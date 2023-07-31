What is SD-WAN? Differences between SD-WAN and VPN

Read this article to know about the emerging area network. Also, check the major differences between SD-WAN and VPN.

The growth of the software-defined wide area network market is influenced by factors such as increased demand for online advertising, rising adoption of social media platforms, and expanding use of digital marketing strategies by organisations. SD-WAN in recent years has seen rapid growth in the market over VPN and other options of the network market. But do you know about SD-WAN?

What is an SD-WAN? SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) is a type of networking technology that uses software-defined networking (SDN) principles to manage and optimize the performance of wide area networks (WANs). An SD-WAN employs centralised control to intelligently and securely direct traffic across the WAN to reliable SaaS and IaaS providers. This improves user experience and application performance, which boosts corporate productivity and agility and lowers IT expenses. The three different categories of SD-WAN are as follows:

Simplified Management SD-WAN vs VPN: All the differences between SD-WAN and VPN SD-WAN: Wide Area Network (WAN) is a technology that improves the functionality and administration of WANs. Through various network connections (MPLS, Internet, LTE, etc.), it enables organisations to link several locations, including branch offices and data centres. Traffic routing is dynamically optimised using SD-WAN, which increases efficiency and lowers costs. VPN: VPN is a secure tunnel that enables distant users or branch offices to safely connect to a private network via a public internet connection. The main function of a VPN is to give users who are outside of the physical premises secure access to business network resources.