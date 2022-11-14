DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Check Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Check the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary along with the duties & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy in detail here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Candidates must be well versed with the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary and Job Profile before applying for the post. Recently, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration process from November 7 to December 7, 2022, to recruit eligible candidates for various posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of the DRDO. All the eligible candidates need to undergo selection stages, i.e., Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable) to be considered for the provisional appointment.

Apart from the knowledge of salary, the candidates must check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile to find out whether the particular role is suitable for them or not. Hence, we have shared below the important details regarding DRDO CEPTAM 10 post, be it duties & responsibilities, job profile, and promotion policy for the reference of the candidates.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary Structure

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary is paid as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The initial salary for DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre is expected to be around Rs. 19000/- per month whereas the in-hand salary will amount to Rs. 26476 per month approximately. Check out the pay scale for all the posts shared below:

Post Name Pay Level Pay Scale Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Pay Level-6 Rs. 35400-112400 Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing) Pay Level-4 Rs. 25500-81100 Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, Vehicle Operator ‘A’, and Fireman Pay Level-2 Rs. 19900-63200

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Perks & Allowances

Along with a basic DRDO CEPTAM 10 salary, the candidates will get certain perks & allowances in their annual package as shared below:

Dearness Allowances

Medical Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Conveyance Maintenance

City Compensatory Allowances

Pensions

Performance Related Pay

Leave Travel Concession

Other Allowances

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile

The candidates are assigned tasks and responsibilities as per the post they are appointed for. Check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile for all the posts shared below:

Post Name DRDO CEPTAM Job Profile Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Translation of documents/articles from Hindi to English and vice-versa. Vehicle Operator Mainly responsible for operating vehicles for the delivery and transportation of materials. Administrative Assistant Responsible for performing administrative tasks such as filing, answering telephone calls, scheduling office meetings, etc Stenographer Attend Press conferences, writing speeches, and maintaining press release notes. Security Assistant Taking care of the security of the organization. Fire Engine Driver Locate the area and prevent the outbreak of fire. Store Assistant Providing assistance in the management of the store of the organization. Fireman Ensuring the safety of the people by preventing fire, providing medical help, etc.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Promotion

The candidates appointed for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 post will receive immense career opportunities, lucrative salary packages, and allowances. All the employees working under this organization get equal opportunities to grow in their careers. The candidates get the chance of promotions and increments based on their work experience, performance, efficiency, and skill set required for the higher post.

