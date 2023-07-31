What is SD-WAN? Differences between SD-WAN and VPN

Read this article to know about the emerging area network. Also, check the major differences between SD-WAN and VPN.

Twinkle
By Twinkle
Jul 31, 2023, 07:15 EDT
All About SD-WAN
All About SD-WAN

The growth of the software-defined wide area network market is influenced by factors such as increased demand for online advertising, rising adoption of social media platforms, and expanding use of digital marketing strategies by organisations. SD-WAN in recent years has seen rapid growth in the market over VPN and other options of the network market.

But do you know about SD-WAN?

What is an SD-WAN?

SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) is a type of networking technology that uses software-defined networking (SDN) principles to manage and optimize the performance of wide area networks (WANs). An SD-WAN employs centralised control to intelligently and securely direct traffic across the WAN to reliable SaaS and IaaS providers. This improves user experience and application performance, which boosts corporate productivity and agility and lowers IT expenses.

The three different categories of SD-WAN are as follows:

  • Type 
  • Application
  • Region. 

Benefits of SD-WAN

  • Better application experience
  • More security
  • Optimized cloud connectivity
  • Simplified Management

SD-WAN vs VPN: All the differences between SD-WAN and VPN

SD-WAN: Wide Area Network (WAN) is a technology that improves the functionality and administration of WANs. Through various network connections (MPLS, Internet, LTE, etc.), it enables organisations to link several locations, including branch offices and data centres. Traffic routing is dynamically optimised using SD-WAN, which increases efficiency and lowers costs.

VPN:  VPN is a secure tunnel that enables distant users or branch offices to safely connect to a private network via a public internet connection. The main function of a VPN is to give users who are outside of the physical premises secure access to business network resources.

To know more differences between the features of SD-WAN and VPN, refer to the table below:

Feature

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)

VPN (Virtual Private Network)

Purpose

Optimize and manage wide area networks (WANs)

Securely connect remote users to a private network

Connectivity

Utilizes multiple types of connections (MPLS, broadband, cellular)

Uses the public internet as a transport medium

Traffic Management

Dynamically routes traffic based on application and network status

Primarily focuses on encrypting data traffic

Security

Offers some security features, but not the primary focus

Provides secure and encrypted connections

Use Cases

Ideal for organizations with multiple locations and network types

Used by remote workers and businesses needing secure remote access

Primary Function

Enhance network performance and reduce costs

Provide secure access to internal resources

Network Complexity

Manages complex network environments and optimizes traffic flow

Simpler connection setup and management

Deployment

Requires specific hardware and software for SD-WAN implementation

Can be deployed with software on client devices or routers

Encryption

Provides basic encryption but may not be as robust as VPN

Strong encryption to protect data in transit

Cost

This may involve higher setup and maintenance costs

Generally more cost-effective for remote access

SD-WAN is about enhancing network performance and managing multiple network connections efficiently, while VPN is primarily focused on providing secure and encrypted access to a private network over the public internet. Some organizations may use both technologies in combination to achieve comprehensive network connectivity and security.

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending