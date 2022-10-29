DRDO 2022 CEPTAM 10 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Skills Required

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Documents Required.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. The organization has invited online applications for direct recruitment of 1061 Vacancies for the Various Posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO.

All interested candidates need to ensure that they fulfill the DRDO CEPTAM 10 eligibility criteria before applying for the post. The application window link will be active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, only on the official portal.

Only the candidates who will satisfy the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other factors can appear for CEPTAM 10 recruitment process. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in  Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable), and Document Verification. 

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates for DRDO CEPTAM 10 recruitment to avoid missing any important deadline.

Events

Dates

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date

07th November 2022

Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application

07th December 2022

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT)

To be Updated Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Age Limit

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Age Limit for various posts are shared below:

Post Name

Age Limit

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

Not exceeding 30 years

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)

Not exceeding 30 years

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

Between 18-27 years

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

Between 18-27 years

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Between 18-27 years

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

Between 18-27 years

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Between 18-27 years

Security Assistant ‘A’

Between 18-27 years

Vehicle Operator ‘A’

Not exceeding 27 years

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

Between 18-27 years

Fireman

Between 18-27 years

Note: The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, ESM, MSP, Widows, Divorced Women & Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years of continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons domiciled in J&K state.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Educational Qualification

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Educational Qualification criteria will be as follows:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)
  • Master’s degree of a recognized university in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject at the degree level 

OR 

  • Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as the medium and exam with English as a mandatory subject at degree level 

OR 

  • Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as a medium and other as the main subject. Also, they should possess a Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi and English and vice versa or two years experience of in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertakings.

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)

Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University.

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Security Assistant ‘A’

Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.

Vehicle Operator ‘A’

10th Standard Pass.

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

10th Standard from a recognized Board

Fireman

Secondary School Certificate recognized by the Central/State Government

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Skill Test Standard

Candidates should satisfy the following skills required for the CEPTAM 10 recruitment process:

Post Name

Skill Required

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)

Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute. Transcription 40 minutes (English), (only on computers).

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), (only on computers).

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

English Typing @ 35 words per minute (Time allowed -10 minutes.) (35 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minutes (Time allowed-10 minutes.) (30 words per minutes correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

English Typing @ 35 words per minute. (35 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes.

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minute. (30 words per minute correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes.

Security Assistant ‘A’

Physical fitness and capability to undertake strenuous duties.

Vehicle Operator ‘A’
  • Valid driving license for two or three-wheelers and light and heavy vehicles.
  • Knowledge of motor mechanism (Able to remove minor defects in the vehicle).
  • Experience driving a motor car for at least three years.

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
  • Valid driving license for two or three-wheelers and light and heavy vehicles.
  • Knowledge of Traffic regulations.
  • Physical fitness and capability for strenuous duties

Fireman

Physical fitness and capability to perform strenuous duties.

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for Junior Translation Officer (JTO) posts under DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 recruitment?

The age of the candidates must not exceed 30 years when applying for the Junior Translation Officer (JTO) post under DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment.

Q2. What is the minimum educational qualification for Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) under DRDO CEPTAM 10 recruitment?

As per the DRDO CEPTAM 10 educational qualification, the candidates possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University to apply for Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) post.

Q3. Is there any age relaxation for the reserved category candidates applying for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 recruitment?

Yes, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates applying for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment.
