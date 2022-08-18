IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

Top 7 Preparation Tips & Important Topics for English Language for IBPS PO 2022 Prelims that will be conducted for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO English Language Preparation Strategy 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be in two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in the Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview, and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process of IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 consists of - Online Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round. The selection of candidates for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 will be done through this three-tiered process.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted online in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The exam will contain questions from three subjects and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. Have a look at the exam pattern for the prelims exam here:

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 30 30 20 Minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes English and Hindi Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English Language Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Reading Comprehension 7 – 10 Cloze Test 5 - 10 Fill in the Blanks 3 - 5 Sentences Rearrangement/ Para Jumbles 3 - 5 Phrase Replacement 3 - 5 Sentence Improvement/Error Spotting 3 - 5 Vocabulary, word usage, grammar usage 5 - 10 Sentence/ Paragraph Completion 3 - 5

IBPS PO Prelims English: Number of Questions asked in 2021

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 8 -10 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 4-7 Easy-Moderate Word-Swap 4-6 Easy-Moderate Para Jumbles 5-6 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy-Moderate Phrase Replacement 4 Easy-Moderate Match the Column 3 to 4 Easy Total 30 Easy-Moderate

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Top 7 tips on how to prepare for English Language in IBPS PO 2022 Prelims

The English Language section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims is an important section that carries 30 marks. The English Language section of the IBPS PO Prelims includes reading comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, cloze tests, error spotting, paragraph completion, etc to test the grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills of the candidates. One needs to practice developing their basic understanding of English grammar, vocabulary and reading. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the English Language section in the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims.

In this article, we share the top 7 tips to prepare the English Language in IBPS PO 2022 Prelims in detail:

(i) Reading Comprehension

Start by analyzing the syllabus, exam pattern, questions asked, section-wise important topics to make a time schedule and a systematic approach to prepare the English Language section of the IBPS PO 2022 Prelims. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions. Subscribe to newspapers such as Hindu Business Line, The Economic Times, Financial Times, The Economist, etc. Read articles related to economy, banking, philosophy. Solve Reading Comprehensions from previous years’ question papers.

(ii) Cloze Test

Cloze Test includes a passage with blanks in places of omitted words. Candidates have to select the right word from the given options. The Cloze Test assesses the comprehension ability of candidates. One should read the entire sentence, then fill in the right word from the options using the elimination method. This will help in eliminating incorrect options.

(iii) Para Jumbles/ Sentence Rearrangement

Para Jumbles include jumbled-up sentences. One needs to identify the proper connection and flow of the sentence to rearrange it. With careful analysis, one can spot the first sentence and then gain a linear direction of the given sentence. Similarly, identifying the concluding sentence will give the starting and end of the whole structure. Usually, sentences including time, name, and pace are the opening sentences.

(iv) Grammar, Vocabulary, Spotting Errors, Phrase Replacement, Fillers

One should learn at least 10 new words every day and make flashcards with their meaning. Read at least 3 to 4 articles from newspapers, magazines, etc. One can practice the Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis (for vocabulary). Grammar usage is crucial for scoring well in the English Language in IBPS PO 2022 Prelims. A good understanding of grammar will help in scoring high in spotting errors, fillers, sentence correction, tenses, articles, subject-verb agreement. One can practice Grammar Book by Wren and Martin.

(v) Practice English Language quizzes of different topics

Attempt English Language quizzes to assess your strong and weak areas. Take English Language quizzes, mock test papers, and solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS PO Prelims. The English Language section is allotted 20 minutes.

(vi) Solve Less Time-Consuming Topics First

Candidates are advised to start with sentence correction, cloze test, fill in the blanks, spot errors, sentence improvement. These topics are easy to attempt and consume less time. Then, the candidates can solve the para jumbles, reading comprehension which consumes more time and needs focus.

(vii) Avoid Guess Work

One need not attempt each and every question. The IBPS PO Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. Candidates need to focus on attempting the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.

Wish you the best!

IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)