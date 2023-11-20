9 Entertaining and Funny Thanksgiving Games Ideas for Your Family in 2023

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and of course, delicious food. But after the turkey has been devoured and the pumpkin pie has been polished off, what's there to do? Well, why not gather the family around for some fun and games? Here are 9 entertaining and funny Thanksgiving games that are sure to keep everyone laughing and entertained this holiday season.
1. Thanksgiving Pictionary
This classic game gets a Thanksgiving twist with a list of Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases. Teams take turns drawing the words and phrases while their teammates try to guess what they are. The first team to correctly guess five words or phrases wins.
2. Thanksgiving Charades
Similar to Pictionary, but without the drawing, Thanksgiving Charades is a great way to get everyone moving and laughing. Teams take turns acting out Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases while their teammates try to guess what they are. The first team to correctly guess five words or phrases wins.
3. Thanksgiving Mad Libs
This hilarious fill-in-the-blanks game is always a crowd-pleaser. Simply provide each player with a Mad Libs story and have them fill in the blanks with different adjectives, nouns, verbs, and adverbs. The result is always a nonsensical and hilarious story that everyone will enjoy.
4. Thanksgiving Bingo
This classic game is perfect for larger groups of people. Simply create bingo cards with Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases, such as "turkey," "stuffing," "pilgrims," "pumpkin pie," and "grateful." As the host reads out the words and phrases, players mark off the corresponding squares on their cards. The first player to get a bingo wins.
5. Thanksgiving Word Scramble
This word scramble is a fun way to test everyone's vocabulary and spelling skills. Simply unscramble the following Thanksgiving-themed words:
GRATEFUL
HARVEST
PILGRIMS
THANKSGIVING
TURKEY
STUFFING
PUMPKIN PIE
GRAVY
CORNUCOPIA
6. Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt
Hide Thanksgiving-themed items around the house or backyard and send the kids on a scavenger hunt to find them. The first person to find all of the items wins.
7. Thanksgiving Turkey Bowling
Set up ten empty plastic bottles as pins and use a rolled-up sock or small stuffed animal as a bowling ball. Teams take turns trying to knock down the pins. The team that knocks down the most pins wins.
8. Thanksgiving Cornhole Toss
This classic lawn game is perfect for a Thanksgiving family gathering. Set up two cornhole boards and have teams take turns tossing bean bags into the holes. The team with the most beanbags in the holes at the end of the game wins.
9. Thanksgiving Minute to Win It Challenges
This fast-paced game is sure to get everyone laughing and cheering. Find a list of Minute to Win It challenges online or create your own. The challenges should be simple but challenging, such as stacking cups with chopsticks or balancing a spoon on your nose. The person who completes the most challenges in one minute wins.
These are just a few ideas for fun and funny Thanksgiving games that you can play with your family this holiday season. With a little creativity, you can come up with your own games that are sure to keep everyone entertained.