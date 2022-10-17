DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

DSSSB Teacher 2022 Exam to be held on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 General Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced to conduct the DSSSB PGT Teacher Exam 2022 on 3rd and 21st November 2022 for PGT posts which PGT Music (Male), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), and PGT Urdu (Male & Female).

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB PGT Exam Dates

3rd & 21st November 2022

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200

 

Total

300

300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200

 

Total

300

300

DSSSB PGT Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022

How to prepare General Awareness for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam?

Syllabus: Current Affairs - National and International, Static GK - Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Budget and Five-years Plan, Indian Constitution, Inventions and Discoveries Science and Technology, Books and Authors, Important Event, Art and Culture, Awards and Honours, Countries and Capitals, Abbreviations, International and National Organizations.

1. Analyze syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Candidates should have an understanding and full awareness of the syllabus, exam pattern, section-wise important topics, questions asked in previous years’ papers, past-years’ exam analysis, and cut-off marks. This will help in assessing their strong and weak areas, the level of preparation required, and making a study plan accordingly. General Awareness is a vast section that would require the candidates to stay abreast with the latest events and have a thorough knowledge bank of static GK. There will be 20 questions for 20 marks in General Awareness.

2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes on General Awareness

As mentioned in point 1, a quick glance at the previous years’ question papers will enable candidates in gaining an understanding of what type of questions have been asked, the difficulty level, and the topics to look out for in the upcoming exam. Solving previous years’ question papers, quizzes, and mock tests will help in assessing one’s performance in solving the questions and also enhance their knowledge simultaneously.

3. Important General Awareness Topics – Must Prepare

General Awareness section will include questions to assess candidates’ knowledge of current events and elementary subjects such as Geography, History, Economics, Politics, and Financial Awareness (Indian context).

To score high in Static GK, one should strengthen their general knowledge basics such as highest mountains, longest rivers, list of dams, temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Bird Sanctuaries, Indian Sports Winners, Indian Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Articles & Schedules and Important Aspects of Indian Constitution, etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, one should have the habit of reading newspapers, magazines, reports, etc to stay updated with important government schemes, important appointments, Defense events, budget allocations, index and reports, summits & conferences, sports news, etc.

Current Affairs

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to Five-Years Plans
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

4. Negative Marking will be applicable

Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. For each right answer, 1 mark will be allotted.

5. Recommended books to prepare General Awareness

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find preparation strategy for General Awareness for DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022?

Read our article DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness on Jagran Josh.

Q2. When will DSSSB PGT Teacher 2022 Exam be held?

DSSSB PGT 2022 Exam Date: 3rd & 21st November 2022

Q3. How many vacancies are there in DSSSB 2022?

DSSSB Vacancy 2022: Total 547 Vacancies
