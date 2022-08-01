DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications Open from 28th July 2022 for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts. Online registration is mandatory.

DSSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB Exam Date

To be announced

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  2 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.)

100

100
 

Total

200

200

For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  2 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post.

100

100
 

Total

200

200

For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200
 

Total

300

300

For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200
 

Total

300

300

For the post of Tailor Master

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

1.

General Awareness

40

40

 

 

 

 

 2 Hours

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

40

40

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

40

40

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

40

40

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

40

40

For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Tier-I

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

General Awareness

20

20

2.

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

20

20

3.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

4.

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Test of English Language & Comprehension

20

20

Section-B

6.

Subject / Qualification Related Paper

100

100
 

Total

300

300

Tier-II

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Part-I

  3 hours

1.

(MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject

100

100

Part-II

2.

Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject

100

100
 

Total

300

300

DSSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts

Section

Subjects

Topics

 

 

 


Section A

General Awareness

Current Affairs - National and International, Indian History, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Budget and Five-years Plan, Geography, Science and Technology, Inventions and Discoveries, Important Event, Art and Culture, Books and Authors, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

Arithmetic number series, spatial orientation and visualization, figures classification, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, non-verbal series, analogies, visual memory, similarities and differences, coding and decoding, verbal reasoning, logical deduction, statement and conclusion, statement and argument, cause and effect, matching definitions, making judgements.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Simplification, data interpretation, decimals, LCM and HCF, Fractions, Ratio and Proportion, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Percentage, Average, Discount, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables and Graphs

Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension

Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Translation of sentences, grammar, vocabulary, error detection, fill in the blanks, phrases and idioms, sentence structure

Test of English Language & Comprehension

Comprehension, sentence re-arrangement, subject-verb agreement verb, tenses, articles, fill in the blanks, adverb, unseen passages, synonyms & antonyms, grammar, idioms & phrases.

 

