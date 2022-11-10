DRDO 2022 CEPTAM 10 Registration Begins: Know how to Apply Online

DRDO 2022 CEPTAM 10 Registration Process: DRDO CEPTAM 10 registration process has begun on the official website. Check important dates, and eligibility criteria, and know the steps to apply online for recruitment here!

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) commenced the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration process on November 7. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the CEPTAM 10 exam only on the official website. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 application link will be active from November 7 to December 7, 2022, for a total of 1061 posts.

Candidates who are found eligible and whose applications are accepted by the recruitment authority will be shortlisted for the upcoming recruitment process. Thus, it is advised to give only the valid/correct details in the application and submit the form in the stipulated period. In this blog, we have shared complete details on DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process for ease of the candidates.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates of DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 outlined below:

Events Dates DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Start Date 07th November 2022 Last Date to Submit DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application 07th December 2022 Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT) To be Updated Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process 2022: How to Apply Online?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for DRDO CEPTAM 10 2022 exam without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official DRDO Website.

Step 2: Click on the “Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/A & A advertisement” tab mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the “Click for New Registration” link.

Step 4: Then, fill out the registration form with the required details and register successfully.

Step 5: After that, login into the candidate’s dashboard with the help of the User ID and password.

Step 6: Now, fill out all the asked details in the application form.

Step 7: After that, upload the asked documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Now review the application form and proceed ahead to pay the application fee online.

Step 9: Lastly, submit the application successfully and take the printout for future reference.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process 2022: Application Fees

Candidates should pay the application fees for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 exam through online payment, i.e., Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 application fees are given below:

Category Application Fees Others Rs 100/- Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM Exempted

All interested and eligible candidates must fill out the DRDO CEPTAM 10 application before the last date. Candidates must enter only valid & original details in the DRDO CEPTAM 10 registration form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

Candidates should fulfill all the notified DRDO CEPTAM 10 eligibility criteria to be allowed to appear in the upcoming selection process. In case, it is found that the candidates have submitted any fake details in the application, then their candidature shall be rejected immediately.