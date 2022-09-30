DSSSB Teacher Exam Date 2022 Announced: Check Exam Schedule for PGT Posts

DSSSB Teacher PGT Exam Date 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the exam dates for the DSSSB Teacher Exam 2022 for PGT posts which include PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 TGT, PGT & Other Posts
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is conducting DSSSB Teacher Exam 2022 for eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Applications were open from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.
In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Exam Date 2022 for PGT Posts.
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
DSSSB Recruitment Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
20th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
28th July 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
27th August 2022
|
DSSSB Admit Card Download Date
|
To be announced
|
DSSSB PGT Exam Dates
|
3rd & 21st November 2022
|
DSSSB Result
|
To be announced
DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts
PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Section-A
|
3 hours
|
1.
|
Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
2.
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
3.
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
4.
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
5.
|
Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
6.
|
MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification
|
200
|
200
|
|
Total
|
300
|
300
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 PGT Exam Dates Schedule
|
Date & Day of Exam
|
Shifts
|
Post Code
|
Post Name
|
Name of Organization/ Dept
|
3rd November 2022 (Thursday)
|
I
|
32/22
|
PGT Sanskrit (Female)
|
Directorate of Education
|
II
|
24/22
|
PGT Urdu (Male)
|
25/22
|
PGT Urdu (Female)
|
21st November 2022 (Monday)
|
I
|
22/22
|
PGT Music (Male)
|
Directorate of Education
|
II
|
29/22
|
PGT Computer Science (Male)
|
30/22
|
PGT Computer Science (Female)