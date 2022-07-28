DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications begin today on 28th July 2022 for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts. Online registration is mandatory.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Application Link for the TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB Exam Date To be announced DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Vacancy 2022

Sl No Post Code Name of the Post Name of Department Group Grade Pay Vacancy EWS UR OBC SC ST Total PwD Ex- SM Sports 1 13/22 Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4800 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 14/22 Deputy Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4600 1 9 5 2 1 18 3 0 0 3 15/22 Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Delhi Transport Corporation C 2000 0 5 1 1 0 7 0 0 7 4 16/22 Assistant Store Keeper Training & Technical Education C 1900 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 0 5 17/22 Store Attendant Training & Technical Education C 1900 0 5 1 0 0 6 1 1 0 6 18/22 Accountant Rajya Sainik Board C 2400 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 7 19/22 Tailor Master Delhi Prisons C 1900 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 8 20/22 Publication Assistant Dte. of Information & Publicity C 2800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 9 21/22 Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) Dte. of Education B 4600 36 131 90 75 32 364 16 0 0 10 22/22 PGT Music (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 11 23/22 PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 12 24/22 PGT Urdu (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 13 25/22 PGT Urdu (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 1 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 14 26/22 PGT Horticulture Dte. of Education B 4800 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 15 27/22 PGT Psychology (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 16 28/22 PGT Psychology (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 17 29/22 PGT Computer Science ( Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 0 1 3 3 7 0 0 0 18 30/22 PGT Computer Science ( Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 2 7 7 2 1 19 1 0 0 19 31/22 PGT Punjabi (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 20 32/22 PGT Sanskrit (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 3 9 5 4 0 21 1 0 0 21 33/22 PGT English (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 4 6 0 3 0 13 1 0 0 22 34/22 PGT English (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 5 4 4 0 1 14 0 0 0 23 35/22 PGT EVGC ( Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 11 4 3 0 1 19 0 0 0 24 36/22 PGT EVGC ( Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 9 24 0 0 2 35 1 0 0

DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Posts Basic Pay Net Salary TGT Rs 44900 Rs 56246 (Approx.) PGT Rs 47600 Rs 59042 (Approx.) PRT Rs 35400 Rs 46000 (Approx.)

DSSSB TGT Salary 2022

DSSSB TGT Teacher Detail DSSSB TGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city) Basic Pay Rs. 44900 DA (9% on basic) Rs. 4041 HRA (24% on Basic) Rs. 10776 Transport Allowances Rs. 3600 DA on TA (9% on TA) Rs. 324 Gross Pay Rs. 63641 Deductions NPS (National Pension System) Rs. 4895 Income Tax + GIS Rs. 2500 (Approx.) Total Deductions Rs. 7395 Net Salary (approx.) Rs. 56246 (Approx.)

DSSSB PGT Salary 2022

DSSSB PGT Teacher Detail DSSSB PGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city) Basic Pay Rs. 47600 DA (9% on basic) Rs. 4284 HRA (24% on Basic) Rs. 11424 Transport Allowances Rs. 3600 DA on TA (9% on TA) Rs. 324 Gross Pay Rs. 67232 Deductions NPS (National Pension System) Rs. 5190 Income Tax + GIS Rs. 3000 (Approx.) Total Deductions Rs. 8190 Net Salary (approx.) Rs. 59042 (Approx.)

DSSSB PRT Salary 2022

DSSSB PRT Teacher Detail DSSSB PRT Teacher Salary Structure (any city) Basic Pay Rs. 35400 HRA (24% on Basic) Rs. 8496 DA (9% on basic) Rs. 3186 Transport Allowances Rs. 3600 DA on TA (9% on TA) Rs. 324 Gross Pay Rs. 51006 Deductions NPS (National Pension System) Rs. 3859 Income Tax Rs. 1000 (Approx.) GIS Rs. 60 Total Deductions Rs. 4919 Net Salary (approx.) Rs. 46000 (Approx.)

DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale, Department, and Group Classification

Sl No Post Code Name of the Post Name of Department Group Grade Pay Pay Scale 1 13/22 Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 2 14/22 Deputy Manager (Accounts) Delhi Transport Corporation B 4600 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/- 3 15/22 Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Delhi Transport Corporation C 2000 Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2000/- 4 16/22 Assistant Store Keeper Training & Technical Education C 1900 Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/- 5 17/22 Store Attendant Training & Technical Education C 1900 Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900/- 6 18/22 Accountant Rajya Sainik Board C 2400 Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2400/- 7 19/22 Tailor Master Delhi Prisons C 1900 Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 1900/- 8 20/22 Publication Assistant Dte. of Information & Publicity C 2800 Rs. 5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 2800/- 9 21/22 Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) Dte. of Education B 4600 Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- 10 22/22 PGT Music (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 11 23/22 PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 12 24/22 PGT Urdu (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 13 25/22 PGT Urdu (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 14 26/22 PGT Horticulture Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 15 27/22 PGT Psychology (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-. 16 28/22 PGT Psychology (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-. 17 29/22 PGT Computer Science ( Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 18 30/22 PGT Computer Science ( Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 19 31/22 PGT Punjabi (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 20 32/22 PGT Sanskrit (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/- 21 33/22 PGT English (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/ 22 34/22 PGT English (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/ 23 35/22 PGT EVGC (Male) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/ 24 36/22 PGT EVGC (Female) Dte. of Education B 4800 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

