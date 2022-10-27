IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Banking Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has scheduled the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks in India. Only candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called to appear in the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidate based on their performance in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be further shortlisted for the Common Interview that will be organized by the Participating Banks and the Nodal Bank. Only candidates shortlisted after the entire IBPS PO Selection Process 2022 will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

 

IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Candidates applying for the post of the Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) and who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Economy/Banking Awareness. There will 40 MCQs for 40 marks and a sectional timing of 35 minutes will be maintained.

Syllabus: Static GK, Current Affairs, Banking Awareness, Economic Awareness

1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

One is able to make the most of their exam preparation when they have a clear understanding of their syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, marking schemes, number of questions to be asked, previous years’ cut-off marks. This aids in making an effective study plan and prepare efficiently. One should know the weightage of each section and expected number of questions from each topic.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

A penalty for wrong answers will be maintained in the Mains exam as well. If you mark a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you leave a question blank, no penalty will be marked.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes

Solving previous years’ papers not only aids in gaining understanding of the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part but it also helps in analyzing your weak and strong areas and crafting a strategy for solving question in the actual exam. One can put a timer and solve question papers to adapt to real exam settings.

4. Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics – Must Prepare

Current Affairs

 Financial Awareness

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Budget
  • Economic Survey
  • Banking Reforms in India
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Loans
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Non-Performing Assets    
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans    
  • Risk Management
  • ACCORDS
  • BASEL I       
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III     
  • Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Banking Awareness

Arihant Experts and Disha Experts

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find preparation strategy for IBPS PO 2022 Mains GA & Banking Awareness?

Read Our Article IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Q2. When will IBPS PO Mains 2022 be held?

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Q3 How many vacancies are there in IBPS PO 2022?

8432 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT).

Q4. What are the recommended books in GA & Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines), Manorama Yearbook, General Awareness (Manohar Pandey), Banking Awareness (Arihant Experts and Disha Experts), Newspapers (The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times).

