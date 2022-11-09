IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Descriptive (Letter Writing & Essay)

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 (Tentatively) for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Descriptive (Letter Writing & Essay)
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Descriptive (Letter Writing & Essay)

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Letter & Essay Writing Preparation: The IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 26th November 2022 (tentatively) by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the recruitment of eligible candidates against 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Performing well in the Mains is crucial for further selection and shortlisting for the IBPS PO Interview. Only successful candidates in the IBPS PO Selection Process will be Provisionally Allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO 2022 Related Links
IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

 

IBPS PO 2022 Mains Preparation Strategy
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check Preparation Strategy for GA/Economy/Banking Awareness
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Data Analysis & Interpretation
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for English Language

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Strategy

How to Prepare for Descriptive (Letter Writing & Essay)?

Candidates who qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will now be called for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. The Mains question paper will include a Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter & Essay Writing). There will be two questions for 25 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 30 minutes to attempt this section. The Descriptive Paper will be held online immediately after the completion of the Objective Paper. There will be no facility for spell check. Candidates will need to work extensively on their vocabulary and grammar.

The evaluation of the Descriptive Paper will be conducted by an automated scoring mechanism by identification of features related to writing proficiency. The scoring mechanism is free from any in-built biases. The mechanism will assess the proficiency of candidate objectively in writing English Language.

To score high in Descriptive Paper, candidates need to strengthen their writing skills and expand their knowledge base of current affairs. Candidates are advised to read newspapers and magazines based on Banking and Economy sector. The editorials in the newspapers will offer a lot of learning material for candidates. One should also go through the Grammar books and latest letter writing formats.

For Essay Writing, one should practice writing 100 to 150 words on different topics from the past years’ question papers. Writing 1 to 2 essays everyday will help in improving your writing skills. Always follow a sequence and structure when writing essays. Keep it simple and crisp. Break down the essay in 3 to 4 paragraphs which should include the introduction, body, and conclusion. Do not use flowery language or complicated words. Write in simple to read language. Ensure the essay is grammatically free from errors.

For Letter Writing, one should be well aware of the two types of formats of letter writing which are formal letter writing and informal letter writing. In formal letter writing, always keep in mind to keep left alignment, write date, subject, address, and maintain correct spacing between salutations, etc. Always put the intent of the letter in the introductory paragraph in formal letter writing. End your formal letter with closing remarks such as ‘Yours Sincerely’ and refrain from mentioning your name anywhere unless until explicitly asked to. In informal letter writing, there is no need for any kind of formal writing. Informal letters are written to friends, family, relatives, etc.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper: Previous Years’ Topics Asked

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Essay and Letter Writing Topics Asked

Essay Writing Topics – word limit 250 words

(i) Surrogacy

(ii) Modern Technology Makes Life Easy

(iii) Impact of Oil Price Increasing

Letter Writing Topics – word limit 150 words

(i) Letter to Editor: Restoration and Protection of Monuments,

(ii) Awareness Programme for Farmers,

(iii) Letter regarding Bank Statement

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Essay and Letter Writing Topics Asked

Essay Writing (word limit 250 words)

(i) Work From Home amid COVID-19

(ii) Inflation

Letter Writing (word limit 150 words)

(i) Letter to the shopkeeper to complain about damaged electronic product

(ii) Letter related to Loan; to inform the customer about his or her not being eligible for the loan

IBPS PO Mains 2019 Essay and Letter Writing Topics Asked

Essay Writing Topics (word limit 250 words)

(i) Ethical Banking

(ii) Influence of Social Media

(iii) Contribution of Unorganised Sector in Indian Economy

(iv) Pros and Cons of 4 days working in a week

(v) FDI in retail sector

Letter Writing Topics (word limit 150 words)

(i) Write a letter to your bank’s branch manager informing him that your EMI installment of Rs. 3000 has been deducted instead of Rs. 2000. Request him to take the necessary action to roll back the transaction or adjust the amount.

(ii) Write a letter to the Road Transport Authority expressing your concern over usage of high beam LED lights in bikes and cars

(iii) Write a letter to the editor of a newspaper expressing your concern on the state of elderly living alone by themselves. Request the government to take some initiatives to help the senior citizens living alone.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed Preparation Strategy for IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper?

Read our article IBPS PO 2022 Mains Important Tips: Check How to Prepare for Descriptive (Letter Writing & Essay) on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the sections in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper?

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper will include Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

Q3. When will IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam be held?

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Date is 26th November 2022.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in IBPS PO 2022?

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022: 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India.

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play