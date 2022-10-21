DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Hindi Language & Comprehension

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Hindi Language Preparation: The DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for the recruitment of candidates for PGT posts which are as follows: PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), and PGT Music (Male).
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB PGT Exam Dates
|
3rd & 21st November 2022
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022
How to Prepare Hindi Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?
Syllabus: Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Translation of sentences, Grammar, Vocabulary, Error detection, Fill in the blanks, Idioms & Phrases, and Sentence Structure.
1. Examine the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous exam analysis, important topics
Check the syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions to be asked, marks allotted, previous years’ cut-off, past years’ exam analysis, important topics, etc in order to ace your preparation. Formulate an effective study plan accordingly with a clear understanding of the strong and weak areas.
2. Attempt Questions You Know Correctly, Negative Marking Applicable
Remember a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Do not attempt questions you do not know the answer or you are unsure. For each right answer, 1 mark will be allotted. This will also save you time and score positive marks.
3. Practice with previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on Hindi Language
Previous years’ papers serve as the best tool to strengthen your preparation, understand the difficulty level of questions, and type of questions asked, and assess your own performance as well. You can set up a timer to solve past years’ question papers for a better real-time exam experience.
4. Important Hindi Language topics – Must Prepare
Hindi Language section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 exam will test the knowledge of candidates in Hindi. Candidates will need to be proficient in reading and writing Hindi language. One should prepare the basics of Hindi language, grammar and vocabulary. Most questions are asked from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence Rearrangement, Check below important topics one can expect in Hindi Language:
|
Important Hindi Language Topics in DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022
|
गद्यांश
|
10 -15
|
रिक्त स्थान पूर्ति (Cloze Test)
|
5 - 10
|
वाक्यों में त्रुटी चयन
|
3 - 5
|
रिक्त स्थान
|
3 - 5
|
पर्यायवाची / विलोम / समानार्थी
|
3 -5
|
अव्यवस्थित वाक्य खण्डों को सुव्यवस्थित करना
|
3 - 5
|
विविध
|
3 - 5
5. Recommended books to prepare Hindi Language & Comprehension for DSSSB PGT 2022
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Samanya Hindi Book
|
Arihant Publication
|
7 Varsh Hindi (Anivarya) Year-wise Solved Papers
|
Disha Experts
DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)