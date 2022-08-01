DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.
In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT and various posts.
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Exam Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts
For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.)
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post.
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
300
|
300
For the post of Tailor Master
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
40
|
40
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
40
|
40
For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)
Tier-I
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
Subject / Qualification Related Paper
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
300
|
300
Tier-II
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
(MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject
|
100
|
100
|
Part-II
|
2.
|
Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB Teacher Syllabus 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts
|
Section
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs - National and International, Indian History, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Budget and Five-years Plan, Geography, Science and Technology, Inventions and Discoveries, Important Event, Art and Culture, Books and Authors, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
Arithmetic number series, spatial orientation and visualization, figures classification, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, non-verbal series, analogies, visual memory, similarities and differences, coding and decoding, verbal reasoning, logical deduction, statement and conclusion, statement and argument, cause and effect, matching definitions, making judgements.
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
Simplification, data interpretation, decimals, LCM and HCF, Fractions, Ratio and Proportion, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Percentage, Average, Discount, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables and Graphs
|
Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Translation of sentences, grammar, vocabulary, error detection, fill in the blanks, phrases and idioms, sentence structure
|
Test of English Language & Comprehension
|
Comprehension, sentence re-arrangement, subject-verb agreement verb, tenses, articles, fill in the blanks, adverb, unseen passages, synonyms & antonyms, grammar, idioms & phrases.