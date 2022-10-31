IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Mains 2022 English Language Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Successful candidates in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for appearing in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam. Candidates should note that they will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview round only the basis of their performance in the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Based on final selection, candidates will be Provisionally Allotted to one of the Participating Bank.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO 2022 Related Links
IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

 

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Preparation Strategy
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check Preparation Strategy for GA/Economy/Banking Awareness
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Data Analysis & Interpretation

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare English Language for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Candidates applying for the Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in the IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment Drive will be appearing for the IBPS PO Selection Process 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Among other sections, the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will include the English Language section which will consist of 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 40 Marks. There will be a sectional time of 40 minutes.

Syllabus: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Sentence/Paragraph Completion, Para Jumbles/Sentences Rearrangement, Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting, Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage, Tenses, Active & Passive Voice, Substitution, Articles, Adjectives, Preposition, Idioms & Phrases, Rearrangement of Sentences.

1. Revisit the entire syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-off marks

At this point of time in your preparation journey, you should make it a point to go through your entire syllabus once again. Check the exam pattern and important topics to make sure you are on track and abreast with all you need to prepare. You should also check the cut-off marks, marking scheme, etc to understand the expected marks to score.

2. Answer only what you know to avoid penalty

Both IBPS PO Prelims and Mains 2022 will include a penalty for wrong answers. As per the marking scheme, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. However, no penalty will be deducted if you leave a question blank.

3. Practice and solve past years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes

Past years’ question papers are the quickest way to gain an understanding of the level of difficulty of questions and the type of questions asked through the years. They are also a strong practice to ace your skills to score high. You will also be able to identify your strong and weak areas as well as devise a strategy to solve the actual question paper. One can use a timer to experience real-time exam settings.

4. Important English Language Topics – Must Prepare

Topics

Topics

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Error Detection

Word Usage

Para Jumbles/Sentences Rearrangement

Vocabulary

Quick tips to solve: Reading Comprehension (solve synonyms & antonyms first, understand what the author is trying to say, never use any information outside the passage, spot keywords, and phrases in notes sections), Fill in the Blanks (implement the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (establish a logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (spot the first and concluding sentences to establish a connection between the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (analyze the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that are grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (identify the subject-verb agreement, go through each individual part to spot further error).

5. Recommended books to prepare English Language for IBPS PO Mains 2022

Books

Authors/Publishers

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

High School English Grammar & Composition

Wren and Martin

Descriptive General English

S P Bakshi and Richa Sharma

Objective English for Competitive Examinations

Hari Mohan Prasad, Uma Rani Sinha

Objective General English

R.S Aggarwal, Vikas Aggarwal

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play