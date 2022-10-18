DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Numerical Aptitude & DI

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Numerical Aptitude & DI Preparation: The DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for the posts of PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), and PGT Music (Male).
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB PGT Exam Dates
|
3rd & 21st November 2022
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022
How to Prepare Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?
Syllabus: Data Interpretation, Simplification, Tables & Graphs, Mensuration, Arithmetic Problems (Decimals, Fractions, LCM & HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Percentage, Average, Discount, Time & Work, Time & Distance, etc).
1. Go through the syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs
Keep note of the syllabus to be asked in the exam. Do not waste time on taking up topics that are out of syllabus. Understanding the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, previous years’ cut-off marks, and questions asked in the previous years’ question papers will help in time management and assess the level of preparation required.
2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers
Candidates should attempt questions for which they know the answer correctly. They should note that 0.25 marks will be deducted in case a candidate marks the wrong answer. However, if a candidate chooses the right answer, 1 mark will be awarded.
3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on Numerical Aptitude & DI
This will help in understanding the level of difficulty of questions, solving speed, and enhancing accuracy. This will also help one understand their strong and weak areas. Candidates can expect questions from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Problems, etc.
4. Important Numerical Aptitude & DI Topics – Must Prepare
Numerical Aptitude & DI section in the DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam will assess a candidate’s basic understanding of numerical abilities and problem-solving skills. Candidates must strengthen their calculation skills, basics of mathematics, etc. Regularly solve at least 20 problems of Data Interpretation and Arithmetic problems. Check below important topics that one must prepare:
|
Topics
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Figures)
|
Number System
|
Profit & Loss
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Mensuration
|
Simplification (Decimals, Fractions, etc)
|
Time and Work
|
Time & Distance
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
Percentage and Average
5. Recommended books to prepare Numerical Aptitude & DI
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
R S Aggarwal
|
Fast Track Objective Mathematics
|
Rajesh Verma
DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)