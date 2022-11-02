DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: CBT, Physical & Medical Tests

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 1061 vacancies for the various posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO. The online application window link will remain active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, only on the official portal.
All eligible and interested applicants should check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the officials. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 paper pattern will be different for different posts.
Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022
Furthermore, candidates must keep the official exam syllabus handy to cover all the subject-wise topics relevant to the CEPTAM 10 exam. With the help of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus and the right exam approach, they can crack the exam in a single attempt
DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates
Check out the table shared below to know about the dates of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date
|
07th November 2022
|
Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application
|
07th December 2022
|
Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT)
|
To be Updated Soon
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Computer-Based
- The Tier-I (CBT) comprises objective type-multiple choice questions only.
- The medium of paper will be Hindi and English.
- As per DRDO CEPTAM 10 marking scheme, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.
|
Tier
|
Mode/Type of Examination
|
Post Code
|
Scope of Exam
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Tier I
|
CBT
|
0301
|
40 Questions on General Hindi
40 Questions on General English
|
80
|
60
|
0401, 0501, 0601, 0602, 0701 and 0702 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101
|
75 Questions on Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning ability, General Awareness, and General English
|
75
|
60
|
Tier II
|
Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable (Qualifying in Nature)
|
All Postcode (Except 0301)
|
It is also compulsory for shortlisted candidates to qualify in the prescribed Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests according to the norms, wherever applicable
|
Descriptive
|
0301
|
Translation and Essay
|
200
|
120
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test
Candidates who will ace the Tier-I exam will be shortlisted for the prescribed Tier-II/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests as per the norms, wherever applicable. The type of Skill Tests applicable for various posts is notified below:
|
Post Name
|
Type of Tier-II
|
Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
|
Driving test is mandatory
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ and Store Assistant ‘A’
|
Typing Test is mandatory
|
Stenographer Grade-I & II
|
Dictation & Transcription Test is mandatory
|
Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman
|
Physical Fitness and Capability Test is mandatory
Physical Measurements
The physical measurements for the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment will be as follow:
|
Area
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height without shoes
|
165 cm minimum
|
157 cm minimum
|
Chest (un-expanded)
|
81 cm minimum
|
NA
|
Chest expansion
|
05 cm
|
NA
|
Weight
|
50 kgs minimum
|
45 kgs minimum
Medical Standards
Vision
- Distant 6x6 without aids.
- Near vision is normal but with corrections for the person above 40 years of age.
- Each eye must have a full field of vision.
- No Night and color blindness
Physical Endurance Test
The physical endurance test criteria are as follows:
|
Male Candidates
|
Running a distance of 1600meters in 07 minutes time
Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post)
03 mtr vertical rope climbing (03 mtr foot above ground)
20sit-ups
Clearing 2.7 mts wide ditch & landing on both feet (long jump) (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given)
|
Female Candidates
|
Running a distance of 800metersr in 05 minutes time
Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post) 2.5 mtr vertical rope climbing (2.5 mtr foot above ground)
15 sit-ups
Or
Long jump of 2.0 mts (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given).
Other relaxations
There shall be a 10% relaxation in the performance standards for aspirants more than 40 years of age.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Syllabus 2022
Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based exam must check out the official syllabus PDF. They are required to download the latest DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus to know the important and unimportant of the exam. The subject-wise syllabus shared below
|
Subject
|
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Topics
|
General English & Hindi
|
Synonyms
Verb
Tenses
Unseen passages
Vocabulary
Adverb
Error Correction
Grammar
Antonyms
Sentence Rearrangement
Comprehension
Idioms & Phrases
Subject-Verb Agreement
Fill in the Blanks
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Blood Relation
Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
Conclusion and Argument
Direction Sense
Syllogism
Logical Reasoning
Order and Ranking
Inequalities
Passage Inference
|
General Awareness
|
Indian National Movement
Cultural Heritage
Indian Constitution
Indian Polity & Governance
History
Geography
Science & Technology
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Simplification
Quadratic Equation
Time & Work
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Data Interpretation
Average
Probability
Age
L.C.M and H.C.F
Partnership
Pipes & Cistern
Time & Work
Speed Time & Distance
Permutation & Combination
Profit and Loss
Quadratic Equation
Number Series
Pipes & Cistern
After going through the exam pattern and syllabus for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam discussed above, candidates must prepare the correct exam strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Make sure to solve the previous year's papers and mock tests to achieve favorable results in the exam.