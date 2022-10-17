DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

DSSSB Teacher 2022 Exam to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced to conduct the DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT posts which PGT Music (Male), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), and PGT Urdu (Male & Female).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB PGT Exam Dates 3rd & 21st November 2022 DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to prepare General Awareness for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Current Affairs - National and International, Static GK - Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Budget and Five-years Plan, Indian Constitution, Inventions and Discoveries Science and Technology, Books and Authors, Important Event, Art and Culture, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.

1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Candidates should have an understanding and full awareness of the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, questions asked in previous years’ papers, past-years’ exam analysis, and cut-off marks. This will help in assessing their strong and weak areas, the level of preparation required, and making a study plan accordingly. General Awareness is a vast section that would require the candidates to stay abreast with the latest events and have a thorough knowledge bank of static GK. There will be 20 questions for 20 marks in General Awareness.

2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on General Awareness

As mentioned in point 1, a quick glance at the previous years’ question papers will enable candidates in gaining an understanding of what type of questions have been asked, the difficulty level, and the topics to look out for in the upcoming exam. Solving previous years’ question papers, quizzes, and mock tests will help in assessing one’s performance in solving the questions and also enhance their knowledge simultaneously.

3. Important General Awareness Topics – Must Prepare

General Awareness section will include questions to assess candidates’ knowledge of current events and elementary subjects such as Geography, History, Economics, Politics, and Financial Awareness (Indian context).

To score high in Static GK, one should strengthen their general knowledge basics such as highest mountains, longest rivers, list of dams, temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Bird Sanctuaries, Indian Sports Winners, Indian Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Articles & Schedules and Important Aspects of Indian Constitution, etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, one should have the habit of reading newspapers, magazines, reports, etc to stay updated with important government schemes, important appointments, Defense events, budget allocations, index and reports, summits & conferences, sports news, etc.

Current Affairs Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to Five-Years Plans

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

4. Negative Marking will be applicable

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. For each right answer, 1 mark will be allotted.

5. Recommended books to prepare General Awareness

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

