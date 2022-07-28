DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications begin today on 28th July 2022 for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts. Online registration is mandatory.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Application Link for the TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB Exam Date

To be announced

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Vacancy 2022

Sl No

Post Code

 

Name of the Post

Name of Department

 

Group

Grade Pay

Vacancy

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

PwD

Ex- SM

Sports

 

1

 

13/22

 

Manager (Accounts)

Delhi Transport Corporation

 

B

 

4800

 

0

 

2

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

2

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

2

 

14/22

Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Delhi Transport Corporation

 

B

 

4600

 

1

 

9

 

5

 

2

 

1

 

18

 

3

 

0

 

0

 

3

 

15/22

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector

Delhi Transport

Corporation

 

C

 

2000

 

0

 

5

 

1

 

1

 

0

 

7

 

0

 

0

 

7

 

4

 

16/22

 

Assistant Store Keeper

Training & Technical

Education

 

C

 

1900

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

5

 

1

 

1

 

0

 

5

 

17/22

 

Store Attendant

Training & Technical

Education

 

C

 

1900

 

0

 

5

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

6

 

1

 

1

 

0

6

18/22

Accountant

Rajya Sainik Board

C

2400

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

7

19/22

Tailor Master

Delhi Prisons

C

1900

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

 

8

 

20/22

 

Publication Assistant

Dte. of

Information & Publicity

 

C

 

2800

 

0

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

9

 

21/22

Trained Graduate

Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

 

Dte. of Education

 

B

 

4600

 

36

 

131

 

90

 

75

 

32

 

364

 

16

 

0

 

0

10

 

22/22

PGT Music (Male)

Dte. of Education

 

B

 

4800

 

0

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

0

11

23/22

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

12

24/22

PGT Urdu (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

3

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

13

25/22

PGT Urdu (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

1

2

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

14

26/22

PGT Horticulture

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

2

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

15

27/22

PGT Psychology (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

16

28/22

PGT Psychology (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

17

29/22

PGT Computer Science ( Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

0

1

3

3

7

0

0

0

18

30/22

PGT Computer Science ( Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

2

7

7

2

1

19

1

0

0

19

31/22

PGT Punjabi (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

0

1

0

1

0

2

0

0

0

20

32/22

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

3

9

5

4

0

21

1

0

0

21

33/22

PGT English (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

4

6

0

3

0

13

1

0

0

22

34/22

PGT English (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

5

4

4

0

1

14

0

0

0

23

35/22

PGT EVGC ( Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

11

4

3

0

1

19

0

0

0

24

36/22

PGT EVGC ( Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

9

24

0

0

2

35

1

0

0

DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Posts

Basic Pay

Net Salary

TGT

Rs 44900

Rs 56246 (Approx.)

PGT

Rs 47600

Rs 59042 (Approx.)

PRT

Rs 35400

Rs 46000 (Approx.)

DSSSB TGT Salary 2022

DSSSB TGT Teacher Detail

DSSSB TGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)

Basic Pay

Rs. 44900

DA (9% on basic)

Rs. 4041

HRA (24% on Basic)

Rs. 10776

Transport Allowances

Rs. 3600

DA on TA (9% on TA)

Rs. 324

Gross Pay

Rs. 63641

Deductions

NPS (National Pension System)

Rs. 4895

Income Tax + GIS

Rs. 2500 (Approx.)

Total Deductions

Rs. 7395

Net Salary (approx.)

Rs. 56246 (Approx.)

DSSSB PGT Salary 2022

DSSSB PGT Teacher Detail

DSSSB PGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)

Basic Pay

Rs. 47600

DA (9% on basic)

Rs. 4284

HRA (24% on Basic)

Rs. 11424

Transport Allowances

Rs. 3600

DA on TA (9% on TA)

Rs. 324

Gross Pay

Rs. 67232

Deductions

NPS (National Pension System)

Rs. 5190

Income Tax + GIS

Rs. 3000 (Approx.)

Total Deductions

Rs. 8190

Net Salary (approx.)

Rs. 59042 (Approx.)

DSSSB PRT Salary 2022

DSSSB PRT Teacher Detail

DSSSB PRT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)

Basic Pay

Rs. 35400

HRA (24% on Basic)

Rs. 8496

DA (9% on basic)

Rs. 3186

Transport Allowances

Rs. 3600

DA on TA (9% on TA)

Rs. 324

Gross Pay

Rs. 51006

Deductions

NPS (National Pension System)

Rs. 3859

Income Tax

Rs. 1000 (Approx.)

GIS

Rs. 60

Total Deductions

Rs. 4919

Net Salary (approx.)

Rs. 46000 (Approx.)

DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale, Department, and Group Classification

Sl No

Post Code

Name of the Post

Name of Department

Group

Grade Pay

 

 Pay Scale

1

13/22

Manager (Accounts)

Delhi Transport Corporation

B

4800

 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

2

14/22

Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Delhi Transport Corporation

B

4600

 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/-

3

15/22

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector

Delhi Transport

Corporation

C

2000

 Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2000/-

4

16/22

Assistant Store Keeper

Training & Technical

Education

C

1900

 Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-

5

17/22

Store Attendant

Training & Technical

Education

C

1900

 

 Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900/-

6

18/22

Accountant

Rajya Sainik Board

C

2400

 Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2400/-

7

19/22

Tailor Master

Delhi Prisons

C

1900

 Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-

8

20/22

Publication Assistant

Dte. of

Information & Publicity

C

2800

 Rs. 5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-

9

21/22

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

Dte. of Education

B

4600

Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-

10

22/22

PGT Music (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

11

23/22

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

12

24/22

PGT Urdu (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

13

25/22

PGT Urdu (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

14

26/22

PGT Horticulture

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

15

27/22

PGT Psychology (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-.

16

28/22

PGT Psychology (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-.

17

29/22

PGT Computer Science ( Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

18

30/22

PGT Computer Science ( Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

19

31/22

PGT Punjabi (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

 

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

20

32/22

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

21

33/22

PGT English (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/

22

34/22

PGT English (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/

23

35/22

PGT EVGC (Male)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

 Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/

24

36/22

PGT EVGC (Female)

Dte. of Education

B

4800

Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-

DSSSB TGT PGT Application Link 2022 (Link Active)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022?

Read our article DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Where can I find detailed eligibility criteria for DSSSB 2022?

Read Our Article DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications For TGT & PGT Posts 547 Vacancies On Jagran Josh.

Q3. What is the application start date for DSSSB TGT PGT 2022?

DSSSB TGT PGT Application Begins On 28th July 2022.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in DSSSB 2022?

DSSSB Vacancy 2022: Total 547 Vacancies

Q5. How do I apply for DSSSB 2022?

Eligible Candidates May Apply Online Through The Website Of DSSSB From 28th July, 2022 Up To 27th August 2022.
