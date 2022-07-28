DSSSB Teacher Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Vacancies for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022.
In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, and Application Link for the TGT, PGT and various posts.
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Exam Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Vacancy 2022
|
Sl No
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Name of Department
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
Vacancy
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
PwD
|
Ex- SM
|
Sports
|
1
|
13/22
|
Manager (Accounts)
|
Delhi Transport Corporation
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
14/22
|
Deputy Manager (Accounts)
|
Delhi Transport Corporation
|
B
|
4600
|
1
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
18
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
15/22
|
Junior Labour Welfare Inspector
|
Delhi Transport
Corporation
|
C
|
2000
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
4
|
16/22
|
Assistant Store Keeper
|
Training & Technical
Education
|
C
|
1900
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
17/22
|
Store Attendant
|
Training & Technical
Education
|
C
|
1900
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
18/22
|
Accountant
|
Rajya Sainik Board
|
C
|
2400
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
19/22
|
Tailor Master
|
Delhi Prisons
|
C
|
1900
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
20/22
|
Publication Assistant
|
Dte. of
Information & Publicity
|
C
|
2800
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
21/22
|
Trained Graduate
Teacher (Special Education Teacher)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4600
|
36
|
131
|
90
|
75
|
32
|
364
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
22/22
|
PGT Music (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
23/22
|
PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
24/22
|
PGT Urdu (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
25/22
|
PGT Urdu (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
26/22
|
PGT Horticulture
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
27/22
|
PGT Psychology (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
28/22
|
PGT Psychology (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
29/22
|
PGT Computer Science ( Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
30/22
|
PGT Computer Science ( Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
19
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
31/22
|
PGT Punjabi (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
32/22
|
PGT Sanskrit (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
3
|
9
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
33/22
|
PGT English (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
34/22
|
PGT English (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
35/22
|
PGT EVGC ( Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
11
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
36/22
|
PGT EVGC ( Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
9
|
24
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
35
|
1
|
0
|
0
Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications for TGT & PGT Posts
DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
|
Posts
|
Basic Pay
|
Net Salary
|
TGT
|
Rs 44900
|
Rs 56246 (Approx.)
|
PGT
|
Rs 47600
|
Rs 59042 (Approx.)
|
PRT
|
Rs 35400
|
Rs 46000 (Approx.)
DSSSB TGT Salary 2022
|
DSSSB TGT Teacher Detail
|
DSSSB TGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 44900
|
DA (9% on basic)
|
Rs. 4041
|
HRA (24% on Basic)
|
Rs. 10776
|
Transport Allowances
|
Rs. 3600
|
DA on TA (9% on TA)
|
Rs. 324
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs. 63641
|
Deductions
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 4895
|
Income Tax + GIS
|
Rs. 2500 (Approx.)
|
Total Deductions
|
Rs. 7395
|
Net Salary (approx.)
|
Rs. 56246 (Approx.)
DSSSB PGT Salary 2022
|
DSSSB PGT Teacher Detail
|
DSSSB PGT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 47600
|
DA (9% on basic)
|
Rs. 4284
|
HRA (24% on Basic)
|
Rs. 11424
|
Transport Allowances
|
Rs. 3600
|
DA on TA (9% on TA)
|
Rs. 324
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs. 67232
|
Deductions
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 5190
|
Income Tax + GIS
|
Rs. 3000 (Approx.)
|
Total Deductions
|
Rs. 8190
|
Net Salary (approx.)
|
Rs. 59042 (Approx.)
DSSSB PRT Salary 2022
|
DSSSB PRT Teacher Detail
|
DSSSB PRT Teacher Salary Structure (any city)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 35400
|
HRA (24% on Basic)
|
Rs. 8496
|
DA (9% on basic)
|
Rs. 3186
|
Transport Allowances
|
Rs. 3600
|
DA on TA (9% on TA)
|
Rs. 324
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs. 51006
|
Deductions
|
NPS (National Pension System)
|
Rs. 3859
|
Income Tax
|
Rs. 1000 (Approx.)
|
GIS
|
Rs. 60
|
Total Deductions
|
Rs. 4919
|
Net Salary (approx.)
|
Rs. 46000 (Approx.)
DSSSB TGT PGT PRT Salary 2022: Pay Scale, Department, and Group Classification
|
Sl No
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
Name of Department
|
Group
|
Grade Pay
|
Pay Scale
|
1
|
13/22
|
Manager (Accounts)
|
Delhi Transport Corporation
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
2
|
14/22
|
Deputy Manager (Accounts)
|
Delhi Transport Corporation
|
B
|
4600
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/-
|
3
|
15/22
|
Junior Labour Welfare Inspector
|
Delhi Transport
Corporation
|
C
|
2000
|
Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2000/-
|
4
|
16/22
|
Assistant Store Keeper
|
Training & Technical
Education
|
C
|
1900
|
Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-
|
5
|
17/22
|
Store Attendant
|
Training & Technical
Education
|
C
|
1900
|
Rs. 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900/-
|
6
|
18/22
|
Accountant
|
Rajya Sainik Board
|
C
|
2400
|
Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2400/-
|
7
|
19/22
|
Tailor Master
|
Delhi Prisons
|
C
|
1900
|
Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-
|
8
|
20/22
|
Publication Assistant
|
Dte. of
Information & Publicity
|
C
|
2800
|
Rs. 5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs. 2800/-
|
9
|
21/22
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4600
|
Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-
|
10
|
22/22
|
PGT Music (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
11
|
23/22
|
PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
12
|
24/22
|
PGT Urdu (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
13
|
25/22
|
PGT Urdu (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
14
|
26/22
|
PGT Horticulture
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
15
|
27/22
|
PGT Psychology (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-.
|
16
|
28/22
|
PGT Psychology (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-.
|
17
|
29/22
|
PGT Computer Science ( Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
18
|
30/22
|
PGT Computer Science ( Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
19
|
31/22
|
PGT Punjabi (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
20
|
32/22
|
PGT Sanskrit (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
|
21
|
33/22
|
PGT English (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/
|
22
|
34/22
|
PGT English (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/
|
23
|
35/22
|
PGT EVGC (Male)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/
|
24
|
36/22
|
PGT EVGC (Female)
|
Dte. of Education
|
B
|
4800
|
Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800/-
DSSSB TGT PGT Application Link 2022 (Link Active)