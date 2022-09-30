DSSSB Teacher Exam Date 2022 Announced: Check Exam Schedule for PGT Posts

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam Date 2022 Announced for PGT posts. Check Exam Dates, Shifts, and Exam Pattern.

DSSSB Teacher PGT Exam Date 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the exam dates for the DSSSB Teacher Exam 2022 for PGT posts which include PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female).

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 TGT, PGT & Other Posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is conducting DSSSB Teacher Exam 2022 for eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. The DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Applications were open from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Exam Date 2022 for PGT Posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

20th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

28th July 2022

Online Application End Date

27th August 2022

DSSSB Admit Card Download Date

To be announced

DSSSB PGT Exam Dates

3rd & 21st November 2022

DSSSB Result

To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 PGT Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.

200

200

 

Total

300

300

PGT Music (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female)

S. No

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Section-A

  3 hours

1.

Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability

20

20

2.

General Awareness

20

20

3.

English Language & Comprehension

20

20

4.

Hindi Language & Comprehension

20

20

5.

Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation

20

20

Section-B

6.

MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification

200

200

 

Total

300

300

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 PGT Exam Dates Schedule

Date & Day of Exam

Shifts

Post Code

Post Name

Name of Organization/ Dept

3rd November 2022 (Thursday)

I

32/22

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

Directorate of Education

II

24/22

PGT Urdu (Male)

25/22

PGT Urdu (Female)

21st November 2022 (Monday)

I

22/22

PGT Music (Male)

Directorate of Education

II

29/22

PGT Computer Science (Male)

30/22

PGT Computer Science (Female)

 

