IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Tips: Check Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics

IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper Preparation: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for filling up 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Only candidates who perform successfully in the Mains exam will be shortlisted further for the IBPS PO Interview 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Points

The Descriptive Test of English Language in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will consist of two sections: Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

The Descriptive Test will be held immediately after the Objective Test. There will be a total of 2 questions for a total of 25 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 30 minutes.

There will be no facility for spell check. An automated scoring mechanism will be in place to evaluate the Descriptive Test.

Check IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test Preparation Strategy and Previous Years’ Topics Asked

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Essay Topics

# Topics 1 Rising NPA 2 Cryptocurrency 3 Technological advancement during COVID-19 4 Start-up ecosystem in India 5 Effects of fake news on social media 6 Delhi Air Pollution 7 Cybersecurity and Banking in India 8 India pulling out of RCEP 9 India’s border disputes 10 5G Technology in India

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Letter Writing Topics

# Topics 1 Write a letter to the Bank Manager in regard to your query for Education Loan. 2 Write a letter to Insurance Company in regard to your claim of damage to your car. 3 Write a letter to the Editor of a magazine about the issue of stray animals. 4 Write a letter to the Bank Manager in regard to rejection of your loan application. 5 Write a letter to the Superintendent of Police in regard to rise in theft in your locality. 6 Write a letter to the Editor of an environmental magazine regarding rising air pollution. 7 Write a letter to the Bank Manager to report the loss of your ATM card. 8 Write a letter to the Bank Manager to report delay in issuance of your bank passbook. 9 Write a letter to the Principal of your school to invite him to the launch party of your start-up. 10 Write a letter to the Bank Manager to request closure of your account in their branch.

