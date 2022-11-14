DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Check Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion Policy

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Check the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary along with the duties & responsibilities, pay scale, and promotion policy in detail here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary 2022: Candidates must be well versed with the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary and Job Profile before applying for the post. Recently, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration process from November 7 to December 7, 2022, to recruit eligible candidates for various posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of the DRDO. All the eligible candidates need to undergo selection stages, i.e., Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable) to be considered for the provisional appointment.

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process 2022

Apart from the knowledge of salary, the candidates must check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile to find out whether the particular role is suitable for them or not. Hence, we have shared below the important details regarding DRDO CEPTAM 10 post, be it duties & responsibilities, job profile, and promotion policy for the reference of the candidates.

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary Structure

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary is paid as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The initial salary for DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre is expected to be around Rs. 19000/- per month whereas the in-hand salary will amount to Rs. 26476 per month approximately. Check out the pay scale for all the posts shared below:

Post Name

Pay Level

Pay Scale

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

Pay Level-6

Rs. 35400-112400

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)

    

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

Pay Level-4

Rs. 25500-81100

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, Vehicle Operator ‘A’,  and Fireman

Pay Level-2

Rs. 19900-63200

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Perks & Allowances

Along with a basic DRDO CEPTAM 10 salary, the candidates will get certain perks & allowances in their annual package as shared below:

  • Dearness Allowances
  • Medical Allowances
  • House Rent Allowances
  • Conveyance Maintenance
  • City Compensatory Allowances
  • Pensions
  • Performance Related Pay
  • Leave Travel Concession
  • Other Allowances

Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile

The candidates are assigned tasks and responsibilities as per the post they are appointed for. Check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Job Profile for all the posts shared below:

Post Name

DRDO CEPTAM Job Profile

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

Translation of documents/articles from Hindi to English and vice-versa.

Vehicle Operator

Mainly responsible for operating vehicles for the delivery and transportation of materials.

Administrative Assistant

Responsible for performing administrative tasks such as filing, answering telephone calls, scheduling office meetings, etc

Stenographer

Attend Press conferences, writing speeches, and maintaining press release notes.

Security Assistant

Taking care of the security of the organization.

Fire Engine Driver

Locate the area and prevent the outbreak of fire.

Store Assistant

Providing assistance in the management of the store of the organization.

Fireman

Ensuring the safety of the people by preventing fire, providing medical help, etc.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Promotion

The candidates appointed for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 post will receive immense career opportunities, lucrative salary packages, and allowances. All the employees working under this organization get equal opportunities to grow in their careers. The candidates get the chance of promotions and increments based on their work experience, performance, efficiency, and skill set required for the higher post.

Download Govt Exam Calendar 2022 for November

We hope this article was insightful to our readers. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 post is a great profile for candidates looking for immense career growth and job security. Thus, they should ace all the selection rounds of the recruitment process and get appointed for the post.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pay scale for Junior Translation Officer (JTO) under DRDO CEPTAM 10 post?

The pay scale for Junior Translation Officer (JTO) under DRDO CEPTAM 10 post is Rs 35400- Rs 112400 (Pay Level-6)

Q2. What is the pay scale for Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing) under DRDO CEPTAM 10 post?

The pay scale for Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing) under DRDO CEPTAM 10 post is Rs 25500-Rs 81100 (Pay Level-4).

Q3. What is the job profile for DRDO CEPTAM 10 Stenographer post?

The job profile for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Stenographer post involves attending press conferences, speech writing, etc.

Take Free Online DRDO CEPTM JUNIOR TECHNICIAN-A 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play