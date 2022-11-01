Govt Exam Calendar for November 2022: Check SSC, Banking, UPSC & TET Upcoming Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for November 2022: Many government exams have been scheduled in the month of November 2022. The major exams that are going to be held this month are BPSC Auditor, OSSC BSSO, DSSSB PGT, IBPS PO Mains, SSC CPO paper 1 and SSC JHT paper 1. Candidates who have applied for any of these exams can stick to this page to keep a tab on the exam dates.
|
Government Exam Name
|
Important Dates
|
PSPCL Assistant Lineman
|
November 02, 2022
|
BPSC Auditor
|
November 02 to 04, 2022
|
OSSC BSSO
|
November 03 to 08, 2022
|
November 03 & 21, 2022
|
Haryana CET
|
November 05 to 07, 2022
|
SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2021 Paper-2 (Descriptive)
|
November 06, 2022
|
MPSC Group C Prelims
|
November 05, 2022
|
November 06, 2022
|
CISF Head Constable
|
November 06, 12 and 13 2022
|
RSMSSB Head Constable
|
November 06, 12 and 13 2022
|
NABARD Development Assistant
|
November 06, 2022
|
TSPSC FSO
|
November 07, 2022
|
November 09 to 11, 2022
|
HPSC SSO
|
November 10 to 12, 2022
|
BPSC ASO
|
November 12 to 25, 2022
|
Punjab Forest Guard
|
November 13 to 20, 2022
|
12th, 19th and 20th November 2022
|
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
|
November 12 to 13, 2022
|
November 14 to 16, 2022
|
November 17 to 18, 2022
|
RPSC School Lecturer
|
November 15 to 17, 2022
|
UPSC IFS
|
Begins on November 20, 2022 (10 Days)
|
JKPSC CCE Mains
|
November 21, 2022
|
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Mains
|
November 24 to 29, 2022
|
November 26, 2022
|
TNUSRB
|
November 27, 2022
|
DSSSB Tier 2 exam
|
November 28, 2022
November 29, 2022
PSPCL Assistant Lineman
PSPCL Assistant Lineman examination has scheduled to conduct the written examination for around 2100 profiles on November 02, 2022.
BPSC Auditor
The main examination of the BPSC Auditor is going to be conducted from November 02 to 04, 2022. The exam will have four papers, General Hindi, General Papers 1 and 2, and General Hindi.
OSSC BSSO
The OSSC BSSO preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 03 to 08, 2022 for 94 vacancies.
DSSSB PGT
The DSSSB PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) examination will be held from November 03 & 21, 2022 in two shifts.
Haryana CET
The Haryana CET examination for multiple profiles shall be held from November 05 to 07, 2022 in different shifts.
MPSC Group C Prelims
Madhya Pradesh Selection Commission has scheduled the Group C preliminary exam on November 05, 2022.
CISF Head Constable
The Central Industrial Security Force has scheduled to conduct the CISF Head Constable exam on November 06, 12 and 13 2022.
RSMSSB Head Constable
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be conducting the preliminary written examination for Head Constables from November 06, 12 and 13 2022.
NABARD Development Assistant
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will be conducting the NABARD Development Assistant examination on November 06, 2022.
TSPSC FSO
Telangana State Public Service Commission has scheduled the TSPSC FSO (Food Safety Officer) examination on November 06, 2022. The admit card shall be released soon on the official website.
SSC CPO Paper 1
Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization is going to conduct the preliminary examination for 4300 Central Armed Police Forces, Delhi Police from November 09 to 11, 2022.
HPSC SSO
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is going to conduct the written examination for twenty-one vacancies of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) from November 10 to 12, 2022.
BPSC ASO
BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer's mains written examination is scheduled from November 12 to 25, 2022.
Punjab Forest Guard
Punjab Forest Guard examination for the Forest Ranger examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 13 to 20, 2022.
SSC JE Paper 1
Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC JE paper 1 for the Junior Engineer examination from November 14 to 16, 2022.
RPSC School Lecturer
RPSC is going to conduct the RPSC School Lecturer examination for the Sanskrit department from November 15 to 17, 2022.
UPSC IFS
Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the UPSC IFS (Indian Foreign Service) exam from November 20 to 27, 2022.
IBPS PO Mains 2022
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled to hold the IBPS PO Mains examination on November 26, 2022, in a single shift.
TNUSRB
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to conduct the examination for Jail Warden, Fireman and Police Constable on November 27, 2022.