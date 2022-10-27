IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Banking Awareness Preparation Strategy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has scheduled the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks in India. Only candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called to appear in the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidate based on their performance in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will be further shortlisted for the Common Interview that will be organized by the Participating Banks and the Nodal Bank. Only candidates shortlisted after the entire IBPS PO Selection Process 2022 will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th and 16th October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
Total
|
155 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy
How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains 2022?
Candidates applying for the post of the Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) and who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam where they will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the General/Economy/Banking Awareness. There will 40 MCQs for 40 marks and a sectional timing of 35 minutes will be maintained.
Syllabus: Static GK, Current Affairs, Banking Awareness, Economic Awareness
1. Revise through the whole syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs
One is able to make the most of their exam preparation when they have a clear understanding of their syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, marking schemes, number of questions to be asked, previous years’ cut-off marks. This aids in making an effective study plan and prepare efficiently. One should know the weightage of each section and expected number of questions from each topic.
2. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable
A penalty for wrong answers will be maintained in the Mains exam as well. If you mark a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you leave a question blank, no penalty will be marked.
3. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes
Solving previous years’ papers not only aids in gaining understanding of the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part but it also helps in analyzing your weak and strong areas and crafting a strategy for solving question in the actual exam. One can put a timer and solve question papers to adapt to real exam settings.
4. Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics – Must Prepare
|
Current Affairs
|
Financial Awareness
|
Static GK
|
|
|
5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains
|
Books
|
Author
|
Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Philip Mathew
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Panday
|
Banking Awareness
|
Arihant Experts and Disha Experts
|
Newspapers
|
The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)