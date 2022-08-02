IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS PO 2022 Application Begins Today on 2nd August 2022. Check Prelims and Mains exam dates for the recruitment of Probationary Officer in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 6432 Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) posts in the participating banks. The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS PO Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating banks (as mentioned below), to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination, Common Interview and provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th, 16th, 22nd October 2022 (Tentative) Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS PO Vacancy 2022

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age Limit and Educational Qualifications

Candidates intending to apply for CRP-PO/MT-XII should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS:

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years as on 1st August 2022, i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes 3 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualifications

As on 22nd August 2022, A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Selection Process 2022

The selection process for IBPS PO includes Online Preliminary Exam, Online Main Exam, Interview, and Provisional Allotment.

The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

Depending on the actual vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to ONE of the Participating Banks.

IBPS PO Application Process 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only from 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

(i) Candidates need to click on the IBPS PO Application Link 2022 below which will take them to the official website of IBPS.

(ii) Candidates will have click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

(iii) Scan and upload:

photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

signature

left thumb impression

a handwritten declaration. The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows – “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

(iv) Keep the necessary details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges.

NOTE: Have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results of this round of CRP. IBPS may send intimation to download call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID. Under no circumstances, a candidate should share with/mention e-mail ID to / of any other person. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying on-line and must maintain that email account.

Application Fees

Candidates can make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. Candidates should carefully fill in the details in the Online Application at the appropriate places very carefully and click on the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” button at the end of the Online Application format. The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form containing fee payment details.

Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PWBD candidates Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) For all other candidates Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

IBPS PO Application Form 2022 (Active)