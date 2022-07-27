DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications for TGT & PGT Posts 547 Vacancies

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications to start from tomorrow 28th July 2022 for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts) and various other posts. Online registration is mandatory.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Application Link for the TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB Exam Date To be announced DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Vacancy 2022

Sl No Post Code Name of the Post Name of Department Group Grade Pay Vacancy EWS UR OBC SC ST Total PwD Ex- SM Sports 1 13/22 Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4800 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 14/22 Deputy Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4600 1 9 5 2 1 18 3 0 0 3 15/22 Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Delhi Transport Corporation C 2000 0 5 1 1 0 7 0 0 7 4 16/22 Assistant Store Keeper Training & Technical Education C 1900 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 0 5 17/22 Store Attendant Training & Technical Education C 1900 0 5 1 0 0 6 1 1 0 6 18/22 Accountant Rajya Sainik Board C 2400 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 19/22 Tailor Master Delhi Prisons C 1900 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 8 20/22 Publication Assistant Dte. of Information & Publicity C 2800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 9 21/22 Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) Dte. of Education B 4600 36 131 90 75 32 364 16 0 0 10 22/22 PGT Music (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 11 23/22 PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 24/22 PGT Urdu (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 13 25/22 PGT Urdu (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 1 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 14 26/22 PGT Horticulture Dte. of Education B 4800 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 15 27/22 PGT Psychology (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 16 28/22 PGT Psychology (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 17 29/22 PGT Computer Science ( Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 0 1 3 3 7 0 0 0 18 30/22 PGT Computer Science ( Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 2 7 7 2 1 19 1 0 0 19 31/22 PGT Punjabi (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 20 32/22 PGT Sanskrit (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 3 9 5 4 0 21 1 0 0 21 33/22 PGT English (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 4 6 0 3 0 13 1 0 0 22 34/22 PGT English (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 5 4 4 0 1 14 0 0 0 23 35/22 PGT EVGC ( Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 11 4 3 0 1 19 0 0 0 24 36/22 PGT EVGC ( Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 9 24 0 0 2 35 1 0 0

DSSSB Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age, Education Qualifications, Work Experience

Candidates applying for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 should meet the below eligibility criteria:

(i) The candidate must be a citizen of India.

(ii) The candidate must be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience etc. as per Recruitment Rules notified by the User Department for the post in which he/she intends to apply. (iii) The educational qualification, age, experience etc. as stipulated in advertisement shall be determined as on 27/08/2022.

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Manager (Accounts) 35 years and below Deputy Manager (Accounts) 35 years and below Junior Labour Welfare Inspector 18-35 years Assistant Store Keeper Not exceeding 27 Years Store Attendant 18-27 years Accountant Up to 52 Years Tailor Master Upto 35 years Publication Assistant 18-27 years Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) Not exceeding 30 years PGT Music (Male) Below 36 years PGT (Fine Arts/Painting) (Male) Below 36 years PGT Urdu (Male) Below 36 years PGT Urdu (Female) Below 36 years PGT Horticulture Below 36 years PGT Psychology (Male) Below 36 years PGT Psychology (Female) Below 36 years PGT Computer Science (Male) Not Exceeding 30 years PGT Computer Science (Female) Not Exceeding 30 years PGT Punjabi (Female) Below 36 years PGT Sanskrit (Female) Below 36 years PGT English (Male) Not Exceeding 30 years PGT English (Female) Not Exceeding 30 years Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) (Male) Not exceeding 30 years Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) (Female) Not exceeding 30 years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

S.NO. CATEGORIES EXTENT OF AGE CONCESSION 1. SC/ST 05 years 2. OBC 03 years 3. PwD 10 years 4. PwD + SC/ST 15 years 5. PwD + OBC 13 years 6. Departmental candidate i.e. regular Govt. servant with at least three years continuous service. (These instructions are applicable only to Central Government Civilian Employees and Employees of all Departments/Autonomous/Local Bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi) For Group B Post: - Up to 05 years for Group ‘B’ posts (which are in the same line or allied cadres and where a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of post) as per DoP&T O.M. No. 15012/2/2010- Estt.(D) dated 27th March, 2012. For Group C Post: - Up to 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post (which are in the same line or allied cadres and where a relationship could be established that the service already rendered in a particular post will be useful for the efficient discharge of the duties of post) as per DoP&T O.M. No. 15012/2/2010- Estt.(D) dated 27th March, 2012. 7. Meritorious Sports Persons (Only for Group ‘C’ posts) Up to 05 years (10 years for SC/ST and 08 years for OBC candidates) 8. Ex-Servicemen Group B & C (Non- Gazetted) Period of Military service plus 3 years 9. Disabled Defence services personnel (Group “C”) 45 years (50 years of SC/ST, 48 years for OBC) 10. Widows/ divorced women/ women judicially separated and who are not re-married. For Group C Post: - Up to the age of 35 years (up to 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

Education Qualifications, Work Experience

Posts Educational Qualifications Work Experience Manager (Accounts) Essential: Qualified Chartered Accountant from institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M. Com from a recognized University/Institute. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil Deputy Manager (Accounts) Essential: i) M.Com. (2nd Class) or B. Com (1st Class). ii) Two years’ experience in a Supervisory Capacity with Bank or Government Office or any Public Limited Company. Desirable: SAS qualified personnel will be given preference. Essential: Nil Desirable: Experience in Financial Accounting / Auditing in Nationalized Transport Organization. Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Essential: (a) Senior Secondary School or equivalent. (b) State / National level Player on popular sports. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil Assistant Store Keeper Essential: ii) Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. ii) Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time. Desirable: Nil Essential: Two years’ experience in Store keeping in Engineering undertaking or Hardware stores and knowledge of Maintenance of store ledger. Desirable: Nil Store Attendant Essential: Matriculation with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry). Desirable: Preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Essential: Two years’ experience in Store Keeping in Engineering undertaking or Hardware Stores and knowledge of maintenance of Store ledger. Desirable: Nil Accountant Essential: Graduate from recognized University. Desirable: Nil Essential: Must be an Ex-Servicemen having served in Army/Navy/Air Force for at least 10 years as a clerk having good knowledge of Accounts work. Desirable: Nil Tailor Master Essential: 1. Middle i.e. 8th Class passed. 2. Diploma/certificate in tailoring and cutting from a recognized institution. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience in the trade preferred. Publication Assistant Essential: Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized university with English or Hindi as one of the subject along with one year Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognized institute / university. OR Three year Graduation Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognized university. Desirable: Diploma / Certificate in Printing / Publishing. Essential: Two years’ experience in Printing / Publishing and allied work in a Printing / Publishing House of a repute or in a Govt. Deptt. Desirable: Nil Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) Essential: (i) Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education. OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India. (ii) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT Music (Male) Essential: MA (Music) or M (Music) of any recognized University. OR Sangeet Alankar (M. Music) from All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay - 8 years OR Sangeet Kovid (M.Music) Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Kheragarh - 8 years OR Sangeet Praveen (M.Music) the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad - 8 years. OR Sangeet Nipun (M.Music) the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow - 7 years. OR Any degree which may be considered recognized by the body constituted by the University concerned. For the teachers recruited before 31 March 1974. Class-II I. Higher Secondary with any of the following: - (i) Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay. (ii) Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Kehragarh (M.P.) (iii) The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad. (iv) Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande SAngeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow (Previously Morris College of Hindustani Music, Lucknow). (v) *Final Examination of the Madhava Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Lashkar, Gwalior. (vi) *Highest Examination of Baroda State School of Music. (vii) *The final Examination of Shankar Ghandharva Vidyalaya, Gwalior. (viii) *Sangeet Ratna Diploma awarded by the Director, Deptt. of Education, M.P. OR *The new diploma /degree awarded by the concerned Institutions/agencies in lieu thereof. II. In addition to the above, at least 10 years’ experience of teaching Music to Higher Secondary Classes in the number Schools of Board. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT (Fine Arts/Painting) (Male) Essential: Any one of the following: (i) (a) Bachelor in Fine Art or, (b) Higher Secondary*/Intermediate/Sr. School Certificate Exam with minimum 5 year (Full Time) diploma in Fine Art/Painting/Drawing & Painting from a recognized Institute/University. (ii) Graduate with Drawing & Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University. (iii) Master Degree in Fine Art/Drawing & Painting with a minimum of 2 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT Urdu (Male) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” (I) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR (II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. Desirable: Nil PGT Urdu (Female) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” (III) Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR (IV) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT Horticulture Essential: i) Master Degree in the subject concerned (Horticulture) from any recognized University. ii) Degree/Diploma in Training/Education. Note: Qualification mentioned at serial no. 2 above relaxable in the case of candidates: a) Having obtained PhD Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR b) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and post Graduate Examination with the mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed/B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT Psychology (Male) Essential: i) Master Degree in the subject concerned (Psychology) from any recognized University. ii) Degree/Diploma in Training/Education. Note: Qualification mentioned at serial no. 2 above relaxable in the case of candidates: a) Having obtained PhD Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR b) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and post Graduate Examination with the mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed/B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT Psychology (Female) Essential: i) Master Degree in the subject concerned (Psychology) from any recognized University. ii) Degree/Diploma in Training/Education. Note: Qualification mentioned at serial no. 2 above relaxable in the case of candidates: c) Having obtained PhD Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR d) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and post Graduate Examination with the mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed/B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT Computer Science (Male) Essential: B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or B or C Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communications and IT plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR Master of Engineering or M. Tech (Computer Science/IT). Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT Computer Science (Female) Essential: B.E. or B. Tech (Computer Science/IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or B or C Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communications and IT plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR Master of Engineering or M. Tech (Computer Science/IT). Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT Punjabi (Female) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in the subject concerned (Punjabi) from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” (I) Having obtained Ph. D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR (II) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT Sanskrit (Female) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree (or its equivalent Oriental Degree in the case of PGT Sanskrit/Hindi) in the subject concerned from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” e) Having obtained Ph. D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR f) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: 3 years’ experience of teaching in a college /Higher Secondary School/ high School in the subject concerned. PGT English (Male) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in the subject concerned (English) from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” g) Having obtained Ph. D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR h) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil PGT English (Female) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in the subject concerned (English) from any recognized University. (2) Degree / Diploma in training /Education. “Qualification mentioned at S.No.2 above relaxable in the case of candidates.” i) Having obtained Ph. D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR j) Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: Nil Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) (Male) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University or institution with (2) Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University or Institution. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: One year Experience in Guidance and Counseling in a Central or State or UT Government Institution/Public Sector Undertaking. Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor (EVGC) (Female) Essential: (1) Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University or institution with (2) Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University or Institution. Desirable: Nil Essential: Nil Desirable: One year Experience in Guidance and Counseling in a Central or State or UT Government Institution/Public Sector Undertaking.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

1. Before submitting online applications, candidate must ensure that he/she is registered on DSSSB’s portal. The instructions for Registration are available on the Board’s Registration with DSSSB is a onetime exercise. The user ID and password generated after registration should be used to log in whenever a candidate is applying for examinations of the posts notified by DSSSB. No separate registration is required for each of examination conducted by DSSSB. If an applicant submits multiple registrations and appears in the examination (at any stage) more than once, his/her candidature will be cancelled and he/she will be debarred from the examinations of the Board.

2. Eligible candidates may apply online through the website of DSSSB from 28th July, 2022 up to 27th August, 2022 (till 11:59 PM) after which the link will be

3. The candidates must go through the INSTRUCTIONS FOR APPLYING ONLINE carefully while filling up Online Application Form for the post

4. The candidates must submit their application through Online Mode No other mode of application shall be accepted. Applications received through any other mode i.e. by post/by hand/by mail etc. will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

5. To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last DSSSB will not be responsible for the candidates not being able to submit their applications for reasons beyond its control.

6. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check and ensure that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. Once online application form is submitted, no request for change/ correction/ modification (including change of category) will be entertained or allowed under any circumstances. Request received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, shall not be entertained and no correspondence will be made in this regard.

Application Fees

₹ 100/- (One Hundred only)

a) Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

b) Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government /Government of NCT of Delhi or its Autonomous /Local Bodies on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession.

c) The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI e-pay. Other mode of payment will not be considered and the application of such candidates will be rejected out rightly and payment made shall stand forfeited.

d) Application Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

DSSSB TGT PGT Application Link 2022 (Link Inactive)