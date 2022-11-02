DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: CBT, Physical & Medical Tests

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: Know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern on this page. Also, check out the official exam syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list declared by the commission.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 1061 vacancies for the various posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO. The online application window link will remain active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, only on the official portal. 

All eligible and interested applicants should check out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the officials. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 paper pattern will be different for different posts.

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022

Furthermore, candidates must keep the official exam syllabus handy to cover all the subject-wise topics relevant to the CEPTAM 10 exam. With the help of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus and the right exam approach, they can crack the exam in a single attempt

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table shared below to know about the dates of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment.

Events

Dates

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date

07th November 2022

Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application

07th December 2022

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT)

To be Updated Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Computer-Based

  • The Tier-I (CBT) comprises objective type-multiple choice questions only.
  • The medium of paper will be Hindi and English. 
  • As per DRDO CEPTAM 10 marking scheme,  there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Tier

Mode/Type of Examination

Post Code

Scope of Exam

Marks

Duration

Tier I

CBT

0301

40 Questions on General Hindi  

40 Questions on General English

80

60

0401, 0501, 0601, 0602, 0701 and 0702 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101 

75 Questions on Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning ability, General Awareness, and General English

75

60

Tier II

Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable (Qualifying in Nature)

All Postcode (Except 0301)

It is also compulsory for shortlisted candidates to qualify in the prescribed Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests according to the norms, wherever applicable

    

Descriptive

0301

Translation and Essay

200

120

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern for Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test

Candidates who will ace the Tier-I exam will be shortlisted for the prescribed Tier-II/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests as per the norms, wherever applicable. The type of Skill Tests applicable for various posts is notified below:

Post Name

Type of Tier-II

Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

Driving test is mandatory

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ and Store Assistant ‘A’

Typing Test is mandatory

Stenographer Grade-I & II

Dictation & Transcription Test is mandatory

Security Assistant ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman

Physical Fitness and Capability Test is mandatory

Physical Measurements

The physical measurements for the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment will be as follow:

Area

Male

Female

Height without shoes

165 cm minimum

157 cm minimum

Chest (un-expanded)

81 cm minimum

NA

Chest expansion

05 cm

NA

Weight

50 kgs minimum

45 kgs minimum

Medical Standards 

Vision  

  • Distant 6x6 without aids.
  • Near vision is normal but with corrections for the person above 40 years of age. 
  • Each eye must have a full field of vision.
  • No Night and color blindness

Physical Endurance Test

The physical endurance test criteria are as follows:

Male Candidates

Running a distance of 1600meters in 07 minutes time  

Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post) 

03 mtr vertical rope climbing (03 mtr foot above ground)  

20sit-ups  

Clearing 2.7 mts wide ditch & landing on both feet (long jump) (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given)

Female Candidates

Running a distance of 800metersr in 05 minutes time  

Carrying a weight of 63.5 kgs to a distance of 183 meters within 96 sec (Only for Fireman post)  2.5 mtr vertical rope climbing (2.5 mtr foot above ground)  

15 sit-ups 

Or  

Long jump of 2.0 mts (to achieve in any one of the 03chancese given).

Other relaxations  

There shall be a 10% relaxation in the performance standards for aspirants more than 40 years of age.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based exam must check out the official syllabus PDF. They are required to download the latest DRDO CEPTAM 10 syllabus to know the important and unimportant of the exam. The subject-wise syllabus shared below

Subject

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Topics

General English & Hindi

Synonyms

Verb

Tenses

Unseen passages

Vocabulary

Adverb

Error Correction

Grammar

Antonyms

Sentence Rearrangement

Comprehension

Idioms & Phrases

Subject-Verb Agreement

Fill in the Blanks

Reasoning Ability

Blood Relation

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Conclusion and Argument

Direction Sense

Syllogism

Logical Reasoning

Order and Ranking

Inequalities

Passage Inference

General Awareness

Indian National Movement

Cultural Heritage

Indian Constitution

Indian Polity & Governance

History

Geography

Science & Technology

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentage

Simplification

Quadratic Equation

Time & Work

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Data Interpretation

Average

Probability

Age

L.C.M and H.C.F

Partnership

Pipes & Cistern

Time & Work

Speed Time & Distance

Permutation & Combination

Profit and Loss

Quadratic Equation

Number Series

Pipes & Cistern

After going through the exam pattern and syllabus for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam discussed above, candidates must prepare the correct exam strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Make sure to solve the previous year's papers and mock tests to achieve favorable results in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern 2022?

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern varies as per the various posts

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam?

No, there will be no negative marking for the wrong answer in the DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam.

Q3. What is the selection method for DRDO CEPTAM 10 recruitment 2022?

The CEPTAM 10 selection process comprises Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable.

