IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022 for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Preparation Tips: Check Important Essay & Letter Writing Topics

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper Preparation: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for filling up 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Only candidates who perform successfully in the Mains exam will be shortlisted further for the IBPS PO Interview 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

 

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Points

  • The Descriptive Test of English Language in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 will consist of two sections: Letter Writing and Essay Writing.
  • The Descriptive Test will be held immediately after the Objective Test. There will be a total of 2 questions for a total of 25 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 30 minutes.
  • There will be no facility for spell check. An automated scoring mechanism will be in place to evaluate the Descriptive Test.

Check IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test Preparation Strategy and Previous Years’ Topics Asked

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Essay Topics

#

Topics

1

Rising NPA

2

Cryptocurrency

3

Technological advancement during COVID-19

4

Start-up ecosystem in India

5

Effects of fake news on social media

6

Delhi Air Pollution

7

Cybersecurity and Banking in India

8

India pulling out of RCEP

9

India’s border disputes

10

5G Technology in India

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Test: Important Letter Writing Topics

#

Topics

1

Write a letter to the Bank Manager in regard to your query for Education Loan.

2

Write a letter to Insurance Company in regard to your claim of damage to your car.

3

Write a letter to the Editor of a magazine about the issue of stray animals.

4

Write a letter to the Bank Manager in regard to rejection of your loan application.

5

Write a letter to the Superintendent of Police in regard to rise in theft in your locality.

6

Write a letter to the Editor of an environmental magazine regarding rising air pollution.

7

Write a letter to the Bank Manager to report the loss of your ATM card.

8

Write a letter to the Bank Manager to report delay in issuance of your bank passbook.

9

Write a letter to the Principal of your school to invite him to the launch party of your start-up.

10

Write a letter to the Bank Manager to request closure of your account in their branch.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. When will IBPS PO Mains 2022 exam be held?

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Date Is 26th November 2022.

Q2. What are the sections in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper?

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Descriptive Paper Will Include Letter Writing And Essay Writing.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in IBPS PO 2022?

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022: 8432 Vacancies Of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) Across 11 Participating Banks In India.

