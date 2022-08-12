IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO 2022 Application Started on 2nd August 2022. IBPS PO Prelims 2022 to be held on 15th, 16th, and 22nd October 2022 (Tentatively) for Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative)

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

 

Note for Prelims:

Candidates need to qualify in all three sections by obtaining minimum cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and there will be no penalty for questions left unanswered.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO 2021 Mains Exam contains objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 300 marks and a descriptive test of English Language of 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be held online. There will be separate sectional timing for each section. Candidates need to attempt the descriptive paper online by typing answers on the computer. Have a look at the exam pattern for the Mains exam here:

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

Note for Mains:

Candidates need to qualify in all the sections by obtaining cut-off marks that will be decided by the IBPS after the exam

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer and no penalty for questions left unanswered.

Descriptive Paper of English Language (Letter writing & Essay) may be evaluated by an automated scoring mechanism for identifying features related to writing proficiency.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2022

Candidates appearing for IBPS PO Prelims will be asked questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. In the IBPS PO Mains, candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and Descriptive paper of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).

English Language

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

 

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms and Antonyms

Sentence/Paragraph Completion

Para Jumbles/ Sentences Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting

Vocabulary, Word Usage, Grammar Usage

Tense, Active & Passive, Substitution

Articles, Adjectives, Preposition

Idioms & Phrases

Rearrangement of Sentences

Alphanumeric Series

Input-Output

Syllogism

Puzzle/Seating Arrangement

Circular & Linear Arrangement

Direction Sense

Symbol Sequence Series

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relations

Tabulation

Order & Ranking

Inequalities (Coded, Direct)

Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation-Table, Bar, Pie Chart Number Series

Simplification and Approximation

Quadratic Equations

Speed, Distance & Time, Work

Mixtures & Allegations

Averages

Ratio & proportion

Algebra Equations

Permutations & Combinations

Percentages

Simple & Compound Interest

Pipes and Cistern & Boat & Stream

Clocks, Age Problems

Profit, Loss & Discount

Mensuration – Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Number Systems

Sequence & Series

Probability 

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2022

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis and Interpretation

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

English Language

Alphanumeric Series

Analogy

Blood Relation

Classification

Coding-Decoding

Seating arrangement (Circular-based, Floor-based, Square-based arrangement)

Syllogism

Time and Sequence Test

Analytical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Puzzle

Inequalities

Input-Output

Ranking and Arrangement

Direction and Sense

Basic Computer Knowledge

Microsoft Office

Memory

Keyboard Shortcuts

Computer Abbreviation

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

Operating System

Internet

Networking

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

 

Tabular DI

Line Graph DI

Pie Chart DI

Bar Graph DI

Mixed Graph DI

Caselet DI

Missing Case DI

Probability

Permutation & Combination

Number system

Approximation

HCF & LCM

Age Problems

Percentages

Ratio & proportion

Average

Mixture & Allegations

Time & work

Pipe & Cistern

Speed, Distance & time

Simple & compound interest

Permutation & Combination

Profit, Loss & Discount

Mensuration

Static GK

Current affairs

Banking Awareness

Economic Awareness

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Error Spotting

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Sentence Improvement

Word Association

Vocabulary

Grammar

Error Detection

Sentence Rearrangement

