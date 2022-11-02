DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: CBT, Physical & Medical Tests

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: Know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern on this page. Also, check out the official exam syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list declared by the commission.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 1061 vacancies for the various posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO. The online application window link will remain active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, only on the official portal.

All eligible and interested applicants should check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the officials. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 paper pattern will be different for different posts.

Furthermore, candidates must keep the official exam syllabus handy to cover all the subject-wise topics relevant to the CEPTAM 10 exam. With the help of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus and the right exam approach, they can crack the exam in a single attempt

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table shared below to know about the dates of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment.

Events Dates DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date 07th November 2022 Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application 07th December 2022 Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT) To be Updated Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Computer-Based

The Tier-I (CBT) comprises objective type-multiple choice questions only.

The medium of paper will be Hindi and English.

As per DRDO CEPTAM 10 marking scheme, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Tier Mode/Type of Examination Post Code Scope of Exam Marks Duration Tier I CBT 0301 40 Questions on General Hindi 40 Questions on General English 80 60 0401, 0501, 0601, 0602, 0701 and 0702 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101 75 Questions on Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning ability, General Awareness, and General English 75 60 Tier II Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable (Qualifying in Nature) All Postcode (Except 0301) It is also compulsory for shortlisted candidates to qualify in the prescribed Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests according to the norms, wherever applicable Descriptive 0301 Translation and Essay 200 120

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test

Candidates who will ace the Tier-I exam will be shortlisted for the prescribed Tier-II/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests as per the norms, wherever applicable. The type of Skill Tests applicable for various posts is notified below:

Post Name Type of Tier-II Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ Driving test is mandatory Administrative Assistant ‘A’ and Store Assistant ‘A’ Typing Test is mandatory Stenographer Grade-I & II Dictation & Transcription Test is mandatory Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman Physical Fitness and Capability Test is mandatory

Physical Measurements

The physical measurements for the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment will be as follow:

Area Male Female Height without shoes 165 cm minimum 157 cm minimum Chest (un-expanded) 81 cm minimum NA Chest expansion 05 cm NA Weight 50 kgs minimum 45 kgs minimum

Medical Standards

Vision

Distant 6x6 without aids.

Near vision is normal but with corrections for the person above 40 years of age.

Each eye must have a full field of vision.

No Night and color blindness

Physical Endurance Test

The physical endurance test criteria are as follows:

Male Candidates Running a distance of 1600meters in 07 minutes time Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post) 03 mtr vertical rope climbing (03 mtr foot above ground) 20sit-ups Clearing 2.7 mts wide ditch & landing on both feet (long jump) (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given) Female Candidates Running a distance of 800metersr in 05 minutes time Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post) 2.5 mtr vertical rope climbing (2.5 mtr foot above ground) 15 sit-ups Or Long jump of 2.0 mts (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given).

Other relaxations

There shall be a 10% relaxation in the performance standards for aspirants more than 40 years of age.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based exam must check out the official syllabus PDF. They are required to download the latest DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus to know the important and unimportant of the exam. The subject-wise syllabus shared below

Subject DRDO CEPTAM 10 Topics General English & Hindi Synonyms Verb Tenses Unseen passages Vocabulary Adverb Error Correction Grammar Antonyms Sentence Rearrangement Comprehension Idioms & Phrases Subject-Verb Agreement Fill in the Blanks Reasoning Ability Blood Relation Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Conclusion and Argument Direction Sense Syllogism Logical Reasoning Order and Ranking Inequalities Passage Inference General Awareness Indian National Movement Cultural Heritage Indian Constitution Indian Polity & Governance History Geography Science & Technology Quantitative Aptitude Percentage Simplification Quadratic Equation Time & Work Simple Interest & Compound Interest Data Interpretation Average Probability Age L.C.M and H.C.F Partnership Pipes & Cistern Time & Work Speed Time & Distance Permutation & Combination Profit and Loss Quadratic Equation Number Series Pipes & Cistern

After going through the exam pattern and syllabus for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam discussed above, candidates must prepare the correct exam strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Make sure to solve the previous year's papers and mock tests to achieve favorable results in the exam.