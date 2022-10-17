DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced to conduct the DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT posts which PGT Music (Male), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), and PGT Urdu (Male & Female).
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB PGT Exam Dates
|
3rd & 21st November 2022
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022
How to prepare General Awareness for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?
Syllabus: Current Affairs - National and International, Static GK - Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Budget and Five-years Plan, Indian Constitution, Inventions and Discoveries Science and Technology, Books and Authors, Important Event, Art and Culture, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.
1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis
Candidates should have an understanding and full awareness of the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, questions asked in previous years’ papers, past-years’ exam analysis, and cut-off marks. This will help in assessing their strong and weak areas, the level of preparation required, and making a study plan accordingly. General Awareness is a vast section that would require the candidates to stay abreast with the latest events and have a thorough knowledge bank of static GK. There will be 20 questions for 20 marks in General Awareness.
2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on General Awareness
As mentioned in point 1, a quick glance at the previous years’ question papers will enable candidates in gaining an understanding of what type of questions have been asked, the difficulty level, and the topics to look out for in the upcoming exam. Solving previous years’ question papers, quizzes, and mock tests will help in assessing one’s performance in solving the questions and also enhance their knowledge simultaneously.
3. Important General Awareness Topics – Must Prepare
General Awareness section will include questions to assess candidates’ knowledge of current events and elementary subjects such as Geography, History, Economics, Politics, and Financial Awareness (Indian context).
To score high in Static GK, one should strengthen their general knowledge basics such as highest mountains, longest rivers, list of dams, temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Bird Sanctuaries, Indian Sports Winners, Indian Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Articles & Schedules and Important Aspects of Indian Constitution, etc.
To score high in Current Affairs, one should have the habit of reading newspapers, magazines, reports, etc to stay updated with important government schemes, important appointments, Defense events, budget allocations, index and reports, summits & conferences, sports news, etc.
|
Current Affairs
|
Static GK
|
|
4. Negative Marking will be applicable
Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. For each right answer, 1 mark will be allotted.
5. Recommended books to prepare General Awareness
|
Books
|
Author
|
Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Philip Mathew
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Panday
|
Newspapers
|
The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
