DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Hindi Language & Comprehension

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Music (Male), and PGT Sanskrit (Female).

The DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for the recruitment of candidates for PGT posts which are as follows: PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), and PGT Music (Male).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB PGT Exam Dates 3rd & 21st November 2022 DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare Hindi Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Translation of sentences, Grammar, Vocabulary, Error detection, Fill in the blanks, Idioms & Phrases, and Sentence Structure.

1. Examine the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous exam analysis, important topics

Check the syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions to be asked, marks allotted, previous years’ cut-off, past years’ exam analysis, important topics, etc in order to ace your preparation. Formulate an effective study plan accordingly with a clear understanding of the strong and weak areas.

2. Attempt Questions You Know Correctly, Negative Marking Applicable

Remember a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Do not attempt questions you do not know the answer or you are unsure. For each right answer, 1 mark will be allotted. This will also save you time and score positive marks.

3. Practice with previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on Hindi Language

Previous years’ papers serve as the best tool to strengthen your preparation, understand the difficulty level of questions, and type of questions asked, and assess your own performance as well. You can set up a timer to solve past years’ question papers for a better real-time exam experience.

4. Important Hindi Language topics – Must Prepare

Hindi Language section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 exam will test the knowledge of candidates in Hindi. Candidates will need to be proficient in reading and writing Hindi language. One should prepare the basics of Hindi language, grammar and vocabulary. Most questions are asked from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence Rearrangement, Check below important topics one can expect in Hindi Language:

Important Hindi Language Topics in DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 गद्यांश 10 -15 रिक्त स्थान पूर्ति (Cloze Test) 5 - 10 वाक्यों में त्रुटी चयन 3 - 5 रिक्त स्थान 3 - 5 पर्यायवाची / विलोम / समानार्थी 3 -5 अव्यवस्थित वाक्य खण्डों को सुव्यवस्थित करना 3 - 5 विविध 3 - 5

5. Recommended books to prepare Hindi Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT 2022

Book Name Author Samanya Hindi Book Arihant Publication 7 Varsh Hindi (Anivarya) Year-wise Solved Papers Disha Experts

