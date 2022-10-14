DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Mental Ability and Reasoning

DSSSB Teacher 2022 Exam to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Reasoning Preparation Strategy: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will be conducting the DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT posts which include PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB PGT Exam Dates 3rd & 21st November 2022 DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

Also Read: DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications for TGT & PGT Posts

Also Read: DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to Prepare Mental Ability and Reasoning for DSSSB PGT 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analogies, Similarities, Differences, Space Visualization, Problem-Solving, Decision-Making, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Observation, Relationship Concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal and figure Classification, Arithmetical Number Series, etc.

1. Regularly solve 10-20 practice questions related to Mental Ability and Reasoning

Practice is key to scoring high in DSSSB PGT Reasoning section. One should practice each topic as per their study plan. Take up at minimum 10 questions in each topic ranging from easy to difficult level. There will be 20 questions in the test. Ensure to keep your basics about each topics clear to be able to solve complex problems.

2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes on Reasoning

The best way to understand the kind of questions asked and their difficulty level is to solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, etc. This will help you to gauge your performance, spot your strong areas, weak areas, and enhance solving speed.

3. Important topics to prepare to crack Mental Ability and Reasoning

One of the key topics in Mental Ability and Reasoning section is Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning. Under this, have a look below important topics to prepare:

Verbal Reasoning: Seating Arrangement, Statement and Conclusion, Direction, Missing Number/Figure series, Coding-Decoding, Arithmetical Reasoning, Blood Relations, Alphabetical/Numeric Series, Odd One Out, Venn Diagram, Analogy

Non-Verbal Reasoning: Mirror Problems, Paper-based Folding, Figure Embedding, etc.

4. Verbal Reasoning Topic-wise Important Tips

Seating Arrangement: Study all different types of seating arrangements such as linear/circular/ tabular, etc. Understand the pattern of puzzles/seating arrangement. Questions may include diagram-based arrangements.

Blood Relation: Start by breaking up the statements in subparts. Incorporate family tree diagram. Start with last person mentioned in the statement to reduce confusion. Never assume the gender if the question does not explicitly mention it.

Direction: Always consider all eight directions. To reduce confusion, always assume they are facing North unless mentioned otherwise. In case of rotation-based problems, assume the subject in the question is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise in relation to the direction in which they are facing.

Coding-Decoding: First examine the numbers and alphabets carefully to notice if there a pattern or rule being established among the elements mentioned in the question. Remember to analyze if the coding is in ascending or descending order.

5. Recommended books to prepare Mental Ability and Reasoning section

Best Books for DSSSB PGT Reasoning Preparation Conducted by DSSSB PGT Teacher Selection Exam Arihant Experts A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical B S Sijwali, Indu Sijwali General Mental Ability Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability UPSC Portal

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)