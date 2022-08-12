IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO 2022 Application Started on 2nd August 2022. IBPS PO Prelims 2022 to be held on 15th, 16th, and 22nd October 2022 (Tentatively) for Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

Note for Prelims:

Candidates need to qualify in all three sections by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO 2021 Mains Exam contains objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for the Mains exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English

Note for Mains:

Candidates need to qualify in all the sections by obtaining cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and no penalty for questions left unanswered.

Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter writing & Essay) may be evaluated by an automated scoring mechanism for identifying features related to writing proficiency.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2022

Candidates appearing for IBPS PO Prelims will be asked questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. In the IBPS PO Mains, candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and Descriptive paper of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).

English Language Reasoning Ability Quantitative Aptitude Reading Comprehension Synonyms and Antonyms Sentence/Paragraph Completion Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage Tense, Active & Passive, Substitution Articles, Adjectives, Preposition Idioms & Phrases Rearrangement of Sentences Alphanumeric Series Input-Output Syllogism Puzzle/Seating Arrangement Circular & Linear Arrangement Direction Sense Symbol Sequence Series Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Tabulation Order & Ranking Inequalities (Coded, Direct) Data Sufficiency Logical Reasoning Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series Simplification and Approximation Quadratic Equations Speed, Distance & Time, Work Mixtures & Allegations Averages Ratio & proportion Algebra Equations Permutations & Combinations Percentages Simple & Compound Interest Pipes and Cistern & Boat & Stream Clocks, Age Problems Profit, Loss & Discount Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Number Systems Sequence & Series Probability

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2022

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Data Analysis and Interpretation General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness English Language Alphanumeric Series Analogy Blood Relation Classification Coding-Decoding Seating arrangement (Circular-based, Floor-based, Square-based arrangement) Syllogism Time and Sequence Test Analytical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Puzzle Inequalities Input-Output Ranking and Arrangement Direction and Sense Basic Computer Knowledge Microsoft Office Memory Keyboard Shortcuts Computer Abbreviation Computer Hardware Computer Software Operating System Internet Networking Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Tabular DI Line Graph DI Pie Chart DI Bar Graph DI Mixed Graph DI Caselet DI Missing Case DI Probability Permutation & Combination Number system Approximation HCF & LCM Age Problems Percentages Ratio & proportion Average Mixture & Allegations Time & work Pipe & Cistern Speed, Distance & time Simple & compound interest Permutation & Combination Profit, Loss & Discount Mensuration Static GK Current affairs Banking Awareness Economic Awareness Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Error Spotting Cloze Test Para Jumbles Sentence Improvement Word Association Vocabulary Grammar Error Detection Sentence Rearrangement

IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)