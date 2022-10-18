DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Aptitude & DI

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Music (Male), and PGT Sanskrit (Female).

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Numerical Aptitude & DI Preparation: The DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for the posts of PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), and PGT Music (Male).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB PGT Exam Dates

3rd & 21st November 2022

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200

 

Total

300

300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200

 

Total

300

300

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Data Interpretation, Simplification, Tables & Graphs, Mensuration, Arithmetic Problems (Decimals, Fractions, LCM & HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Percentage, Average, Discount, Time & Work, Time & Distance, etc).

1. Go through the syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Keep note of the syllabus to be asked in the exam. Do not waste time on taking up topics that are out of syllabus. Understanding the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, previous years’ cut-off marks, and questions asked in the previous years’ question papers will help in time management and assess the level of preparation required.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers

Candidates should attempt questions for which they know the answer correctly. They should note that 0.25 marks will be deducted in case a candidate marks the wrong answer. However, if a candidate chooses the right answer, 1 mark will be awarded.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on Numerical Aptitude & DI

This will help in understanding the level of difficulty of questions, solving speed, and enhancing accuracy. This will also help one understand their strong and weak areas.  Candidates can expect questions from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Problems, etc.

4. Important Numerical Aptitude & DI Topics – Must Prepare

Numerical Aptitude & DI section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will assess a candidate’s basic understanding of numerical abilities and problem-solving skills. Candidates must strengthen their calculation skills, basics of mathematics, etc. Regularly solve at least 20 problems of Data Interpretation and Arithmetic problems. Check below important topics that one must prepare:

Topics

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Figures)

Number System

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Mensuration

Simplification (Decimals, Fractions, etc)

Time and Work

Time & Distance

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Percentage and Average

5. Recommended books to prepare Numerical Aptitude & DI

Book Name

Author

Quantitative Aptitude

R S Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Mathematics

Rajesh Verma

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find preparation strategy for Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022?

Read our article DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Aptitude & DI on Jagran Josh.

Q2. When will DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam be held?

DSSSB PGT 2022 Exam Date: 3rd and 21st November 2022

Q3. How many vacancies are there in DSSSB 2022?

DSSSB Vacancy 2022: Total 547 Vacancies

Q4. Where can I find detailed DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022?

Read Our Article DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies For TGT, PGT & Other Posts On Jagran Josh.
