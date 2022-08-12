IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Syllabus 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.
About IBPS PO Recruitment
IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative)
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
|
1 Hour
|
Note for Prelims:
Candidates need to qualify in all three sections by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS.
There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered.
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS PO 2021 Mains Exam contains objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for the Mains exam here:
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
Total
|
155 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
Note for Mains:
Candidates need to qualify in all the sections by obtaining cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam
There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and no penalty for questions left unanswered.
Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter writing & Essay) may be evaluated by an automated scoring mechanism for identifying features related to writing proficiency.
Check here IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Memory Based Question Paper Download PDF
Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2022
Candidates appearing for IBPS PO Prelims will be asked questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. In the IBPS PO Mains, candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and Descriptive paper of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reading Comprehension
Synonyms and Antonyms
Sentence/Paragraph Completion
Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting
Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage
Tense, Active & Passive, Substitution
Articles, Adjectives, Preposition
Idioms & Phrases
Rearrangement of Sentences
|
Alphanumeric Series
Input-Output
Syllogism
Puzzle/Seating Arrangement
Circular & Linear Arrangement
Direction Sense
Symbol Sequence Series
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relations
Tabulation
Order & Ranking
Inequalities (Coded, Direct)
Data Sufficiency
Logical Reasoning
|
Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series
Simplification and Approximation
Quadratic Equations
Speed, Distance & Time, Work
Mixtures & Allegations
Averages
Ratio & proportion
Algebra Equations
Permutations & Combinations
Percentages
Simple & Compound Interest
Pipes and Cistern & Boat & Stream
Clocks, Age Problems
Profit, Loss & Discount
Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
Number Systems
Sequence & Series
Probability
IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2022
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
English Language
|
Alphanumeric Series
Analogy
Blood Relation
Classification
Coding-Decoding
Seating arrangement (Circular-based, Floor-based, Square-based arrangement)
Syllogism
Time and Sequence Test
Analytical Reasoning
Data Sufficiency
Puzzle
Inequalities
Input-Output
Ranking and Arrangement
Direction and Sense
Basic Computer Knowledge
Microsoft Office
Memory
Keyboard Shortcuts
Computer Abbreviation
Computer Hardware
Computer Software
Operating System
Internet
Networking
Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
|
Tabular DI
Line Graph DI
Pie Chart DI
Bar Graph DI
Mixed Graph DI
Caselet DI
Missing Case DI
Probability
Permutation & Combination
Number system
Approximation
HCF & LCM
Age Problems
Percentages
Ratio & proportion
Average
Mixture & Allegations
Time & work
Pipe & Cistern
Speed, Distance & time
Simple & compound interest
Permutation & Combination
Profit, Loss & Discount
Mensuration
|
Static GK
Current affairs
Banking Awareness
Economic Awareness
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Error Spotting
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Sentence Improvement
Word Association
Vocabulary
Grammar
Error Detection
Sentence Rearrangement
IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)