DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language & Comprehension

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Music (Male), and PGT Sanskrit (Female).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB PGT Exam Dates 3rd & 21st November 2022 DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare English Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Comprehension, sentence re-arrangement, subject-verb agreement verb, tenses, articles, fill in the blanks, adverb, unseen passages, synonyms & antonyms, grammar, idioms & phrases.

1. Analyse the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous exam analysis, important topics

Candidates should first and foremost analyze the syllabus, exam pattern, go through previous years’ cut-offs, exam analysis, and questions asked in previous years’ exam. This will help in formulating effective study plan, spot the strong and weak areas, and prepare accordingly. Keep in mind the exam duration so you do not waste much time on questions you are not sure of.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Attempt Only What You Know

Do not waste time or efforts on questions you are unsure. Attempt only what you know will save you time and marks as well. Remember 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. If you attempt a question correctly, 1 mark will be allotted.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on English Language

Solving previous years’ question papers is one effective preparation strategy that will help you in understanding the difficulty level of the papers so far, type of questions asked, and also understand your level of performance. Candidates can expect questions from Reading Comprehension, Error Detection, Cloze Test, Phrase Replacement, Word Swap, Idioms & Phrases, Synonyms & Antonyms, etc.

4. Important English Language & Comprehension Topics – Must Prepare

English Language section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will assess the candidate’s basic understanding of English Language. Candidates applying for DSSSB PGT Teacher posts must be fluent in reading, writing, and basics of English. Strengthen your grammar and vocabulary skills to ace this section. Check below important English Language topics that one must prepare.

Topics Topics Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Sentence Rearrangement Synonyms-Antonyms Idioms & Phrases Error Detection Grammar & Vocabulary Usage Phrase Replacement

5. Recommended books to prepare English Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT 2022

Book Name Author English Grammar Wren & Martin Objective English R S Aggarwal

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)