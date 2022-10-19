DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language & Comprehension

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Music (Male), and PGT Sanskrit (Female).

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Preparation Strategy for English Language and Comprehension
DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Preparation Strategy for English Language and Comprehension

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 English Language Preparation: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will be conducting the DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for the selection of candidates for PGT posts which include PGT Music (Male), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), and PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB PGT Exam Dates

3rd & 21st November 2022

DSSSB Result

To be announced

Also Read: DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications for TGT & PGT Posts 

Also Read: DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200

 

Total

300

300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200

 

Total

300

300

Also Read: DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Mental Ability and Reasoning

Also Read: DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Also Read: DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Aptitude & DI

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare English Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Comprehension, sentence re-arrangement, subject-verb agreement verb, tenses, articles, fill in the blanks, adverb, unseen passages, synonyms & antonyms, grammar, idioms & phrases.

1. Analyse the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous exam analysis, important topics

Candidates should first and foremost analyze the syllabus, exam pattern, go through previous years’ cut-offs, exam analysis, and questions asked in previous years’ exam. This will help in formulating effective study plan, spot the strong and weak areas, and prepare accordingly. Keep in mind the exam duration so you do not waste much time on questions you are not sure of.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Attempt Only What You Know

 Do not waste time or efforts on questions you are unsure. Attempt only what you know will save you time and marks as well. Remember 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. If you attempt a question correctly, 1 mark will be allotted.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on English Language

Solving previous years’ question papers is one effective preparation strategy that will help you in understanding the difficulty level of the papers so far, type of questions asked, and also understand your level of performance. Candidates can expect questions from Reading Comprehension, Error Detection, Cloze Test, Phrase Replacement, Word Swap, Idioms & Phrases, Synonyms & Antonyms, etc.

4. Important English Language & Comprehension Topics – Must Prepare

English Language section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will assess the candidate’s basic understanding of English Language. Candidates applying for DSSSB PGT Teacher posts must be fluent in reading, writing, and basics of English. Strengthen your grammar and vocabulary skills to ace this section. Check below important English Language topics that one must prepare.

Topics

Topics

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Sentence Rearrangement

Synonyms-Antonyms

Idioms & Phrases

Error Detection

Grammar & Vocabulary Usage

Phrase Replacement

5. Recommended books to prepare English Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT 2022

Book Name

Author

English Grammar

Wren & Martin

Objective English

R S Aggarwal

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play