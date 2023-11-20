9 Entertaining and Funny Thanksgiving Games Ideas for Your Family in 2023

Looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving celebration even more fun and memorable? Check out these 9 entertaining and funny games that are perfect for families of all ages.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and of course, delicious food. But after the turkey has been devoured and the pumpkin pie has been polished off, what's there to do? Well, why not gather the family around for some fun and games? Here are 9 entertaining and funny Thanksgiving games that are sure to keep everyone laughing and entertained this holiday season. 1. Thanksgiving Pictionary This classic game gets a Thanksgiving twist with a list of Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases. Teams take turns drawing the words and phrases while their teammates try to guess what they are. The first team to correctly guess five words or phrases wins.

2. Thanksgiving Charades Similar to Pictionary, but without the drawing, Thanksgiving Charades is a great way to get everyone moving and laughing. Teams take turns acting out Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases while their teammates try to guess what they are. The first team to correctly guess five words or phrases wins. 3. Thanksgiving Mad Libs This hilarious fill-in-the-blanks game is always a crowd-pleaser. Simply provide each player with a Mad Libs story and have them fill in the blanks with different adjectives, nouns, verbs, and adverbs. The result is always a nonsensical and hilarious story that everyone will enjoy.

4. Thanksgiving Bingo This classic game is perfect for larger groups of people. Simply create bingo cards with Thanksgiving-themed words and phrases, such as "turkey," "stuffing," "pilgrims," "pumpkin pie," and "grateful." As the host reads out the words and phrases, players mark off the corresponding squares on their cards. The first player to get a bingo wins. 5. Thanksgiving Word Scramble This word scramble is a fun way to test everyone's vocabulary and spelling skills. Simply unscramble the following Thanksgiving-themed words:

GRATEFUL HARVEST

PILGRIMS THANKSGIVING