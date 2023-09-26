Is the US Getting a New Covid vaccine?

The US is expected to receive a new COVID-19 vaccine in the fall of 2023. The vaccine is designed to target the Omicron variant and is expected to be more effective than the current vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized new Covid-19 booster shots for emergency use, and a panel of experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that nearly everyone in the US get one. The new booster shots are designed to protect against the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the Omicron variant. They are expected to be available at pharmacies in the coming weeks, just as cold and flu season is ramping up.

The FDA has approved updated versions of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines that are targeted to the XBB.1.5 variant of COVID-19. This is the first time that adults will be able to get a COVID-19 booster that is targeted to a specific variant. The FDA said that these vaccines are under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This means that the FDA has determined that the vaccines are likely to be effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 caused by the XBB.1.5 variant. The vaccines also meet the FDA's safety standards.

Usage of these vaccines is an important step in protecting the public from COVID-19. The XBB.1.5 variant is the most widely circulating strain of COVID-19 in the United States, and it is important to have a vaccine that is targeted to this variant. Who Should Get the New Covid-Vaccine Shot? Everyone older than six months should get the new COVID-19 booster shot, with a few caveats: