IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Mains 2022 English Language Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Successful candidates in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for appearing in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam. Candidates should note that they will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview round only the basis of their performance in the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Based on final selection, candidates will be Provisionally Allotted to one of the Participating Bank.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare English Language for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Candidates applying for the Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in the IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment Drive will be appearing for the IBPS PO Selection Process 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Among other sections, the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will include the English Language section which will consist of 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 40 Marks. There will be a sectional time of 40 minutes.

Syllabus: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Sentence/Paragraph Completion, Para Jumbles/Sentences Rearrangement, Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting, Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage, Tenses, Active & Passive Voice, Substitution, Articles, Adjectives, Preposition, Idioms & Phrases, Rearrangement of Sentences.

1. Revisit the entire syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-off marks

At this point of time in your preparation journey, you should make it a point to go through your entire syllabus once again. Check the exam pattern and important topics to make sure you are on track and abreast with all you need to prepare. You should also check the cut-off marks, marking scheme, etc to understand the expected marks to score.

2. Answer only what you know to avoid penalty

Both IBPS PO Prelims and Mains 2022 will include a penalty for wrong answers. As per the marking scheme, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. However, no penalty will be deducted if you leave a question blank.

3. Practice and solve past years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes

Past years’ question papers are the quickest way to gain an understanding of the level of difficulty of questions and the type of questions asked through the years. They are also a strong practice to ace your skills to score high. You will also be able to identify your strong and weak areas as well as devise a strategy to solve the actual question paper. One can use a timer to experience real-time exam settings.

4. Important English Language Topics – Must Prepare

Topics Topics Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Error Detection Word Usage Para Jumbles/Sentences Rearrangement Vocabulary

Quick tips to solve: Reading Comprehension (solve synonyms & antonyms first, understand what the author is trying to say, never use any information outside the passage, spot keywords, and phrases in notes sections), Fill in the Blanks (implement the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (establish a logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (spot the first and concluding sentences to establish a connection between the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (analyze the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that are grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (identify the subject-verb agreement, go through each individual part to spot further error).

5. Recommended books to prepare English Language for IBPS PO Mains 2022

Books Authors/Publishers Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis High School English Grammar & Composition Wren and Martin Descriptive General English S P Bakshi and Richa Sharma Objective English for Competitive Examinations Hari Mohan Prasad, Uma Rani Sinha Objective General English R.S Aggarwal, Vikas Aggarwal

