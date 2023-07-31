What is SD-WAN? Differences between SD-WAN and VPN

The growth of the software-defined wide area network market is influenced by factors such as increased demand for online advertising, rising adoption of social media platforms, and expanding use of digital marketing strategies by organisations. SD-WAN in recent years has seen rapid growth in the market over VPN and other options of the network market.
But do you know about SD-WAN?
What is an SD-WAN?
SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) is a type of networking technology that uses software-defined networking (SDN) principles to manage and optimize the performance of wide area networks (WANs). An SD-WAN employs centralised control to intelligently and securely direct traffic across the WAN to reliable SaaS and IaaS providers. This improves user experience and application performance, which boosts corporate productivity and agility and lowers IT expenses.
The three different categories of SD-WAN are as follows:
- Type
- Application
- Region.
Benefits of SD-WAN
- Better application experience
- More security
- Optimized cloud connectivity
- Simplified Management
SD-WAN vs VPN: All the differences between SD-WAN and VPN
SD-WAN: Wide Area Network (WAN) is a technology that improves the functionality and administration of WANs. Through various network connections (MPLS, Internet, LTE, etc.), it enables organisations to link several locations, including branch offices and data centres. Traffic routing is dynamically optimised using SD-WAN, which increases efficiency and lowers costs.
VPN: VPN is a secure tunnel that enables distant users or branch offices to safely connect to a private network via a public internet connection. The main function of a VPN is to give users who are outside of the physical premises secure access to business network resources.
To know more differences between the features of SD-WAN and VPN, refer to the table below:
|
Feature
|
SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)
|
VPN (Virtual Private Network)
|
Purpose
|
Optimize and manage wide area networks (WANs)
|
Securely connect remote users to a private network
|
Connectivity
|
Utilizes multiple types of connections (MPLS, broadband, cellular)
|
Uses the public internet as a transport medium
|
Traffic Management
|
Dynamically routes traffic based on application and network status
|
Primarily focuses on encrypting data traffic
|
Security
|
Offers some security features, but not the primary focus
|
Provides secure and encrypted connections
|
Use Cases
|
Ideal for organizations with multiple locations and network types
|
Used by remote workers and businesses needing secure remote access
|
Primary Function
|
Enhance network performance and reduce costs
|
Provide secure access to internal resources
|
Network Complexity
|
Manages complex network environments and optimizes traffic flow
|
Simpler connection setup and management
|
Deployment
|
Requires specific hardware and software for SD-WAN implementation
|
Can be deployed with software on client devices or routers
|
Encryption
|
Provides basic encryption but may not be as robust as VPN
|
Strong encryption to protect data in transit
|
Cost
|
This may involve higher setup and maintenance costs
|
Generally more cost-effective for remote access
SD-WAN is about enhancing network performance and managing multiple network connections efficiently, while VPN is primarily focused on providing secure and encrypted access to a private network over the public internet. Some organizations may use both technologies in combination to achieve comprehensive network connectivity and security.