IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Banking Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has scheduled the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks in India. Only candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called to appear in the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidate based on their performance in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be further shortlisted for the Common Interview that will be organized by the Participating Banks and the Nodal Bank. Only candidates shortlisted after the entire IBPS PO Selection Process 2022 will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains 2022?

Candidates applying for the post of the Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) and who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Economy/Banking Awareness. There will 40 MCQs for 40 marks and a sectional timing of 35 minutes will be maintained.

Syllabus: Static GK, Current Affairs, Banking Awareness, Economic Awareness

1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

One is able to make the most of their exam preparation when they have a clear understanding of their syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, marking schemes, number of questions to be asked, previous years’ cut-off marks. This aids in making an effective study plan and prepare efficiently. One should know the weightage of each section and expected number of questions from each topic.

2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

A penalty for wrong answers will be maintained in the Mains exam as well. If you mark a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you leave a question blank, no penalty will be marked.

3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes

Solving previous years’ papers not only aids in gaining understanding of the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part but it also helps in analyzing your weak and strong areas and crafting a strategy for solving question in the actual exam. One can put a timer and solve question papers to adapt to real exam settings.

4. Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics – Must Prepare

Current Affairs Financial Awareness Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non-Performing Assets

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans

Risk Management

ACCORDS

BASEL I

BASEL II

BASEL III

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)