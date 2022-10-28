IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Data Analysis & Interpretation

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Data Analysis & Interpretation Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced to conduct the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) against 8432 vacancies across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Based on the performance in the Mains exam, candidates will be further selected for the Common Interview that will be conducted by the Participating Banks and the Nodal Bank. Only candidates who meet the success criteria in the IBPS PO Selection Process 2022 will be further provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Preparation Strategy IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check Preparation Strategy for GA/Economy/Banking Awareness

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare Data Analysis & Interpretation for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Candidates participating in the IBPS PO Recruitment Drive 2022 for selection as Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 exam. Only candidates successful in the Prelims exam will now appear for the Mains exam. The IBPS PO Mains exam pattern will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Data Analysis & Interpretation along with other sections. There will be 35 MCQs for 60 Marks. There will be a sectional timing of 45 minutes.

Syllabus: Data Interpretation (Tabular, Line Graph, Pie Chart, Bar Graph, Mixed Graph, Caselet, Missing Case), Probability, Permutation & Combination, Number System, Approximation, HCF & LCM, Age Problems, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Mixture & Allegations, Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern, Speed, Distance & Time, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit, Loss & Discount, and Mensuration.

1. Go through the syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Having an in-depth understanding of the entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, marking schemes, number of questions to be asked, and previous years’ cut-off marks is crucial to acing your preparation. If one knows what all they need to prepare in clear manner, they can draft an efficient study plan to finish preparation well in time. This will also refrain one from deviating from the syllabus. Previous years’ exam analysis is also crucial to look at. They will let you know the weightage of each section and expected number of questions from each topic.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers, Attempt Only What You Know

Penalty for Wrong Answers is applicable both in the IBPS PO Prelims and Mains exam. One should be aware of the marking scheme. If you select a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you do not attempt a question, no penalty will be deducted.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes

Understanding the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part is one of the key factors to scoring high. You will also get to know your weak and strong areas and preparing a strategy for solving question in the actual exam. Try to solve question papers of past years’ with a timer to adapt to real exam settings.

4. Important Data Analysis & Interpretation Topics – Must Prepare

Tips & Tricks for IBPS PO Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation section: Start with Data Interpretation questions first in the exam. Next, solve questions from Arithmetic section. Solve Data Sufficiency questions towards the end as they can be time-consuming. Do not attempt every question, keep in mind negative marking.

Topics Topics Data Interpretation Data Sufficiency Quantity Comparison Missing & Wrong Number Series Mensuration Arithmetic Problems

5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains

Books Author/Publisher Data Interpretation Arun Sharma Data Interpretation K. Kundan Data Analysis & Interpretation Data Sufficiency Kiran Prakashan

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)