Carolina and the Outer Banks. Although the swells could be dangerous to swimmers, surfers, and small boats, beachgoers will likely be at risk of harm from those effects over the next several days. Mariners should be aware of the conditions, and local authorities may be issuing advisories or warnings for oceanfront areas. While a landfall is not currently forecast, residents still need to pay attention to the National Hurricane Center regarding Gabrielle. Conditions may change that would affect Gabrielle's track or intensity and shift the timing and severity of possible impacts along the coast.