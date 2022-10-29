DRDO 2022 CEPTAM 10 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Skills Required

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have released the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. The organization has invited online applications for direct recruitment of 1061 Vacancies for the Various Posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre of DRDO.
All interested candidates need to ensure that they fulfill the DRDO CEPTAM 10 eligibility criteria before applying for the post. The application window link will be active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, only on the official portal.
Only the candidates who will satisfy the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other factors can appear for CEPTAM 10 recruitment process. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in Tier–I (CBT) and Tier II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable), and Document Verification.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates
Have a look at the table shared below to know the important dates for DRDO CEPTAM 10 recruitment to avoid missing any important deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date
|
07th November 2022
|
Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application
|
07th December 2022
|
Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT)
|
To be Updated Soon
DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Age Limit
The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Age Limit for various posts are shared below:
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Junior Translation Officer (JTO)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Security Assistant ‘A’
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Vehicle Operator ‘A’
|
Not exceeding 27 years
|
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
|
Between 18-27 years
|
Fireman
|
Between 18-27 years
Note: The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, ESM, MSP, Widows, Divorced Women & Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years of continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons domiciled in J&K state.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Educational Qualification
The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Educational Qualification criteria will be as follows:
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Junior Translation Officer (JTO)
|
OR
OR
|
Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)
|
Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University.
|
Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Security Assistant ‘A’
|
Passed 12th Class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Vehicle Operator ‘A’
|
10th Standard Pass.
|
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
|
10th Standard from a recognized Board
|
Fireman
|
Secondary School Certificate recognized by the Central/State Government
DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Skill Test Standard
Candidates should satisfy the following skills required for the CEPTAM 10 recruitment process:
|
Post Name
|
Skill Required
|
Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing)
|
Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute. Transcription 40 minutes (English), (only on computers).
|
Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)
|
Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), (only on computers).
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
English Typing @ 35 words per minute (Time allowed -10 minutes.) (35 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)
|
Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minutes (Time allowed-10 minutes.) (30 words per minutes correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)
|
English Typing @ 35 words per minute. (35 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes.
|
Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)
|
Hindi Typing @ 30 words per minute. (30 words per minute correspond to 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time-10 minutes.
|
Security Assistant ‘A’
|
Physical fitness and capability to undertake strenuous duties.
|
Vehicle Operator ‘A’
|
|
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
|
|
Fireman
|
Physical fitness and capability to perform strenuous duties.